8 Best Crystals For Libra Energy

Crystals can be a part of anyone's life, and for Libra energy, stones that work best connect to their life's purpose and overall goals.

Libras are very clever and idealistic. Libras are diplomatic but also are also freethinkers, so when searching for which crystal is best for this zodiac sign, it's good to take those traits into consideration.

May people look to them as problem solvers due to their peacemaking attitude and solutions-oriented mindset.

Despite these great traits, this can also cause them to lack a sense of balance in their lives.

Balance is a major struggle for the sign of Libra, and this is likely because they are able to think in two completely different directions. Because of this, they often have conflicting goals that hinder them from achieving their personal and professional goals.

Libras can master this concept by identifying their two conflicting energies and figuring out how to use them to access their inner strength.

This idea isn’t easy to grasp at first and just like every good thing in life, it takes time to master.

Healing crystals are a great way to jumpstart the process by helping you gain a sense of perspective.

Crystals are said to have special healing properties that inspire and influence your behavior in a positive way.

Different crystals can be used for different things, and each zodiac sign can benefit from specific crystals that complement their energy.

Here are the 5 best crystals for the Libra zodiac sign.

1. Opal

Opal is a crystal known for its ability to instill yin-yang.

Yin-Yang is an ancient Chinese philosophy that highlights the importance of balance in everyday living.

This crystal can balance Libra and give them the ability to clear their mind and focus on what really matters.

It also gives them a sense of confidence in their decisions which helps them improve their self-esteem.

A bonus is that Opal is not only special to a Libra because of its healing properties, but also because it is the birthstone for the month of October.

2. Blue sapphire

Libras often have a hard time with self-discipline. They set goals for themselves that usually fall through because they lack the ability to hold themselves to the standard it takes to achieve the goal.

Blue sapphire helps Libras by providing them with a sense of wisdom and balance in their life.

This helps them eliminate the need to procrastinate by helping to remind them about achieving their end goals.

The sense of balance also helps them separate work and play by working on time management and patience skills.

3. Bloodstone

Bloodstone is known for its strong grounding properties for the Libra.

Libras are naturally very scatterbrained and have problems committing to one thing at once.

This crystal helps them gain the ability to stick to their decisions and follow through on commitments.

4. Ametrine

Ametrine is a crystal that is associated with creating trust.

In the context of the Libra, it is a great crystal for establishing trust in yourself.

Trusting your decisions and instincts is the best way to work on self-improvement and brings you a bit closer to achieving your goals.

This crystal also helps Libras gain some mental clarity about their environment which helps them become open-minded.

5. Blue lace agate

Libras are very solution-oriented. Because of this, they have a tendency to become very stressed when in the midst of chaos.

Blue lace helps Libras become calmer and level-headed when they face difficult situations.

You will no longer feel the need to be the peacemaker or the problem solver. You will finally be able to focus on your personal goals instead of how to cater to everyone around you.

6. Black tourmaline

Black tourmaline is known for its ability to block negative energy.

It's a good stone for Libra as it helps provide a safe, positive space for Libra to make up their minds.

Black tourmaline is also quite grounding, which air signs like Libra can always use.

7. Rose quartz

Rose quartz is associated with the heart chakra. It's a great stone for Libra because it promotes unconditional love and inner peace, two traits that Libra can sometimes waver on.

The calming energy of rose quartz can soothe Libra and lessen their insecurities and anxieties during times of indecision.

8. Lapis lazuli

Lapis lazuli is the perfect Libra gemstone. Known for its ability to clear the throat chakra, it's a great tool to enhance communication and wisdom.

Lapis lazuli also provides clarity, which Libra needs in times of making decisions.

