The Laziest Zodiac Signs (& The Most Hardworking Ones), According To Astrology

Do you go the extra mile, or are you taking the extra nap?

We all love a lazy Sunday lounging in our comfy sweatpants with some yummy snacks and a good Netflix binge-session, but are you that person who tends to have a lazy Sunday every other day of the week too?

Maybe that’s a little too extreme. You probably get to the outside world, but are you actually getting things done and giving your best effort in what you do?

If this sounds like you when you're feeling laziest, there’s a good chance you may be one of the laziest zodiac signs! (I wouldn’t suggest adding that detail on your resume.)

You might also be the type that wants to accomplish something big, but you also cringe at the notion that you have to actually work hard in order to achieve it. Hard work? That’s no fun. Why can’t life be easy? Yeah, and why can’t I be on a tropical island with Henry Cavill? Life is not fair.

Then, of course, there’s the opposite type of person.

The hard working zodiac signs are those who are more than willing to put in the extra work. They don’t just work hard, but they also believe in the importance of it.

A hard worker doesn’t just want things to get done — they want them done well.

Another trait of hard workers is that they do not shy away from providing additional help. If the boss is asking if someone will cover this particular project, the hard worker is glad to step up and offer to do it.

You might be curious whether or not your zodiac sign is considered lazy or hard working. Let's see what astrology has to say.

Who are the laziest zodiac signs?

1. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Hey Leo, you can't just get by in life based on being charming and adored!

You are creatively talented and love being the center of the attention. Odds are you've thought about or are currently pursuing some sort of work as an actor/singer/lifestyle blogger/YouTube personality.

You may enjoy the limelight, but not the hard work it takes to get there, though. Laziness is listed as an official weakness of the Leo zodiac sign, making you a prime candidate for one of the laziest — if not the laziest — zodiac sign.

You are passionate and creative, which are great qualities to become the natural-born star that you are. But without some classic hard work to back it up, you'll always be watching from behind the scenes.

2. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You might be surprised to see Aquarius as one of the laziest zodiac signs.

After all, you enjoy fighting for causes and are a true humanitarian, both of which require a strong level of hard work and dedication. The problem is that even though you want to make a positive difference in the world, you're not always great at the actual work part of what it takes to do that.

You'll make sure to tweet about causes you care about, but you don't always volunteer or put in the time to help them. A lot of this has to do with the fact that you are not a fan of any kind of dull or boring situation, which, let's face it, hard work can feel like.

If you really want to start helping the world, it's time to consistently put in the work, not just the verbal support.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Even mentioning the idea of being confined to live is probably making you feel sick to your stomach.

You love your freedom, especially if it means you get to travel. The thing about being a hard worker is that you have to be consistent, show up, and remain dedicated to that work. For you, hard work has a way of making you feel constrained in your life.

It's not that you won't work, but you're not offering to step up and volunteer to put in extra time or take on more tasks than you have to.

As a Sagittarius, you appreciate your freedom to the point of only doing what you have to. Someone who is a hard worker is going to go that extra mile, while your mind is on airline miles.

Who are the most hard working zodiac signs?

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Congrats, Aries! You are one of the hardest working zodiac signs out there.

You thrive on being the best you can be and having the opportunity to utilize your talents. You do not like inactivity, so you make sure to keep busy.

If you finished one assignment or project, you are working on the next one, and if there is no next one, you're asking for something else to do. Your enthusiasm for hard work is probably greatly appreciated by those around you, and if it isn't appreciated, it should be!

2. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo, you are literally described as hard working, so, naturally, you are going to be one of the best zodiac signs for this.

You might be all work and no play, but that means you are going to put in that extra effort.

Your specific strength as a hard worker is that you pay attention to the smallest details and are very analytical. Simply getting the task done is not enough for you; making sure it is perfect is what matters most.

You are very critical of yourself, which also pushes your desire to do things as best as you can. However, you should be nicer to yourself, especially since you are such a hard worker.

3. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

When you need to get something done, you will not let distractions get in your way.

You are a master of self-discipline, which is a great quality and makes you another one of the hardest working zodiac signs. While many people need others to tell them to stay on track, you have that handled yourself.

Even if it is just a day of running errands, you're not going to get lost down an Instagram rabbit hole before taking care of what you need to do. No, you'll get moving and be out the door as soon as possible.

Quality is also something very important to you. Much like Virgo, you appreciate when things are done well. Hard workers don't get their status by just getting things done, but by also doing them to the best of their ability.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native who covers trending news, pop culture, crime, astrology, and celebrity topics.