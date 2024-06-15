Each Zodiac Sign's Specific Relationship Personality Reveals How They Act In Love

Your relationship personality determines who you are attracted to, your ideal type of partner, how you handle yourself in the process of finding a partner, and your general character.

Relationships, especially when they are new, are fun but a bit intimidating. You've put yourself out there, found someone you're compatible with, but now you must put the work in to make the relationship last.

Each relationship personality is unique, and astrology can provide insight on how you can best find the person you desire.

Here's each zodiac sign's relationship personality that reveals how they act when in love

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is confident and outspoken, so they aren’t going to hold back when it comes to speaking their mind. But it might put their partner off a little bit, as they are quite blunt and lack sensitivity on certain topics.

However, their sense of fun, adventure, and willingness to try new things is appealing. Aries is very motivated, strong-willed, and has a firm sense of self, and they want the same in a partner. Aries requires someone who keeps them on their toes!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For Taurus, personality is more important than appearance. The Bull enjoys a relationship that involves good conversation. They are passionate and stable, and are a bit touchy-feely in all the best ways.

But Taurus is stubborn, inflexible, and materialistic, and while they want someone with a great personality, if they don't present themselves well, Taurus won’t continue on with the relationship. Once they make up their mind, they aren’t one to stay together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini loves to flirt, enjoys stimulating conversation, and has a great sense of humor. They prefer to take the lead in their relationship, but may suddenly become bored when their mood changes.

Gemini can go back and forth with their demeanor to the point where they seem to have two distinct personalities and their partner is beyond confused. If they remain bored for long enough, Gemini will end the relationship and move on to the next person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer wants to be in a relationship, so they tend to put quite a lot of pressure on their potential partner, crossing their fingers that this is the one for them. They do what they can to form a connection, which may include talking about their past relationships and sharing their feelings.

But by doing this, Cancer’s relationship personality makes them come off as needy, even though they are stronger and more independent than they appear. In the end, they just really want things to work out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo makes it clear from the beginning that they are in control and will take on the leadership role. They are flashy, bright, beautiful, and love to be the center of attention. But Leo’s personality being front and center can end things almost immediately.

Leo must remember that it can't all be about them, and their partner wouldn't mind a little attention as well. They are confident but still want to be appreciated and admired. Perhaps flowers or a small gift could go a long way in being won over.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The truth is that Virgo has a fantastic relationship personality and makes a great romantic partner. They are kind, enjoy the simple things in life, and will go out of their way to make sure their partner is happy.

Virgo takes the time to find out what kinds of things their partner likes and does the research to plan the perfect quality time together. Once Virgo opens up, their partner will see how passionate, thoughtful, and surprisingly funny this zodiac sign can be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra loves all the trappings of romance, especially when their partner plans a night on the town for both of them. This is incredibly attractive to Libra, as making decisions isn't their favorite thing to do.

Libra wants everything to be balanced, fair, and harmonious at all times. They are easygoing during conflicts, so even if they are in a fight with their partner, they won’t cause a scene unless it's something they feel is unjust.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio may appear kind of aloof and distant in their relationship, but the more they warm up, the more passionate they become. There's no halfway with Scorpio — they are either really into someone or they aren’t at all.

Scorpio tends to trust their gut with a romantic interest, so if their relationship is off to a rocky start, they will end things abruptly. Scorpio makes a great romantic partner, as long as their partner doesn’t lie or make them angry.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is a bit of a heartbreaker. They are charming, funny, and up for anything. They actually prefer any kind of unusual activities in a relationship, like flying to Paris for dinner or going on a random adventure. But their free-spirited nature can destroy any romance.

Sagittarius wants someone who won't tie them down and won't restrict them in any way. They can make almost anything fun, so even if their partner is a bit inflexible at times, Sagittarius will make their time together entertaining.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

For Capricorn, they are picky when it comes to which people they can see themselves being with long-term. They don’t want to waste their time in a relationship where they aren’t treated well, and it can put them off to love.

The Sea Goat is goal-oriented and is looking for someone they can build a future with. Capricorn is willing to do the work when it comes to a relationship, and their ideal partner is as strong, independent, and confident as them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius isn’t too comfortable sharing their emotions, so they can come across as kind of cold. But once people get past that, they find Aquarius to be unbelievably smart, creative, and completely unconventional. It's safe to say that there's no one like them on the planet.

Aquarius loves new ideas, new things, and especially new technology. The perfect relationship for them starts off friendly and then the romantic chemistry builds over time. Aquarius has the ability to find something special and appealing about almost everyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces feels things deeply and artistically. They see beauty where others are blind to it, so Pisces brings this same attitude into their relationship. They love to love and tend to be a hopeless romantic.

They will do whatever they can to make their partner happy. Pisces is patient, empathetic, selfless, and caring, and everyone in their life wants them to find true love and happiness because they give so much to others.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.