5 Best Crystals For Aquarius

Need a sense of balance? Look at the 5 five crystals for an Aquarius

Crystals make a wonderful part of your healing stone collection. They are cute and simple tools used for healing or protection, but also signature statements for any wardrobe.

Since Aquarius is known to be an eccentric nature and free spirit, it's the perfect zodiac to wear crystals.

Their confidence in themselves helps them make carefree decisions without overthinking and remaining true to themselves.

So what is the best crystal for Aquarius?

Stones that promote power and energy to be around others.

Aquarians are social butterflies. And, as great as this is, it can sometimes hinder their inner potential.

Because of their free-spirit attitude, they can at times make impulsive decisions which they ultimately regret.

The great thing about personality traits is the way your traits altogether form.

Although this is very unique, it's important to have a sense of balance in our lives.

A trait can benefit us one day and harm us next. This is because we need to keep these instincts in check to eliminate the issues we can create for ourselves.

With that being said, crystals have a great way of helping people find this balance by giving them a sense of energy that offsets the overbearing trait.

Each crystal has a specific property that can help Aquarius make the best out of their characteristics.

Here are the 5 best crystals for the Aquarius sign:

1. Best crystal for Aquarius — Aquamarine

Aquamarine has an important property for this sign.

The Aquarius free-spirit and fun-loving attitude can cause others to misunderstand them which causes a rift between them and others.

When we encounter issues with others, we might feel the urge to get even or take our anger out on them.

This can cause many barriers by meeting new people and giving others a certain perception of you.

What's special about the Aquamarine crystal is that it helps Aquarius get back in touch with their inner empathy and compassion.

Empathy allows us to see past silly altercations and not to take everything others do to the heart.

This can help them gain a sense of perspective and not allow misunderstanding to escalate.

2. Best crystal for Aquarius — Garnet

Aquarians are naturally big dreamers.

They have high expectations for themselves in the future. In order to turn these dreams into reality, they must put the work in every day.

In order to achieve this, you must be diligent enough to work a little every day in order to reach these goals.

There needs to be something inside that drives you day after day without giving up.

The Garnet crystal is special to the Aquarius because it allows them to do just that by giving them a sense of passion and perseverance to reach their goal to the very end.

3. Best crystal for Aquarius — Hematite

Because of the Aquarian's carefree lifestyle, they tend to make a lot of regrets along the way.

At the moment, it may seem like the right decision or even an impulsive decision made in half of a second.

Whatever the circumstances are, it's never easy to admit we were less especially if the decision causes you to feel embarrassed.

It's never easy to deal with regrets especially at the stake of our pride.

Aquarius is well-known to get this feeling and can cause them to have anxiety and think of themselves negatively.

The hematite crystal helps the Aquarius gain strength through helping them wash away their past and learn better habits for the future.

4. Best crystal for Aquarius — Moonstone

Aquarians have a habit of becoming detached to their emotion because they are afraid of the negative feelings they have to face.

It's hard to wear your heart on your sleeve when you are an Aquarius.

Become of their go-getter attitude, they come across many people on a normal basis.

If you open up too quickly to someone, you run the risk of that person breaking your heart or hurting you emotionally.

This can take a lot to heal from, so many Aquarius feel as though it's better to detach themselves from their feelings in order to protect their emotional health.

This actually does the opposite by becoming a barrier between them and others.

The Moonstone crystal helps Aquarius get back into touch with their inner emotions and eliminates their fear of addressing their feelings.

It is also great for giving them a sense of emotional balance.

5. Best crystal for Aquarius — Lepidolite

Aquarius has many repressed feelings which can cause stress, fear, and anxiety.

On the outside, Aquarius might appear very care-free and laid back.

Although this is true, fear and uncertainty have a way of eating the Aquarius alive inside.

They consistently second-guess their choices and are uncomfortable at the idea that one day their life will change drastically.

The truth is change is inevitable and the only way to relieve it is by improving their mentality by finding balance.

The crystal Lepidolite helps them eliminate stress and the negative energy they might be feeling deep down inside.

It eradicates the feeling of uncertainty which can help an Aquarius gain their main focus back.

Once they are able to do this, they will have a clear mind that can help them make better decisions.

This can allow them to plan for the future and know what to expect ahead.

