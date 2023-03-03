What It's Like To Have Aquarius As A Friend

Born between the dates of January 21st and February 20th, Aquarius is associated with the 11th house in astrology and often called the humanitarian of the zodiac.

Aquarius is synonymous with partnerships, platonic friendships, and business relationships.

Like Gemini and Libra, Aquarius is an air sign, and one thing that you may observe about the 'water bearer' is their love of freedom.

People with the Aquarius zodiac sign are deep thinkers, optimistic and have great social skills.

They love to have fun with their friends, help others, and fight for important causes they believe in.

Why? Because their planetary ruler is Uranus, which is known for provoking rebellion and chaos.

Best Aquarius friendship compatibility

Aquarians are best paired with Libras, Leos, and Geminis.

On the other hand, Aquarians aren't well-matched for long-term commitments to fixed signs due to the Aquarian's freedom-loving nature.

Aquarius as a friend

Why are Aquarians the best at friendship? Everyone needs a friend who can listen but let you make your own mistakes. Aquarians are great at keeping the right amount of space and not smothering another person.

Their big-thinking and open-minded living make the water-bearer an amazing friend to have.

They are so much fun to have as a friend in your life. They are unique and will always be there to turn your frown upside down!

1. Aquarius friends can help you embrace change.

Even though Aquarius is a fixed sign, they are masters of change. Ruled by Uranus, they love the idea of breaking norms and challenging tradition.

Aquarians know that change is a method to advancement growth.

The water-bearer is an optimist who is always looking forward. Even though they can sometimes be stuck in the way they think, they are open-minded individuals.

Your Aquarius friend will also encourage you to go with the flow and embrace change. Their positive outlook can definitely rub off on you and help you see things in a better light.

Although you can’t control everything around you, it is sometimes best to go with the punches and be happy about the things you can control.

2. Aquarius friends are free spirits.

You will notice that your Aquarius friend loves freedom and being free.

Aquarius is all about discovering the universe and the mysteries of the universe as well. They want to see everything there is to see in the world!

If you are friends with an Aquarius, you will feel empowered and inspired by their unconventional attitude and view of the world, which tends to be uncommon and unusual.

They also might be difficult to understand but they are willing to guide you through the way they think and move through the world.

Your Aquarius friend will always support you to have your own thoughts and unique perspective.

They will also always stand by you and your individuality even if you might seem unusual to others.

3. Your Aquarius friend will always encourage you to think for yourself.

Your Aquarius friend always wants you to think for yourself and support you in doing so.

They will always advise you to do what you want to do and disregard what other people might think.

People with the Aquarius zodiac sign do not like to conform to social norms and instead, they do whatever they want to do.

They seldom care about what other people think of them. However, they do tend to admire others and draw from other people’s creativity.

They will always boost others up and are quick to compliment them.

Even though an Aquarius can recognize other people’s talents, they are very aware of what works best for them.

If you are friends with an Aquarius, they will help you become more aware of what works for you!

They will encourage you to be yourself and always go after what you want.

4. Aquarius friends are great at giving advice.

If you ever are in a time of need and are seeking advice, you should ask an Aquarius for advice on the situation. They will always give you honest and good advice.

Aquarians also have the ability to see everything from a different and outside perspective and they use that to their advantage when telling you how to deal with the situation.

Since they are such unique and deep thinkers, they are able to get a birds-eye view of the predicament you may be in.

Aquarians have a knack for analyzing human behavior and they can use this to help you out in many ways.

5. Your Aquarius friend will never be shy to share their opinions with you.

Aquarius will always be honest and open and tell you exactly what they think.

They always speak their mind and are not ones to play mind games or dance around a certain subject with you.

When you are friends with an Aquarius, you will always know exactly where you stand with them and how they perceive you.

If you ever do not know where you stand with an Aquarius, they are probably just thinking things over in their mind before they clue you in. Aquarius always have to be sure in their decisions and once they are, they will always honestly tell you what they are thinking.

It is great to be friends with an Aquarius because they always strive to have good communication in all of their relationships.

You can also feel comfortable telling them anything because they will never judge you for your honest thoughts.

6. Aquarius friends are protective.

Your Aquarius friend will always protect you and keep you safe. If you ever need them, they will always be there for you.

They will always go out of their way to make sure you are taken care of and in good hands.

It is important to appreciate this quality in your Aquarius friends. It is wonderful to feel safe and protected by your friends so don’t let that go unnoticed.

7. They are excellent conversationalists.

Aquarius people love talking to and learning about others. Your Aquarius friends are always eager to learn more about you and they genuinely listen to you when you are talking.

If you tell an Aquarius about something, they are always ready to dive deep into that conversation with you.

It doesn’t matter how off-beat the topic is, they are always willing to find out more.

What makes them excellent conversationalists is their ability to keep the conversation going by asking thoughtful questions.

Aquarius always want to know more and they ask thought-provoking questions that most don’t even consider.

If you are friends with an Aquarius, get ready to have some deep conversations filled with a lot of questions.

They can’t wait to learn everything there is to know about you and what makes you unique.

Being friends with an Aquarius will also help you learn more about yourself, and they love that for you!

8. They don't get angry easily.

Your Aquarius friends always try to maintain a calm and cool head when dealing with tough situations.

They are big believers that “everything happens for a reason” and they only deal with what they have control over.

Although they might overthink things, they like to assure their friends that everything will be ok.

If you are ever going through a difficult life situation, always talk to your Aquarius friends because they can help you deal with it in a calm and caring manner.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, relationship, and pop culture topics.