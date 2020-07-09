What Are The Earth Signs? The Perfect Love Match For Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn

There are promising gifts for those who are Earth signs.

While it’s important to know your zodiac sign, knowing the elements they belong to is just as helpful! The elements of astrology help define who you are, as well as what your ideal love match.

The elements for the zodiac signs include: Earth, Water, Fire, or Air. But for three zodiac signs in particular — Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn — they are Earth signs.

What are the Earth signs?

Those who a part of this team are proud to know they represent a firm establishment. When Lizzo asks, “Baby how you doing?” you probably flip your hair and check your nails!

You have a goal-orientated mindset that keeps you from letting anyone break them down. Those born under Earth zodiac signs look up to Venus in the day time, and the moon at night time. If someone points you out at “Earthy,” then pat yourself on the back.

Earthy people are organic and are deemed as productive in the realm of reality. Of course, if you embed this element radically, you are a victim of a monotonous routine.

Earth signs are workaholics, stubborn, and are known to be petty. While keeping astray from those extreme conditions, the meaning and love compatibility behind these earth zodiac signs might surprise you.

What is the meaning of each Earth zodiac sign, and what is their perfect love compatibility?

Taurus

Symbol: Bull

Love matches: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Dates: April 16 - May 20

Those who are Taurus adore life’s nature, creativity, and a desire for long-term goals. By embracing life, they focus on working towards a stable home and career. They are known to be loyal and conservative.

Similar to a Bull, Taurus is hard-headed and greedy. They are hard-working and committed to their craft. You can see these similar features in architecture, artists, and construction workers. Taurus offers stability and patience to be a perfectionist in their craft.

Taurus believes in letting your actions speak for themselves. But one of the challenges Taurus faces is their disappointments. If they fail at a project, they will be extremely critical of themselves because sudden changes hurt their emotional stability.

Virgo

Symbol: Harvest Maiden

Love matches: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Dates: August 23 - September 22

Virgos have strict defense borders that are aligned to their dream or goal.

Their weaknesses involve being easily stressed, critical, and shy. Through thick and thin they’ll continue to remain humble and loyal to their loved ones.

Virgos are introverts who enjoy reflecting life. They’re the epitome of easy-breezy summertime ending and manifesting a business mode setting. This is why a handmaiden is holding the harvest — it takes strenuous hard work to gather.

If you make a bet, make sure to have a Virgo on your team! They’re meticulous to detail when it comes to seeing the bigger picture. If you’re a Virgo, that’s a category you, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and Tim Burton have in common.

Virgos prime examples of goal-orientated individuals who always see the master plan.

Capricorn

Symbol: Sea goat

Love matches: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Dates: December 21 - January 21

Similar to a mountain goat, Capricorns endeavor when it comes to taking risks. They only share their heavy emotions with those they consider dear.

They have ambition toward leading a stable and abundant life. But one of their weaknesses is their attention span when a plan is in motion. They also tend to be control freaks when they are constantly unsatisfied.

Since Capricorns keep their emotions bottled up inside, they tend to seem apathetic toward society. They have a yearly supply of patience, which encourages them to become counselors and mentors.

Along with their criticism, they tend to be picky, which makes it difficult for others to impress them. Despite their weaknesses, Capricorns are focused, ambitious, and are natural leaders.

