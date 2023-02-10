9 Best Crystals For Sagittarius Energy

Sagittarius is known as the wildcard of the zodiac, the best crystals for Sagittarius require tons of potent energy.

Sagittarians are adventurous and open to learning new things.

Those born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign are interesting people with many different energies that make up their personalities. The right healing crystals can emphasize Sagittarius' positive energy and heal any potential wounds or blocks.

The most prominent Sagittarius trait is their sense of wonder. They love to seek out new experiences and concepts that are unfamiliar to them. This curiosity allows them to understand themselves and their surroundings.

Like all zodiac signs, Sagittarius also has its weaknesses. They often have problems with patience, carefulness, and empathy.

A good crystal can help boost their confidence while providing patience.

Patience is a struggle for this sign because Sagittarius has issues with time management. They feel the urge to rush things in order to get what they want immediately. The downside to this is that almost all good things in life take patience and in order to obtain them, Sagittarius must learn to master this concept.

The second main weakness is carefulness. Sagittarius is known for being very careless in their choices and decisions because they lack patience and are also indecisive about their decision. This can be linked to their tendency to be adventurous.

Although this is a strength, it’s also important to think things through enough to care about them the right way.

The last weakness is having a lack of empathy for others. This is likely caused by their wildcard attitude.

Although this allows them to understand others, many people don’t think the same way they do which causes them to be misunderstood. When a Sagittarius feels misunderstood, they feel like there’s no point in understanding others which causes them to no longer care to see others' perspectives.

This is often subconscious but drives a huge barrier between them and others in their life.

Identifying strengths and weaknesses are important in coming up with solutions to fix the problem.

Most of these concepts cannot be mastered overnight because it takes a lot of time and introspection. Crystals are believed to help give people this introspection through their natural healing properties.

Best crystals for Sagittarius:

1. Bronzite

A main Sagittarius weakness is a lack of commitment and passion toward goals. This is understandable knowing the Sagittarian's scattered and chaotic nature when it comes to making decisions.

Bronzite is known for its grounding energies and helps people stick to their actions and follow them through to the end.

This excellent stone is specifically known for helping people align their thoughts and actions in order to pursue their correct path in life and stick to it.

2. Citrine

Citrine helps with gaining an understanding of others.

Naturally, Sagittarius is very creative and idealistic which helps them understand themselves and their surroundings.

Despite this, they have problems with others not being able to understand them which causes them to lose a sense of empathy.

Citrine promotes optimism and perspective so that a Sagittarius can see things that others do (flaws, mistakes they’ve made, etc.). This helps bridge an understanding with others and prevents unnecessary drama within their social circle.

3. Smoky Quartz

Because of indecisiveness, Sagittarians often look to others around them to give them a sense of direction and guidance.

There’s nothing wrong with this — however, there's a chance they are surrounded by negative people who can corrupt them and hold them back from reaching their full potential.

Smoky quartz is a great crystal for turning negative energy into positive. It inspires you to take bad situations and turn them around to benefit yourself.

It also helps to improve mental clarity which is important for Sagittarius to complete their goals without being corrupted in the process.

4. Lepidolite

Lepidolite is a crystal that is associated with bringing balance and peace in chaotic situations.

Sagittarius feel urges to go in many different directions because they want to find a path that works for them. This ends up causing them to never have time or energy to devote to one thing.

This crystal helps them stay grounded by giving them a sense of balance, providing a sense of stability so that they no longer have to look outside of themselves for direction.

5. Sodalite

Sagittarians often struggle with finding their own path in life due to their indecisiveness.

Sodalite is a crystal that helps them gain a sense of intuition and logic which helps them improve their decision-making skills and stick to their long-term goals.

The crystal is also good for focusing on one goal at a time which helps with time-management skills.

6. Blue topaz

Blue topaz symbolizes trust and peacefulness and just so happens to be the birthstone for Sagittarians born in December.

Blue topaz is known to soothe and recharge the body, clearing negative energies and making way for internal harmony.

7. Pink Tourmaline

Pink Tourmaline is known for its ability to open the throat chakra, allowing for more effective communication.

This crystal is a great one for Sagittarians to bring along on their travels in order to open up communication between locals and other travelers as well as alleviate the stress that often accompanies travel.

8. Black obsidian

Black obsidian is a calming and grounding stone. Linked to the root chakra, it also has the ability to increase self-control.

Sagittarius' sense of adventure can often lead them astray, so this crystal provides the growing energy they need to stay in reality.

9. Lapis lazuli

This protective stone is believed to encourage self-awareness and improve honesty and clarity.

Known to provide wisdom and inner strength, lapis lazuli can complement Sagittarius' bold energy.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer and former contributor to YourTango. She covers astrology, numerology, pop culture and relationships.