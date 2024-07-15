The Really Good (And Really Bad) Parts Of Loving Your Zodiac Sign

As humans, we need love and connection to survive. Many of us spend a lot of time searching for love and working to keep the love we have. But nobody is perfect, and relationships take work.

Astrology plays a huge part in our unique traits, and that especially applies to romance. Because while there are redeeming qualities for each zodiac sign, there are also downsides that can ruin a relationship.

Here's the good (and bad) parts of loving each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Aries brings a lot of excitement and fun to a relationship. They are never boring and inspire their partners to be their best selves. Aries are extremely loyal and supportive.

Bad: It's difficult to get Aries to sit still for any length of time, and they can be exhausting to be around. Aries has a temper tantrum if they don't get their way, and since winning is very important to them, they are bad losers.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: When Taurus is in a relationship, they give double the love they receive. They are very patient, warmhearted, and determined. They make sure their shared home is a cozy sanctuary, making their partner feel safe.

Bad: Taurus sometimes becomes completely self-involved and greedy, and goes overboard with rest and relaxation. No one is as stubborn as Taurus and they tend not to want to compromise. Their partner needs to understand that they will have to make a lot of concessions to what Taurus wants.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Gemini does their part to ensure their partner is entertained and stimulated. They are super-smart and are wonderful conversationalists; they can talk about anything with anyone and still expand people's minds.

Bad: The person who loves Gemini may feel like they love two different people; sometimes it's the brilliant, talkative, social genius, and other times it's the scarily quiet loner. While Gemini’s unpredictability can be exciting, too much of it can be frustrating and annoying.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Cancer is so intuitive and thoughtful that they know exactly what their partner needs, when they need it. Their love is like a warm blanket on a chilly day: cozy, comfortable, and exactly what their partner asked for.

Bad: It's not that Cancer’s moodiness is bad, it's just that there is no middle ground with their emotions, as they feel all of them with every part of their being. Cancer can be extremely needy, which tests the patience of their partners.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: No one can work a room like Leo. They are a star wherever they go, and when Leo’s partner loves them, it’s as if the stars shine on them, too. Leo is very generous, creative, and faithful, and they make excellent partners if they are allowed to be slightly more dominant.

Bad: Leo needs to be in charge, which comes off as bossy, domineering and patronizing. The funny thing is that for all their confidence, they still need a ton of support and praise from their loved ones.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Virgo makes an excellent partner because they are willing to do whatever it takes to make their significant other happy. They will solve any problem, fix anything that needs repair, and still have time to search for their partner’s favorite childhood treat to surprise them.

Bad: Virgo can be challenging to love when they get hypercritical of themselves and everyone in their inner circle. They worry about almost everything, and when they get in their perfectionist mode, their partner is made to feel that nothing they do is good enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Libra is open-minded and non-judgmental, and are able to see things from their partner's perspective. Libra is also charming, romantic, and idealistic, and loving them comes easily to most people.

Bad: Libra's inability to make a decision can drive their partner insane. They hate confrontation, unless it involves a huge injustice, and prefer to suffer in silence like a martyr. They crave balance but don't seem to understand that it's not harmonious if they just push down their feelings until they explode.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Scorpio is loyal and doesn’t lie, so they are completely trustworthy to their partner. They feel things intensely, and live their life passionately and with purpose.

Bad: It may be surprising to know that Scorpio is actually one of the most vulnerable of all the zodiac signs, especially since they hide it with things like silent treatments, being touchy, and giving others the stink-eye. Scorpio tends to be intolerant of other people's flaws.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Sagittarius is easy to love because they are so open and fun. They enjoy sharing experiences with people they love, and really just want to live their best life while having a good time.

Bad: It can be challenging to get Sagittarius to commit to anything, from marriage to getting movie tickets. They get antsy if they think someone or something is trying to tie them down, and they inevitably end up pushing people away.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Capricorn is responsible, dependable, and hardworking. The great thing about them is that even with all their maturity and practicality, they have a great sense of humor and very healthy romantic appetites.

Bad: When Capricorn gets into a work mode, they tend to get a little carried away and have trouble taking breaks. Capricorn needs to know that a life filled only with work isn't a life lived to the fullest, and getting them to see this is extremely difficult.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: There's a lot of good to love about Aquarius; they are humanitarians, inventive, and smart. They accept others for who they are, and their romantic partner will never need to hide their true selves.

Bad: When Aquarius is angry in their relationship, they tend to give the cold shoulder and silent treatment, and they won’t reveal how they feel. Aquarius keeps their feelings to themselves and becomes uncomfortable when others get emotional.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Good: Pisces is lovely, creative, and sympathetic to all those in need. They are very deep beings and crave intimacy. Pisces falls hard in relationships and are loving, tender and generous to those who love them back.

Bad: It's not easy loving a Pisces when they allow people to walk all over them. Their partner wishes they had a backbone, but the reality is that Pisces would probably just be duped again.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.