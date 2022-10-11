Aries Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Aries & Their Personalities

One common complaint about astrology is that there are only 12 zodiac signs — how can everyone in the world be pigeonholed into these few basic personality types?

Of course, this isn’t taking into account a full natal chart, which shows us how all the twelve signs and planets combine to make a unique person.

But even if you don’t have access to all the details of your complete birth chart, there are techniques to look deeper within your own Sun sign to see what sets you apart. Studying the decans is one such technique.

Each zodiac sign is divided into three decans (10-day periods), each with their own special way of expressing the qualities of that sign. If you have a friend with the same Sun sign as you, but you both react differently to the daily horoscopes, it might be because you’re each in a different decan of the sign.

All of the qualities described by the individual decans of a sign are present in that sign to some degree, but the decans show how different traits of that sign are emphasized throughout the month.

Aries decans

The Aries zodiac sign is a fire sign ruled by Mars.

While traditional Aries dates are March 21 to April 19, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Aries, or Aries decans, influenced by the two other fire signs Leo and Sagittarius.

In general, fire signs are active, honest, creative, and impulsive. They look forward and outward, and don’t connect easily on the emotional level.

Aries is the independent loner, Leo the big-hearted performer, and Sagittarius the curious explorer.

Aries Decan 1 (March 21 – March 30)

Get out of the way! In the first period of the first sign of the zodiac year, Decan 1 Aries is pure Aries energy. This person loves to be first in everything they do. They’re fearless and determined.

While their charismatic enthusiasm is catching, think twice before following in their wake, since they’re also impulsive and need to learn to stop and think before jumping into new situations.

They’re famous for forging new pathways, but these paths often lead to unexpected trouble.

Aries Decan 2 (March 31 – April 9)

Patience is never Aries’ strong suit, but Decan 2 Aries, which has the additional influence of the Leo Sun's energy, has matured and learned to wait just a little bit. That doesn’t mean they like it, but they’ve seen what happens to people who don’t stop and think.

Quick to anger, they prefer to be left alone to do their own thing in their own way, without anyone trying to hold them back or trying to help.

Aries Decan 3 (April 10 – April 19)

The most sociable of the Aries decans, number 3 has plenty of opinions, and won’t hesitate to let you know all about them.

The third decan Aries is also influenced by Sagittarius and the planet Jupiter. Although they’re not too concerned with eloquence, they are extremely expressive with their thoughts and desires — especially in matters of love, lust, and libido.

Their sex drive rivals Scorpio’s, but when it comes to subtlety and finesse, Aries decan 3 could take some charm-school lessons from the Scorpion.

Trudi Mentior grew up in Great Falls, Montana, where she spent her formative years wondering just what might be beyond those vast plains, on the other side of those distant mountains. She now lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw (who loves to scare the cats).