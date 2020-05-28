6 Best Healing Crystals For Gemini

These crystals serve many purposes in a Gemini's life.

Crystals are used for healing the mind, body, and soul, and so if you're a Gemini zodiac sign or shopping for one, you'll want a healing gem that brings out your positive energy.

What are the best healing crystals for Gemini zodiac signs?

Each stone has various properties that are believed to be its healing power.

There are various crystals that all have their own purpose and healing abilities.

They are known to promote good energy and have many benefits. They are an alternative to medical techniques.

The practice of crystal healing dates back to over 6,000 years ago to the time of ancient Sumerians of Mesopotamia.

In what ways can a Gemini use a stone or crystal for healing?

During a crystal treatment, healers place various crystals on the body, aligning them with the seven chakra points.

These points are the crown, third eye, throat, heart, solar plexus, sacral, and root.

The sacral point is connected to emotions and intimacy and the root point is connected to grounding.

The crown chakra point is connected to spirituality.

The third eye point is connected to awareness.

The throat point is connected to communication.

The heart point is connected to love and healing.

The solar plexus is connected to wisdom and power.

The positioning is picked based on the symptoms that the patient reports and the knowledge that the healer has.

The crystals can be worn on the body or placed under pillows to absorb positive energy and let go of negative energy.

What type of stone works best with a Gemini personality type?

Geminis are known to represent two different personalities in one person.

It is unexpected which personality you will face on any given day.

They are fun, gentle, and quick-witted. Geminis are ruled by the planet Mercury.

Being ruled by Mercury, they are talented with small talk and communication.

They are curious and enjoy discussing new topics. Geminis are also air signs.

They go through life living in their minds which often makes them detached.

They tend to analyze situations instead of approaching them emotionally.

Geminis are air signs, along with Aquarians and Libras. This impacts all aspects of their minds.

They are smart thinkers and they love to probe.

Geminis need to utilize crystals that balance and heal both of their personalities while also opening their minds, allowing them to analyze situations deeper than they already do.

Here are the best healing crystals for Gemini zodiac signs:

Best crystal for Gemini — Ametrine

Ametrine is a combination of Amethyst and Citrine.

This combination symbolizes the physical and spiritual realms.

It is known to enhance creativity. It helps those who use it come up with logical solutions to work-related and personal problems while also bringing harmony.

It removes negative energy and is good for opening the third-eye chakra. Its dual usage makes it similar to Geminis and their twin personalities.

The crystal is used the most for stress relief and people place it where it is needed the most.

Best crystal for Gemini — Howlite

Howlite is used to link the person using it to higher levels of spiritual consciousness.

It opens one's mind, allowing them to receive wisdom. It is good for reducing anxiety and eliminates pain and stress.

Because their minds are often active, Howlite is good for calming Gemini’s speedy mind.

People keep Howlite in their pockets to absorb negative energy.

When meditating with Howlite, the user can connect with higher chakras.

Physically, it can help the user release tension in their muscles, absorb calcium into the teeth and bones, and balance emotions.

Best crystal for Gemini — Tiger’s Eye

Tiger’s Eye encourages the user to take action. It unclouds judgment and releases anxiety.

This is a good crystal for Geminis because it aids Gemini in their preference to view every situation from a logical standpoint.

It is known to enhance confidence and is used to ward off ill-wishes and curses.

It is a natural healing crystal for the brain, so people who are suffering from mental health issues or personality disorders may find it useful.

Best crystal for Gemini — Moonstone

Moonstone is Gemini’s power crystal.

It opens up the heart chakra and allows the user to be more in tune with their emotions.

Because they tend to be detached, this is a good crystal for Geminis and can help them in their love lives.

It is a symbol of fertility and sensuality and increases intuition.

It reminds the user to go with the flow of life and not rush anything.

It is suggested that anyone who wants to use a Moonstone crystal goes into a decluttered, quiet space and meditates on their intentions.

This can mean monthly goals, relationship goals, finances, and much more.

Best crystal for Gemini — Blue Lace Agate

The Blue Lace Agate crystal is another stone associated with soothing an overactive mind.

It is good to use for relaxing and maintaining a calm demeanor.

Water is known as the best way to incorporate Blue Lace Agate into your daily routine.

If you take a glass of water, place the Blue Lace Agate into the water and place the glass outside in the sunlight for one hour.

When an hour is over, take the crystal out and drink the water throughout the day.

You can also drink the water before bed to spark sweet dreams.

Best crystal for Gemini — Emerald

Emeralds are known as the “stone of successful love.” It represents unity and unconditional, unwavering love.

To attract romantic love, it is suggested that the user wears an emerald near their heart, out of sight.

To bring an old love back into your life, it is suggested that you put the emerald to your lips and say all of the words that you wish to say to that person and seal it with an envelope.

You can either keep the envelope with the crystals in it or you can send it to the person you wish to get back.

This is a good stone to help Geminis in their love lives because it stimulates understanding and attracts romance.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sarah Jones-Smith is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.