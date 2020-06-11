The Most Manipulative Thing Each Zodiac Sign Does

You might not even be aware of it.

Everybody has the ability to manipulate others to get the things they want. You may not be aware that you’re manipulating someone, or you may know exactly what you’re doing.

Some people are easily manipulated, while others have more of a resistance. Narcissists are major manipulators and only have their own interests at heart, though they will definitely pretend they’re being selfless.

Astrology can make things complicated, as the most manipulative zodiac signs can be just about anyone.

And depending on specific personality traits, the manipulative things each sign does varies greatly from one person to the next.

If your partner is prone to laziness and the only way you can get them active is to manipulate them, is it wrong? It’s in their best interests, after all.

The problem is that if you coerce them and they haven’t shown any initiative, they may fall back into previous behaviors. It’s best if you can encourage someone or support them so their good behavior comes naturally.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The most manipulative thing Aries does is keeping at you if they want you to do something.

They're relentless and they don't give up. They're stubborn and confrontational, so they're not worried about being thought of as pushy.

They don't care as long as it gets them what they want. They may hide their pushiness behind smiles and fun times, but don't be fooled — they're not going to stop until you do what they want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus induces guilt. They may play the victim, give you a sob story, or won't even say anything, but look as if they've been beaten up by the world.

They are some of the strongest people around and know how to land on their feet. If they're playing the victim card, it's probably for the effect it has on others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The most manipulative thing Gemini does is to stretch the truth; in other words, they lie.

They can rationalize their lying, saying it's for the greater good and there are no other options, but they use lying as a way to manipulate others. They may say they're going to do something and have absolutely no intention of doing it, or they may say a situation is dire when it's really not.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer catastrophizes things. It's not lying nor is it playing the victim; it's simply making things seem worse than they are.

They aren't just sad when their partner breaks up with them; they're devastated and convinced they'll never find love again. Anyone witnessing Cancer's heartbreak will do anything to make them feel better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The most manipulative thing Leo does is minimize their behavior.

Leos are confident, but sometimes their egos make them do things that may have negative consequences for others. If Leo does something that's a win for them and a loss for someone else, they will spin it so it sounds beneficial for both.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is indirect when it comes to their wants and desires.

They don't always come out and say what they want, but they drop hints and make vague suggestions so other people think they came up with the idea all on their own and had nothing to do with Virgo. It's clever and kind of sneaky.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The most manipulative thing Libra does is feign ignorance.

They act like they don't know how to do something or don't have the skills necessary so someone else will do it for them. Sometimes Libra will throw charm and flirtation into the mix so they get even better results.

If they're called out on their behavior, they'll act as if they have no idea what you're talking about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The most manipulative thing Scorpio does is make it seem like a major mistake to go against them.

You could lose them from your life if you don't go along with them. It's not unlike emotionally abuse and bullying.

All the secrets you've confided in Scorpio in the past may not be considered confidential any longer, and they could make them public knowledge if you're on the outs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The most manipulative thing Sagittarius does is being too nice.

You may wonder how being too nice is manipulative, but it's the fact that they're being extra nice to get a result.

If they have to bombard you with thoughtfulness to get you to do something for them, Sagittarius will do it. True kindness is something that's done without wanting anything in return, but niceness can require payment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn uses their knowledge and proficiency as a way to get someone to do what they want.

By making someone feel dumb and needing guidance, Capricorn can make them follow their plan.

When someone feels capable and strong, they're better able to stand up to Capricorn and say no, so this zodiac sign weakens their confidence and manipulates them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius ghosts people, and that's quite manipulative.

One minute they're present, answering your texts and messages in a timely manner; the next, it's total silence.

This may go on for a while, and then when you're feeling desperate and offering anything you can think of to bring them back, Aquarius has you where they want you. You may not even be aware you're being manipulated.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The most manipulative thing Pisces does is not taking responsibility for their actions.

It's not their fault that something happened or that someone got upset. Pisces was just doing their thing and was lost in their head.

Sometimes it can feel as if Pisces doesn't think they need to be accountable for anything because they're so creative and special.

