Why you mad, tho?

Why are Leos so angry? The lion of the zodiac sign, born between the dates of July 23 to August 22, is the boldest personality we know in astrology.

Being a fixed fire sign with the Sun as your ruling planet can make other zodiac signs immensely intimidated. This is a recipe for a fierce person.

Leos are so angry because they are eager to be in the limelight.

Leos love being the center of attention and are not afraid to make their statement known!

Everything you need to know about a Leo zodiac sign is found in astrology. Leo's personality traits go beyond being flashy and dominant.

There are reasons why a Leo seems to be so angry when they make their presence known.

Leos are so angry because their confidence is so strong.

Let’s be real, we all need this kind of confidence in our lives.

That’s why every zodiac sign should have at least one Leo in their life.

Once you understand that a Leo isn’t really angry, they are simply being bold, it changes the dynamic.

When you experience the ambitious rage as the best friend of a Leo you understand their heart.

If you've been a supportive family member to a person who has Leo personality traits, you know that Leos aren't so angry, they are big softies.

Knowing the King of the zodiac in real life is what makes it easier to get along.

Nonetheless, with every great Leo personality traits follows a list of the worst flaws — that may raise an eyebrow or two.

Nobody is perfect, and that includes angry Leo, too. (We can thank Hannah Montana for relaying that sentiment to us.)

With that being said, here is why the dark side of a Leo appears to be so angry, per astrology:

1. Leo is angry because they are assertive.

Because of their flashy nature and wanting the spotlight to be directly on them all the time, a Leo zodiac sign will aggressively turn into the person no one wants to be around.

Once they feel as though other people do not feel as intrigued by them anymore, they will turn into the arrogant 'pos' that is not welcomed to the party.

They may even go as far as belittling someone for not giving them the attention they feel they deserve.

Not only does this intimidate the other person but it can show their display of dominance over others.

2. Frustration can cause a Leo to get mad.

A Leo will pride themselves in assisting others but sometimes, it is not for the right reasons.

They will help a friend but become super disrespectful if the person is not completely understanding what is going on or how to resolve their issues.

Do not ever think you can get through to a Leo with love and affection.

3. An angry Leo is feeling unfulfilled.

These feisty people need to be spoiled with materialistic items and even when you give them the finer things in life, nothing will satisfy their desires.

Another thing worth mentioning is that you will never be able to compete with a Leo because they believe they are quite simply the best of the best.

4. A roaring Leo is one who wants recognition.

There is no such thing as a friendly competition to these lions because they will do whatever it takes to be number one.

There may be a Leo out there whose ego may be so fragile if anyone dared tried to test that.

They will not forget it and might do something spiteful behind your back.

5. Leos are so angry when they feel out of control.

The only way I can describe the behaviors of an angry Leo is that of an angry child who is constantly kicking and screaming.

A Leo appears to be no different from a child walking into the candy store, then being told that they can't do what they want.

Temper tantrums have no limits when it comes to Leo's rage.

With that being said, I do not fully believe that every Leo has these super angry and dark qualities.

No one is born the same even with the same astrological sign!

But if you ever encounter a Leo who acts angry, you might want to reconsider your relationship with them.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.