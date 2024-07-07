One of the best feelings in the world is being loved, but it takes a special partner to make you feel this way.

Someone who truly loves you wants you to feel that adoration and loyalty every day, in every way. But that can mean different things for different people.

The point is that true love isn’t about how other people outside the relationship see it — it’s about the small things that add up to an overall feeling of warmth, protection, care, and affection. And your astrological sign shows it in all sorts of ways.

Advertisement

Here's the simple way your zodiac sign shows love

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Aries doesn’t show love just by saying it; rather, they show love through their actions. Aries will anticipate the needs of their partner before they even ask, completing it without a second thought. Aries makes the life of their partner easier and better, and always have their best interest at the top of their priority list.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Taurus makes their romantic partner feel adored with their unexpected gestures of love. Taurus will send flowers for no reason at all or schedule a foot massage when their partner has had a hard day. And just when their other half can’t stand another dinner of cereal because they are too exhausted to cook, Taurus will bring home dinner without even mentioning it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Somewhere along the line, someone must have told Gemini to use their words carefully because they do, especially with their significant other. Whenever Gemini has anything to say, whether it be positive or negative, they say it gently and with heart. Gemini knows that words are powerful, and shows love by communicating with tenderness.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Cancer shows love with their focused and undivided attention. Their partner never gets the feeling that Cancer’s mind is wandering when they are talking; rather, Cancer is completely engaged and involved. The Crab makes their other half feel like they will always have a support system to lean on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Though Leo wants to be amongst people and be the center of attention, they make their partner feel ridiculously loved by showering them with praise in public. Everyone wants to feel validated from time to time, and it goes double for their life companion who often has to compete for attention. By making sure there are witnesses to their adoration, Leo is expressing their true feelings.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Virgo shows love to their romantic companion by lending a hand with chores or projects around the house. Nothing says "I care" like someone who tackles a sink full of dirty dishes or who cleans the car without being prompted. Virgo isn’t the kind of zodiac sign who gives out compliments like candy; rather, they prefer to show it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Libra shows their love and adoration for their partner by standing up for them. Libra doesn’t care how foolish they may look making grand gestures, but when they care deeply about someone, that all goes to the wayside. They want to protect their significant other in any way they can.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

For Scorpio, love and trust go very well together, and they want to show their partner love by expressing just how much they trust and confide in them. Scorpio wants their significant other to know just how happy they make this loyal water sign, and will go out of their way to make them feel that love. Scorpio never wants them to doubt their feelings or the commitment they have made.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Sagittarius is the most hilarious, happiest, and optimistic person in the room, and they show love to their partner by including them in all their spontaneous moments and adventures. Sagittarius shows their partner just how much fun they can have when they let go a little bit. And even though the Archer enjoys being the life of the party, they don’t mind sharing that space with their love.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Capricorn makes their other half feel loved in small but very effective ways. They will speak gently, use understanding words, and their partner may even catch Capricorn staring at them with love in their eyes when they least expect it. All those small expressions of love add up to their partner feeling completely loved and adored.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Aquarius isn’t comfortable showing their emotions and they tend to be a bit aloof and detached, even when they are in love. However, Aquarius shows love by calling their partner out, being honest, and requesting that their significant other acknowledges the love in the relationship. It may be a bit of tough love, but anyone who is with Aquarius to begin with has a thick skin.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Pisces is always giving to others, but they tend to fall flat in relationships. Still, they have their own unique ways of showing love to the person they care about. They show up for their partner when needed, even if there are a million other things they want to do. Pisces will make sure their companion knows this compassionate zodiac sign will always be there for them.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.