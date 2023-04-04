15 Strange Myths & Facts About The Pisces Zodiac Sign

Congrats to the people born between February 19th and March 20th — you are a Pisces zodiac sign, the twelfth and final star sign.

If you know someone who is a Pisces, and you try to tell them about their personality, you can invoke a range of reactions when the word "astrology" gets bounced around. Regardless of where you fall when it comes to your views on astrology, it can be interesting to discover and learn about its roots, as well as interesting Pisces facts and myths surrounding this sign's personality.

The Pisces sign is known for being compassionate and gentle, but there’s also much more to this zodiac sign than just a few personality traits.

Fun facts about Pisces

1. Pisces achieve the best emotional relationships.

Thanks to their deep sense of intuition and compassion for others, Pisces is the top zodiac sign when it comes to the emotional relationships in their lives. Their intuition allows them the ability to easily be aware of what others are feeling. Many of us could be walking around upset as ever and not say a word, but Pisces will know that something isn't right and check in. In addition, they are greatly capable of compassion for others, which means they care about you and your well-being.

2. As the Fish in astrology, they love to swim.

Pisces is a water sign, and both its name and symbol are a fish, which are obvious creatures of the water. This strong connection to the water is why Pisces enjoys swimming so much. Spending time in the water and swimming is one of the best ways for Pisces to feel at peace. If you know a Pisces or happen to fall under this zodiac sign yourself, go swimming next time you are feeling anxiety or stress.

3. Pisces have a strong connection with music.

Pisces loves music, but more than that, he or she feels a strong connection to music. The lyrics and melodies can invoke strong emotions within Pisces that make them feel such a connection. The sadness that can encompass much of the personality of this zodiac sign is further fueled by music, which is a good reason why they love it so much. Another reason Pisces loves music is because of their admiration for spiritual themes. Many religions and beliefs incorporate music in different ways, which also strikes the interest of this interesting sign.

4. Pisces is ruled by Neptune.

Thanks to this ruling planet, which is considered to be the planet that governs dreams, creativity, and boundless imagination, people are naturally drawn to this sign. The energy Pisces vibrates is mysterious and magical all at once, like dreams are. Their ruling planet is the reason they have such a creative side and can easily express their emotions through art.

5. Pisces is adventurous.

Pisces-born people can come off as shy, but they are actually extremely spontaneous and up for almost anything. Whether it's ziplining or trying exotic food or road-tripping their way across the country, Pisces is a travel buddy everyone would want.

6. Pisces knows how to keep a secret.

Pisces never want to hurt anyone's feelings or make someone upset. This allows them to desperately keep secrets to avoid hurting others. Therefore, if you need a secret kept, tell a Pisces. They know how to take it to the grave. And it's also why Pisces make wonderful, devoted friends.

7. Pisces are loyal.

When Pisces decides they are going to stick with you, they mean it 100 percent. There's no wishy-washy attitude when it comes to whether or not they want to commit to something. Especially when they fall in love, they fall hard and won't do anything to mess it up. However, despite their loyalty, once they have ended a romantic relationship, they are quick to move on.

8. Pisces don't hold grudges.

Because they want to see the good in people, Pisces are a bit naive in this sense. If someone has wronged them, they are more than willing to give second chances... and third chances... and so on. They tend to give others the benefit of the doubt, which is why they are quick to forgive.

Myths about the Pisces personality, debunked

9. Pisces stays away from anything spiritual.

On the contrary, Pisces is very connected to spiritual themes, which can come in all sorts of forms. Even if they don't adhere to a formal religion, they are very in tune with spirituality and the concept of a higher power. Considering that astrology is rooted in Greek mythology, it makes sense that the Pisces zodiac sign would have this strong appreciation for spirituality and themes correlating to it.

10. Pisces is very social.

When you meet Pisces, they will be very friendly and are always happy to help others, which can give off the impression that they are a social sign. Although they are friendly, Pisces enjoys alone time, one of the things that makes them happy. Whether it is listening to music, meditation, prayer, swimming, or even sleeping, Pisces appreciates having the opportunity to be alone with his or her thoughts. This tendency to enjoy being by themselves stems from their weaknesses of sadness and a desire to escape reality.

11. Pisces get lost in the clouds.

Though this zodiac sign is a big dreamer, they also know how to limit their time in their imaginations. They don't stay with their heads in the clouds. However, that dreaminess stems from their aloof nature, which can cause issues with those around them. But despite this, Pisces always come back down to earth, especially when they are needed.

12. Pisces is clingy beyond belief.

Yes, this astrological sign loves being around their loved ones, especially their significant other. But they also are very caring and know there are limits to every situation, especially when it's an emotionally taxing situation. They understand that people need space, just like they do sometimes.

13. Pisces are pushovers.

It is true that Pisces can be major people-pleasers, but this fish has no time for selfish people. Pisces has a strong intellect that helps them pick up right away if they're being taken advantage of. The sign has a zero-tolerance policy for that. So they may be people-pleasers (one of their weaknesses), but they most definitely are not pushovers.

14. Pisces is judgmental.

Pisces wants their loved ones to live their best lives, so the sign will often bring up how they can improve their lives. If someone doesn't take their advice, they can get a tad upset. This might come off as being judgmental, but it's really that they are overly caring.

15. Pisces is overly sensitive.

Pisces is a deeply empathetic sign and is incredibly concerned with caring for the ones around them. To care for others is what they feel is their purpose in life, and being so in touch with their feelings makes people believe they are too sensitive. Though they are delicate beings, the sign is more focused on the feelings of others rather than their own.

