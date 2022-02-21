The Spiritual Meaning Of Amethyst Crystals — Plus Their Healing Properties & Other Benefits

Crystals have been used for centuries to ward off evil and introduce happiness, laughter, and prosperity. These precious stones are often worn in the form of pendants, bracelets, and rings and may also be used for healing purposes and other benefits.

Amethyst is one such purple quartz stone used for different purposes including physical and spiritual healing powers.

Though often called an amethyst stone or gemstone, a member of the quartz family, amethyst is a crystal. Crystals are pure substances that have been crystalized, while stones are raw and must be physically cut and polished to take on that crystal-like look.

This crystal's natural beauty and shine is just one reason it is coveted for jewelry, glassware, and spellcasting.

Amethyst Crystal Meaning

The word 'amethyst' comes from the Greek word 'ametusthos,' which means ‘sober.’ The Ancient Greeks believed this crystal could prevent them from drinking too much alcohol.

The February birthstone, amethyst is believed to bestow courage and strengthen relationships.

Today, this crystal is highly valued for its spiritual healing properties. It is known as a crystal that brings cleansing, protection, and inspiration.

And despite its high spiritual value, at roughly $20-$40 per carat (compared to a diamond's $2,500 to $18,000 per carat), it is quite affordable for the average person to purchase and use in their own home.

Spiritual Meaning of Amethyst Colors

Amethyst crystals are purple, the color of royalty and spirituality. The color purple is often associated with compassion and creativity.

The color of amethysts vary, as they come in purple hues ranging from deep violet to lilac to the lightest shade of lavender. Amethyst can fade if left in the sun or if they are exposed to heat. Exposure to heat may also create prasiolite, a crystal that is also known as green amethyst, green quartz, vermarine, or lime citrine.

Amethysts are formed in hollow rocks known as geodes, which are cavities that develop in volcanic rock. As the volcanic rock cools, minerals, gases and other materials mix with one another and crystallize, hardening into what we know as amethyst.

Photo: JJ Harrison / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

At times, additional minerals enter the mixture, forming similar but different stones of various colors.

Colors and Spiritual Benefits of Amethyst

1. Purple Amethyst

Pure amethyst is known for bringing emotional balance to your life, providing protection and and purification.

2. Ametrine

Amertrine is mixture of purple amethyst and yellow citrine crystals. This stone is used to promote harmony in your life.

3. Pink Amethyst

A mixture of purple amethyst and hematite, pink amethyst has a grounding effect. This crystal is extremely rare and only found in one isolated place in South America.

4. Mossy Amethyst

Mossy amethyst has thread-like inclusions that look like sticks or moss inside, most often caused by the presence of tourmaline, which is thought to "promote inspiration and happiness, reduce fear, and build self-confidence."

5. Cape Amethyst

Cape amethyst is a mixture of purple amethyst and white quartz. This variety of amethyst is known to heighten intuition.

6. Prasiolite

Prasiolite is amethyst that has been heated to a light green or yellow-green color. It is believed to bring good fortune and mental clarity.

While naturally occuring amethyst is the most valuable, it is possible to buy synthetic amethyst, which is lab-created to be of the same chemical composition as natural amethyst. However, many believe synthetic amethyst does not have the same benefits as natural amethyst.

"If you want crystals that heal, let them come from the Earth," Deborah Hanekamp, seeress, shaman, and founder of Mama Medicine, tells Refinery29. "I think man-made crystals carry the energy of the people and lab they were made in."

Healing Properties and Benefits of Amethyst

Amethyst is believed by many to have positive effects on the mind, body, and spirit.

Mental and Emotional Healing Properties of Amethyst

Amethyst is thought to eliminate clutter in the mind and bring a sense of calm. Amethyst is also used to restore emotional balance.

Many people use amethyst to help with reducing stress and anxiety. It can also be used to help grieving people manage the strong emotions that emerge during the stages of grief.

Physical Healing Properties of Amethyst

Amethyst is believed to calm stress and anxiety and therefore can be used to manage the physical symptoms that arise from those issues. For example, someone suffering from anxiety-induced insomnia or headaches can use amethyst to relieve those symptoms.

Also, just as the Ancient Romans believed amethyst would keep them from becoming intoxicated, some believe amethyst can be used to prevent addiction.

There are also those who believe amethyst cleanses toxins from the body, using it to calm skin irritation caused by sunburn or bug bites, strengthen the immune system, improve endocrine functions, regulate hormones and fight infections and diseases.

It is important to note, however, that none of theses uses have been scientifically proven to date.

Spiritual Healing Properties of Amethyst

Because of its ability to balance emotions, amethyst is believed to bring about a sense of clarity. It's said that amethyst has the ability to open a person's third eye chakra, which sits in the middle of your forehead and manages your intuition.

For this reason, amethyst can be used when you're faced with a difficult situation to help you see things more clearly and stimulate new ideas.

Potential Negative Effects of Amethyst

While rare, it's possible that your body might have a negative reaction to amethyst. Sometimes, a person's energy may just not mesh with that of a certain crystal or stone.

If that happens, bad side effects of amethyst might include acne, nausea, dizziness, anxiety, and irritability — basically, you could experience the complete opposite effects of the positive healing benefits amethyst is supposed to have.

If this happens, you may want to cleanse and recharge the crystal to restore its healing energy.

How to Recharge Amethyst Crystals

Amethyst can go in the water, so you can cleanse the crystal simply by rinsing it under cool running water. Recharge amethyst by placing it on your windowsill under a full moon or meditating with the crystal with the intention of restoring its energy.

If that doesn't work, try experimenting with different crystals to find one that works for you.

How to Use Amethyst

In order to reap the benefits of amethyst, it's useful to know how to use crystals in your day-to-day life. Here are some ways you can use amethyst for spiritual and other healing purposes.

1. Wear amethyst jewelry.

Amethyst is a popular form of jewelry and is often used in rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Wearing amethyst ensures that you are constantly protected.

2. Decorate your home with amethyst crystals.

Amethyst crystals are beautiful and can easily be used as home decor. You can place an amethyst crystal on the nightstand in your bedroom to help fight insomnia and foster communication and a stronger relationship with your partner.

3. Meditate with it.

You can hold an amethyst crystal while meditating to make your meditation practice even stronger. Because amethyst brings clarity and opens your third eye, you may find that meditation with amethyst is even easier when you do it with amethyst.

Place the amethyst on your crown chakra (the top of your head) to help with self-awareness.

4. Sleep with amethyst placed under your pillow.

If you suffer from insomnia or frequent nightmares, placing amethyst under your pillow at night can help protect you and bring you a more peaceful rest.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.