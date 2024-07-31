Anyone who has ever been in a relationship knows how complex they are.

However much you may want to make a relationship successful, sometimes trying to "fix" it makes everything worse. But you're not being weak if you give up on your partnership; rather, you're being smart and practical.

Astrologically, some relationships are doomed to fail before they even get started, while others prove to be beyond challenging.

Here are 12 zodiac couples who have the most complicated relationships

Aries & Virgo

Aries and Virgo are complete opposites, and opposites do attract. Virgo admires Aries' confidence and takes a gung-ho attitude. Aries finds Virgo's brilliance and ability to fix anything very appealing.

However, Aries' risk-taking drives Virgo, a constant worrier, absolutely bananas. If Aries gets harsh with Virgo, it could end anything romantic between them. When a fire sign (Aries) and an earth sign (Virgo) get together, it's difficult for them to understand the other's behavior and attitude.

Taurus & Scorpio

The connection between Taurus and Scorpio is incredible. They’re both passionate, careful with their trust, and can be extremely jealous, which is where problems arise. Taurus doesn’t understand Scorpio's jealous behavior and need for payback, and Scorpio doesn’t get how Taurus keeps such a cool head.

These two zodiac signs get into a stalemate with neither one giving in. If they can contain their relationship to something physical, a relationship might work out, but outside of it, there's too much danger in either one of them hurting the other.

Gemini & Aquarius

In some ways, Gemini and Aquarius are perfectly matched — they're both free spirits who love conversation and are highly intellectual. Both love people, but Gemini is better at being social for the sake of being social; they don't need to have an agenda, whereas Aquarius prefers if the social event is to raise money for a cause.

Gemini is more adaptable than Aquarius and better at expressing their feelings. Aquarius, on the other hand, would rather stay mum, which doesn’t sit well with Gemini. Additionally, Gemini is known for being inconsistent and Aquarius for being unpredictable; sometimes, those two qualities don't go together well... but then again, sometimes they do.

Cancer & Pisces

Cancer and Pisces are both creative, caring, and sensitive, but Cancer can get way too involved emotionally, which is something Pisces doesn't fully understand. Cancer is also fully aware of how each of their relationships changed them into the person they are today; yet, it appears that Pisces not only has no recollection of the past, but never seems to learn from their mistakes.

These two zodiac signs are great partners in a creative sense and work well in artistic projects like art installations or theater productions, but the day-to-day relationship work may be challenging.

Leo & Sagittarius

Both Leo and Sagittarius know how to have a good time and make a great first impression. Sagittarius usually does it with their fantastic sense of humor, and Leo with their star appeal. But Leo really needs someone who will let them shine, and Sagittarius isn't that great at being a “trophy partner.”

When Leo loses their temper, Sagittarius isn't going to stick around using up all their energy and talents trying to make Leo feel better. However, these two zodiac signs are fearless and love to have fun, so they'd make good friends, but a long-term romantic relationship would be complicated.

Virgo & Aquarius

Virgo cares what other people think of them and Aquarius does not. Virgo is known for being stable and secure, and relies on methods they've tried before. Aquarius likes to be inventive and is more than curious about things that are untested.

Aquarius frustrates Virgo because they're too flighty and reckless. However, Virgo does wish they had a little of that freedom Aquarius has, and admires them. Virgo enjoys being around Aquarius because they know they need to be reminded of the possibilities that are out there.

Libra & Pisces

Libra and Pisces are both genuinely kind, caring, and gentle. Libra admires Pisces greatly and loves spending time with them. Both zodiac signs can be very romantic and tend to idealize love; when both have their heads in the clouds, it becomes difficult for them to have realistic expectations and goals.

When one or the other shows how real they are, they can drop off their pedestal in the other person's eyes. Libra and Pisces are great in a romantic movie or book, but it's the happily ever after they have difficulty sustaining. As far as romance goes, they're perfect for a summer fling but anything long-term will take work.

Scorpio & Leo

Scorpio and Leo are a power couple, as both are dynamic, fierce, and prideful. People look to them as leaders and role models. Scorpio values honesty and passion above all else, and Leo doesn't have such an affiliation to the truth. If they have to fudge it a little to avoid hurting someone's feelings or make themselves look better, so be it.

Scorpio can get jealous and may not understand that Leo's intent behind flirting is to draw someone into their orbit. These two zodiac signs tend to be dominant in their relationships, which can make things complicated when they try to out-dominate the other.

Sagittarius & Libra

Sagittarius is a great party guest because they're so outgoing and friendly, and Libra responds to that. Sagittarius tends to avoid conflict like Libra; however, their way of dealing with an unpleasant situation is to get some distance between themselves and the problem.

Sagittarius is fiercely independent, which may not go so well with Libra who hates to be alone. Sagittarius can be rather straight-forward and doesn't have the diplomatic skills of Libra. Libra is too indecisive and Sagittarius is too flakey for a relationship between them to last.

Capricorn & Cancer

Capricorn and Cancer share many things — both treasure their friends and family, both need a comfortable place they can call home, and both are reliable. Capricorn is less emotional than Cancer, but is always ready with a strong shoulder to help support Cancer through any emotional turmoil.

Cancer can be emotionally needy, which Capricorn doesn't mind if it's not required of them to be as open with their emotions. Capricorn is more reserved than Cancer, who wears their heart on their sleeve. As long as the two can form a give and take partnership, a relationship (though not without its challenges) is doable.

Aquarius & Sagittarius

Aquarius and Sagittarius are two zodiac signs who love to travel, meet new people, and who don't need a companion to have a good time. They each appreciate their own independent natures and their partner's.

However, trouble can arise when Aquarius finds out how self-centered Sagittarius can be, and when Sagittarius uncovers Aquarius' selfless need to help people. It's as if these two start off together but, at some point, veer off in completely different directions, only to end up in two separate places.

Pisces & Capricorn

Pisces loves to spend time dreaming and thinking about things, whereas Capricorn is much more practical. Pisces are secretive and sneaky, which may not go over so well with Capricorn. Pisces is more easily influenced, so for things to work, Capricorn must not use that against them.

Pisces will always give someone the benefit of the doubt, but Capricorn needs evidence that change has occurred. Pisces trusts easily and has an entirely different way of looking at life and the world, which can complicate a relationship with Capricorn.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.