How To Use Locational Astrology To Find Love

When it comes to finding love, astrocartography can help show you the best place in the world to not just fall in love, but also to stay in love.

Astrocartography, also known as astrolocation or locational astrology, is the method of using a map to show where the planets rose and set on the date of your birth. Each planet's location infuses that specific area with a purpose and influence on your life.

According to astrology, this is why some places in the world not only feel like home even if you have only visited for the first time but also why various locations may seem to bring different experiences into your life.

Each planet holds a different meaning and purpose in astrology, so using astrolocation you can pinpoint the best places to travel to. For example, TikTok creator and astrologer Maren Altman explains how you can use astrocartography to find love.

How to use astrocartography for love

1. Generate your birth chart using whole sign houses.

In order to do that you'll need your birth date, time, and location.

Insert this information into a birth chart calculator to generate your chart. After the results are up you want to focus on your whole sign houses (the circle chart) as the house system is key to looking at specific areas of your life.

2. Locate your 5th and 7th houses

When you are studying your chart, you want to focus on the fifth and seventh houses because these are the two that traditionally represent romantic relationships within your life.

The fifth house is all about joy, self-expression, and pleasure and is often associated with dating while the seventh house is your relationship house, representing meeting someone, falling and being in love and committing to them.

3. Find the planetary rulers of the signs in those houses

Once you find your fifth and seventh houses, you are not paying attention to any planets there but instead are interested in that house's ruling sign. From there, you will determine the ruling planet of that sign.

For example, if Aries is your seventh-house ruler, then you will focus on Aries' ruling planet Mars.

Zodiac sign ruling planets:

Aries: Mars

Taurus: Venus

Gemini: Mercury

Cancer: Moon

Leo: Sun

Virgo: Mercury

Libra: Venus

Scorpio: Pluto or Mars

Sagittarius: Jupiter

Capricorn: Saturn

Aquarius: Uranus

Pisces: Neptune or Jupiter

4. Generate your astrocartography map

As with your natal chart, you'll need your birth day, time, and place information to generate an accurate astrocartography map.

Once you enter that information in, you'll see a map that has several colored lines across it.

Photo: Astroseek

Each line is associated with a different planet or birth chart placement.

5. Look for your fifth and seventh house ruling planet lines

For example, if Mars rules your seventh house, look for the Mars line on your map. Areas along this line will be places where you're more inclined to find a long-term relationship or even a potential spouse.

This does not mean that if you never choose to travel to these locations your love life would be doomed, but only that these specific places denote long-term romantic success if you were to take a chance to travel there in the name of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.