Zodiac Sign Birthstones And Their Meanings

There is something fascinating about a birthstone. It seems so mystical and special.

According to the International Gem Society, birthstones date back to biblical times, each stone representing one of the 12 stones in Aaron's breastplate which in turn represented the 12 tribes of Israel.

Then, "around 500 years after Aaron's breastplate was described in the Book of Exodus...the historian Joseph believed there to be a connection between the 12 stones in Aaron's breastplate, the 12 months of the year, and the 12 zodiac signs," the IGS explains.

Just as there are specific healing crystals that complement each zodiac sign, each sign is also associated with a specific birthstone.

Your birthstone depends on the month you were born, so there are going to be two per zodiac sign as each zodiac sign spans across two different months.

List of birthstones by zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Aquamarine and diamond

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Diamond and emerald

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Emerald and pearl

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Pearl and ruby

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Ruby and peridot

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Peridot and sapphire

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Sapphire and opal

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Opal and topaz

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Topaz and turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Turquoise and garnet

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Garnet and amethyst

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Amethyst and aquamarine

Photo: imijaloff, Nurul Atikah, pixtawan, JMBEE Studio, 3DTampa7, onlyfabrizio, bigjo5, suti, Rozaliya, beachboy via Canva

Birthstones by zodiac sign

Aries birthstone: Aquamarine or diamond

Like Aries, the diamond is ruled by Mars, making these two a perfect match. Diamonds are also among the most sought-out gems in the world, boasting unmatched radiance and shine — two traits the Aries zodiac sign is also known for. Diamonds represent passion, often given from one person to another to represent a deep, long-lasting love. Likewise, Aries are known to be passionate in everything they do.

Aquamarine belongs to the March Aries. Representing courage and strength, it's a great match for the courageous first sign of the zodiac.

Taurus birthstone: Diamond or emerald

Taurus is a sensual and romantic zodiac sign who loves deeply and fiercely, so its no wonder April Taurus and the diamond go hand-in-hand.

May Taureans are associated with the emerald, which is a deep green color that complements Taurus' earthy nature. Also linked to Taurus' ruling planet Venus, Taurus' penchant for luxury is also seen in the emerald.

Gemini birthstone: Emerald or pearl

Pearls are elegant, unique stones believed to represent duality, much like Gemini, who is known as the twin of the zodiac.

May Geminis are associated with the emerald, which can balance out Gemini's dual nature.

Cancer birthstone: Pearl or ruby

Cancer’s emotional connection mixed with their enjoyment of the arts make the gorgeous and elegant pearl a perfect match.

July Cancers have ruby as their birthstone, a stone known for strengthening the heart chakra, which is beneficial for compassionate Cancer. The ruby is also believed to inspire confidence which is helpful for Cancers when they get lost in their sensitivity.

Leo birthstone: Ruby or peridot

Ruby is a fiery red, a perfect match for fire sign Leo. This red gem inspires strength and confidence, adding fuel to the July Leo's fire.

August Leos have peridot as their birthstone. Peridot is a beautiful, bright green that's hard to miss — as are Leos. Peridot is associated with focus and is believed to be a mood stabilizer, often used to clear negativity.

Virgo birthstone: Peridot or sapphire

Virgo is a very logical and hard-working zodiac sign, sometimes to a fault. When they get too critical of themselves, their birthstone peridot has healing properties for renewing focus and lifting that negative energy.

September Virgos have sapphire as their birthstone. This gemstone is associated with royalty and is believed to ease mental tension and renew hope, which Virgo can use when they get caught up in negative thoughts.

Libra birthstone: Sapphire or opal

Libras are known for their diplomacy, and just like Libra, the royal sapphire is associated with bringing truth to the surface.

October Libras have opal as their birthstone. Opal is believed to bestow personal power, which Libra, known for being unable to make decisions, may find useful.

Scorpio birthstone: Opal or topaz

October Scorpios have opal as their birthstone. Opals bring good luck and light, feminine energy that can balance out Scorpio's mysteriousness and darkness.

For November Scorpios, topaz promotes healing, trust, and strong communication.

Sagittarius birthstone: Topaz or turquoise

November Sagittarians' birthstone is topaz, which can come in either yellow or blue (we love options!). Topaz inspires resilience as well as rational thinking, complementing and balancing out Sagittarius' adventurous spirit.

For the December Sagittarius, the beautiful blue turquoise birthstone brings a balancing water energy to Sagittarius' fire.

Capricorn birthstone: Turquoise or garnet

December Capricorns can benefit from turquoise relaxing energy when they get a little too caught up in their responsibilities.

For Capricorns born in January, the red garnet (which shares ruling planet Saturn) allows Capricorn to remain grounded while also giving them the strength to open up their heart chakra and really feel and understand the emotions they don't always let others see.

Aquarius birthstone: Garnet or amethyst

The Aquarius zodiac sign tends to find more value in intellectual thought than superficial thought. Amethyst promotes creativity and compassion which can deepen the February Aquarius' thoughts.

Aquarians born in January will appreciate garnet's heart-opening energy.

Pisces birthstone: Amethyst or aquamarine

February Pisces has amethyst as a birthstone. Amethyst is one of the most spiritual stones, which makes sense as Pisces is one of the most spiritual zodiac signs.

March Pisceans won't be surprised to see aquamarine as their birthstone. A water sign represented by two fish, aquamarine is also associated with the flow or water. It's known for opening the throat chakra, which Pisces can use as a reminder to speak up.

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer with a Bachelor’s degree in Professional and Creative Writing. She works as a freelance writer for FINE Magazine and GreekRank.