Best Zodiac Couples, Ranked From Most To Least Compatible

By Kirsten Corley

There are so many ways the 12 zodiac signs can be arranged as couples — 144 ways, to be exact. But that doesn't mean all zodiac couples are equally compatible.

The best zodiac couples are compatible on all levels: physically, emotionally and intellectually. You can look at your and your potential partner's zodiac signs to see if your personalities match in a compatible way, or where you might butt heads in your relationship.

Advertisement

Here's a comprehensive list of the best zodiac couples and their compatibility according to astrology.

1. Cancer and Scorpio

Many believe this is the best zodiac couple in all of astrology. Cancer and Scorpio understand and complement each other perfectly even though, on the surface, they tend to have pretty different personalities.

Advertisement

What works here is that each person in the relationship is strong where the other is weak. They’re both very interested in having a strong relationship (something they’re willing to put work into), and they have similar goals in life they’re going to want to work together to achieve.

2. Pisces and Pisces

The combination of two Pisces is extremely strong and compatible. When they find each other, each feels like they've found their soulmate or the missing parts of who they need in another person. The relationship takes off almost instantly, which may scare each of them and drive them away from each other. The next question they each have to ask themselves is: am I ready for that sort of thing yet?

Advertisement

3. Aries and Sagittarius

These signs make a fun-loving couple who are always making each other laugh. They have a ton of inside jokes and prefer to keep things in their lives light and happy. They have a big circle of friends and are always planning fun things for everyone to do.

4. Sagittarius and Pisces

Emotionally, this combination balances each other out very well. They are both hopeless romantics who wear their hearts on their sleeves and respect that about each other. They are empathetic and understand what each person needs in the relationship. The only problem is that the level of highly intense emotions between the two is sometimes too dramatic, and they need someone a little bit different.

5. Virgo and Capricorn

Capricorn and Virgo are a power couple in the making. Both are ambitious, hard-working and somewhat conservative when it comes to their personal lives. They take a while to open up and be vulnerable with each other, but their interests are so in line that once that happens, they’ll be a perfect team.

6. Leo and Libra

Leo and Libra both love the spotlight, but somehow they also aren’t competitive with each other about it. They’d rather share it (rare for both signs) and let the light shine on how happy they make each other as a couple.

Advertisement

7. Taurus and Cancer

This has the potential to be one of the best matches in the zodiac. Taurus and Cancer are similar people with complementary values. They enjoy building a happy home life together, having an extremely loyal and supportive partner and spoiling each other with physical touch, comforting meals and endless affection.

8. Capricorn and Capricorn

This is an ideal match! Capricorn's values are so important to them that having someone with a duplicate set of ideas is their dream. They understand each other’s wants and needs, and work as a team toward their shared goals. They have unquestioned loyalty and guard their relationship above all else.

9. Gemini and Pisces

Gemini and Pisces balance each other out. While Pisces is very emotional and deep, Gemini is compassionate and understanding of their needs. Pisces has no shame in being exactly who they are and following how they feel, while Gemini tends to play the role of what someone needs them to be and makes choices that seem logical. What each side needs, the other seems to be.

Advertisement

10. Sagittarius and Sagittarius

Sagittarius gets along with their own sign really well. There won’t be anyone there to mother them, which can get them into trouble, but they don’t value having things work out perfectly anyway, so it’s not a big loss. They have a lot of fun together, don't often fight and are a laid-back couple that always does exactly what they want to do.

11. Aries and Gemini

Aries and Gemini make an exciting couple that is always out of the house doing something fun together. They are the opposite of the “Netflix and Chill” homebody couple. Their Instagram feed exhausts most people, but they love living an active, adventurous life together.

12. Libra and Scorpio

This pair balances each other out because while Scorpio is emotional and very intense, Libra is lighthearted and carefree. In social settings, each sign can handle their own and don’t rely on each other. While they both do well on their own, they are better together.

Advertisement

13. Taurus and Pisces

This is a wonderful match, pairing a dreamer (Pisces) with a realist (Taurus). They both prefer a laid-back lifestyle, and know the other person needs to be supported and loved. They have one of the happiest home lives and are a couple with an unshakeable bond.

