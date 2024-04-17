By Shweta Advani

We all want to be with a person who is home and an adventure all at once. The fact is, we could be insanely in love with someone — but all the red-hot fiery passion in the world is not always sufficient to keep a relationship with low compatibility going.

Based on their traits, a few toxic zodiac couples have poor compatibility — but that doesn't mean they're not drawn to each other! And while these relationships may not always be the easiest, with a little commitment and understanding, there's no reason they can't eventually make it work.

6 toxic zodiac sign couples that can't help but be attracted to each other

1. Leo and Cancer

Leo craves adventure and spotlight, Cancer likes home and deeper intimacy. Leos can be very outspoken and share their views unabashedly; this can be too much to handle for sensitive Cancer as they tend to take everything to their heart. The Cancer takes it for a while but slowly grows distant and goes back into their shell.

If the Leo can't learn to understand Cancer’s ways of deeper intimacy and the Cancer Leo’s way of exploration, the relationship is bound to head for closure.

2. Capricorn and Aquarius

As an earth sign, Capricorn is slow and thorough. They like to make detailed plans and don’t like changes whereas airy Aquarius, being an adventurous sign, are very spontaneous and do things in the heat of the moment.

Capricorn wants to accumulate material wealth and shows love in physical, practical way. Aquarius belongs to the element of air and they need heavenly love. They crave someone with whom they can be completely naked within mind, body and spirit. They will not care much about food, sex or money if they find someone with whom their spirit gets wings to fly and dream, making Capricorn and Aquarius a tough relationship to reconcile. But if they can do so, the chemistry is destined to be off the charts.

3. Virgo and Gemini

Virgos are practical realists and Geminis are dreamers. Geminis don’t like to stay in one place long enough and are always on the move. They believe in ideas and visions and don’t really worry about the ”hows.” Virgos are dreamers too but they are very practical and focus on how to actually get things done.

If Geminis don’t come down to get their hands dirty with the Virgo and contribute in any practical way, the Virgo will ultimately get tired and call it quits. However, if they can learn to join forces, Virgo and Gemini are destined to be a power couple that is always the smartest in the room.

4. Libra and Taurus

Taurus’ need for loyalty can seem too stifling to outgoing Libra and Libra’s need to feel right will turn off the stubborn Taurus. Both of these signs are so headstrong and uncompromising, even a small decision like deciding the color of the curtains can blow up the tension between them.

That said, these are both Venus-ruled signs with a love for comfort and pleasure. So as long as there are no major disagreements, these two can truly work.

5. Scorpio and Pisces

Scorpio and Pisces are both water signs and therefore highly emotional — but what separates them is how they express their emotions, especially in relationships. Scorpios can be reckless in their communication of emotions while Pisces are extremely soft. Both are free-spirited signs bubbling with intense emotions and want to live life to the fullest but Scorpios can have a tendency to feel jealous and can stifle the Piscean by craving all their time and attention.

While both of them are looking for an ideal partner to sweep them off their feet, both the signs feel emotions too deeply and cannot handle discords well as their intense emotions put together can just blow the scene.

6. Sagittarius and Cancer

Sagittarius and Cancer simply don’t have a ton in common going for them. The Sagittarius likes to explore and have new experiences and Cancer is a homebody. Sagittarius wants to experiment sexually and Cancer wants to connect deeply and emotionally.

Both of them stick it out to understand each other because their opposite nature attracts them initially but their immense differences may eventually burn them out.

Shweta Advani is a writer, mindfulness coach and HR consultant.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.