14. Gemini and Libra

Gemini and Libra make great friends and are exciting and happy lovers. They are naturally compatible and like to spend their time the same way: around people, having fun. They are a social couple who other couples aspire to be like.

15. Aries and Virgo

This is a natural pairing of two complementary people. Aries will pick the adventure and Virgo will plan it out. They challenge and balance each other out, and genuinely make the other person’s life better.

Advertisement

16. Scorpio and Capricorn

This is the relationship each sign is lucky to find when they are ready to settle down. Scorpio commits later in their life after they have had fun and want something serious, and Capricorn was simply ready for that all along. The needs of Scorpio are a lot sometimes, but if you ask Capricorn, being understanding, observant and giving Scorpio space is easy. Scorpio’s personality changes frequently but what makes Capricorn a good partner is that they strive to be what Scorpio needs, feeling fulfilled and happy playing that role.

17. Taurus and Capricorn

Taurus and Capricorn are natural allies. Both love to indulge in the finer things in life, are ambitious and like to show off a little bit. They fit together well and are a very happy couple.

18. Libra and Pisces

This pair is one of the strongest. Their loyalty to one another is incomparable. They each are empathetic, and make such a good team because when one is down the other steps up. This relationship is a forever combination, and together it isn’t so much that each completes the other, but who they are is a reflection of the influence they have on their partner.

19. Aquarius and Aquarius

Aquarius works well with their own sign as they tend to have pretty high opinions of themselves. Being in a relationship with a person who is similar to them is very helpful. Together, two Aquarians keep each other mentally stimulated and their romantic connection thrives because of this consistent spark.

Advertisement

20. Scorpio and Pisces

The saying "opposites attract" is quite a true statement with this pair.

Scorpio is cold and guarded; they struggle with trusting people and letting anyone in. They always want to be the dominant one in a relationship. Pisces, on the other hand, tends to be passive, wearing their heart on their sleeve, and loving Scorpio as hard as they possibly can. And while it’s a challenge, once Pisces has Scorpio’s trust, this bond is strengthened by their loyalty to one another.

Advertisement

21. Gemini and Sagittarius

This pair falls very hard for each other. It’s the love they remember in their lives. But while it starts off as a healthy relationship where everything is balanced and reciprocated, Sagittarius begins to emotionally rely too heavily on Gemini, and Gemini may end up resenting them and calling it off. They walk away with a lot of respect, but for Sagittarius, it’s the hardest heartbreak they will have to get over.

22. Cancer and Libra

Cancer and Libra get along well, and their biggest fight will be about whether to stay in or go out with friends. There are no big fireworks here, but that often just means less drama and more harmoniousness.

23. Scorpio and Sagittarius

Each sign is very stubborn but they never stop fighting for each other. Even though they have strong personalities, it seems to work because they make a good team and support one another. Problems occur between this pair when one becomes too stubborn to apologize.

24. Gemini and Gemini

If there was a “most likely to end up stranded in a foreign country” superlative for zodiac couples, the Gemini and Gemini pairing would get it. Their relationship will have problems, but all from the outside, working to navigate the practical world as people who aren’t really detail-oriented. Their actual relationship, however, is full of happiness and excitement. They love being unencumbered and totally themselves with someone who (finally) isn’t trying to reign them in.

Advertisement

25. Libra and Aquarius

These two have a super strong mental connection. They love making friends at yoga class and hosting brunch, complete with a post-brunch meditation. The relationship will feel light, even though they have a serious connection and generally get along well.

26. Scorpio and Aquarius

While Scorpio might take things to heart and read people closely, Aquarius has the ability to just brush things off. They give Scorpio time they need to come back to them, never overwhelm them with attention, and don’t need much themselves.

27. Leo and Virgo

Leo and Virgo can have a happy, harmonious relationship if they are emotionally mature and the kind of people who can appreciate someone’s different strengths and weaknesses rather than expecting their partner to be exactly like them. Virgo is happy to let Leo be the star and Leo loves how Virgo is totally comfortable being out of the spotlight. Together, they balance each other out and truly support each other’s hopes and dreams.

Advertisement

28. Leo and Sagittarius

This is a fun-loving couple that gets along well and typically has zero drama. They understand and appreciate each other’s nature, and would rather spend time doing than talking. They tend to be a busy couple who don’t spend a lot of time at home.

29. Libra and Sagittarius

This is an outgoing couple with a lot of friends. They try new things together, do a lot of activities and generally have a positive presence in each other’s lives. However, the lack of mental and emotional connection may leave Libra feeling a bit lonely at times.

30. Sagittarius and Aquarius

This is a good match as both signs are curious explorers. They won’t hold each other back and are happy partners, exploring ideas and the world together.

Advertisement

31. Cancer and Pisces

Cancer and Pisces fundamentally understand each other, but they’re so similar that they sometimes have a hard time functioning in the real world as a couple. These signs work best when paired with a sturdier person who lives in the real world — not another dreamer.

This point aside, they are perfectly happy together and create a beautiful, creative world where everyone is kind.

32. Leo and Capricorn

An unlikely pairing, Leo and Capricorn together create a really strong couple. Leo and Capricorn both appreciate being respected and appreciated by their peers, and work together to guard their privacy, making sure their reputations are what they desire. Neither is too wild, and while Capricorns can be prudish, that generally ends behind closed doors, which is all that matters to Leo.

Advertisement

33. Libra and Libra

Libra is one sign that gets along with its own sign very well. Since their values are so important to them, having someone with similar ones is half the battle. Together, they have a happy, balanced, healthy relationship where they support each other emotionally, are loyal, and build each other up in social settings.

34. Capricorn and Pisces

This pair is one that probably started off as friends first, each wondering who was going to make the first move and when. Any relationship that starts as a friendship is one that’s loyal and long-lasting. Their relationship makes them feel safe and secure.

35. Cancer and Capricorn

It will be a bit of a struggle for these two to align their values, but they’re not totally incompatible. Capricorn seems a bit shallow to Cancer, until they explain that they like nice things because it creates a relaxing home environment (among other things). That’s a goal they are happy to work toward together, and Capricorn will appreciate how loyal Cancer is, prizing their relationship above all else.

36. Taurus and Virgo

What most people describe as “boring,” this couple will describe as “ideal.” They are on the same page about many things in life, from finances to where they want to be in five years. They support each other and make the other feel fully confident in the relationship.

Advertisement

37. Virgo and Pisces

This combination is the relationship every parent wants their kids to be in. It’s a practical relationship, one that is down-to-earth and productive. While it might not be the love story that keeps you up at night, Virgo and Pisces have love that is loyal, and find in one another someone who will keep their vows.

38. Gemini and Leo

Gemini and Leo are the couple who have the most fun together. They are always making big plans and making each other laugh. The little things fall through the cracks, as neither person in this pairing is great at “adulting,” but they have too much fun to notice.

39. Aries and Aquarius

These two get lost in conversation with each other a lot. They have nights where they stay up until sunrise talking about their relationship. They’re on the same mental level, and both have a lot of interests and things that excite them. They can build a solid foundation of friendship to build a relationship on.

Advertisement

40. Virgo and Aquarius

Virgo is going to think Aquarius is a bit crazy at first, but in time they will find out they aren’t so incompatible after all. Aquarius, for all their wacky ideas, isn’t a total mess like Gemini and can take care of themselves. There's a spark here, as both are somewhat exotic to the other.

41. Taurus and Taurus

More than most other signs, Taurus’ values are very important to them. Having someone with the same values (loyalty, consistency, comfort) already starts this relationship off on a good foot. These two know how to take care of each other and have a solid foundation knowing how trustworthy the person they love is.

42. Aries and Aries

Aries and Aries have a solid foundation of fun and friendship. They challenge each other and know how to keep the other interested, but they lack the balance and depth of being paired with someone who complements them rather than replicating them.

Advertisement

43. Leo and Aquarius

Leo and Aquarius get along best in the bedroom where they are drawn to an exciting, non-vanilla relationship. Outside the bedroom, they have less in common, but if they put work into getting to know each other, they can form a strong bond as a couple.

44. Virgo and Sagittarius

These opposites attract, as the strengths and weaknesses of the two are complementary and they aren’t so opposite that they will drive each other crazy.

Sagittarius forces Virgo to have fun, and Virgo makes sure Sagittarius doesn’t fall off a cliff somewhere.

Advertisement

45. Aries and Leo

Aries and Leo are natural allies and make great friends. They love to try new things together, go on adventures, be silly and challenge themselves. As a couple, they have the most jealousy-inducing Instagram of all time.

46. Gemini and Aquarius

These two make better friends than lovers, but they get along swimmingly. They are both exciting people who love to explore new ideas. They have non-stop conversations and keep each other interested in what can be a very passionate relationship.

47. Virgo and Scorpio

This isn’t the best combination out there, but it also isn’t the worst. Together, the strong parts come out in the form of support. They each work hard and are motivated and driven. They care a lot about being successful. The relationship isn’t a number-one priority for either, but they respect that. While it’s a healthy relationship, it’s not one that sends them head over heels.

Advertisement

48. Cancer and Cancer

Cancer and Cancer is a heavy match. The two get along amazingly and are capable of having one of the deepest relationships in the zodiac because they understand each other so well. The only problem with this relationship is that there are times when it might feel too deep — with no one to lighten up the intensity, both partners feel like they need to come up for air at times.

49. Aries and Libra

This is a relationship of two alphas, which can make it pretty challenging. But when it works, they are a force to be reckoned with. They can be a power couple with a lively (and large) group of friends they adore.

50. Cancer and Virgo

There’s a lot of potential for harmony in Cancer and Virgo as both signs seek to avoid conflict and take great pains to make sure their partner feels supported. What they lack in natural chemistry, they more than make up for in effort.

This pairing is one of two active, communicative people who will put their relationship first.

Advertisement

51. Virgo and Libra

Virgo and Libra can be a stable couple that makes the other perfectly happy. It might not all be vacations and fireworks, but they support each other and don’t make one another angry. They both value harmony and don’t like conflict for the sake of conflict. They are good at communicating and checking in to make sure they are both happy.

52. Taurus and Libra

There’s a lot of potential for jealousy in this relationship, but it can work if Libra babies Taurus and always makes it known that they are their number one priority. Initially, Taurus thinks Libra is too flashy, but as soon as they are exposed to their softer side, they are won over. Similarly, Libra loves the sturdy foundation Taurus provides.

53. Leo and Pisces

In this relationship, Leo has to be the strong and stable one. Pisces are very needy in relationships, and because everything in Pisces' life is based on how they feel, they need a partner who understands and can nurture that. Where Pisces might lack confidence, Leo is the confident one. Where Pisces might crumble, Leo has no problem being their strength. This couple is good together when each person understands the role they play, but problems occur when being the strong one becomes too much for Leo.

Advertisement

54. Cancer and Leo

Cancer won’t immediately enjoy playing second fiddle to Leo — not because they crave the spotlight for themselves, but because they view Leo’s vain ways as inauthentic or even shallow. This is a small problem in the grand scheme of life and relationships, and one that’s easily gotten over once they know each other well. There’s potential for real balance here, as the signs are different enough that they can truly support and complement each other.

55. Cancer and Sagittarius

It’s hard to see why these two signs would get together as they don’t have similar values or personalities, but they also are both laid back and like to avoid conflict, so they don’t fight a lot as a couple. With the right people, this could be an easy relationship celebrating the lighter side of Cancer and the deeper side of Sagittarius.

56. Virgo and Virgo

Virgo gets along well with other Virgos, but they’d do better with someone who complements them. With another Virgo, they tend to stick to their conservative little life instead of exploring the world or trying anything new. In the end, they may feel they have settled.

Advertisement

57. Gemini and Capricorn

This couple can make it work even though they aren’t naturally compatible. Gemini can draw Capricorn out of their conservative shell, and Capricorn can provide the structure Gemini needs in order to truly thrive. As long as they are patient with each other and their differences, they make a great couple.

58. Leo and Scorpio

In a relationship, Scorpio needs to be in the spotlight and Gemini does let them have it. While Scorpio knows when to fight their battles and chooses them wisely, the biggest issue this pair has is a fight for power.

Kirsten Corley is a writer whose work has appeared on HuffPost, Elite Daily, YourTango, Thought Catalog, and more. Her writing focuses on astrology, relationships, and mental health topics.

Advertisement