8 Best Crystals For Virgo Energy

Virgo, born between August 23rd and September 22nd, is one of the most responsible zodiac signs who seem to always take charge. When you're caring for others so much, it's good to refuel your energy with a powerful energy crystal.

With great power comes great responsibility for you, Virgo. And with all that responsibility follows stress and sometimes bad energy.

Healing crystals have been used for centuries and their primary use was to relieve physical, mental, and spiritual stressors.

Each specific crystal has different healing properties that each zodiac sign can use to its advantage based on its specific energies and healing needs.

Virgos, who are very hard workers and do not stop at anything to perfect whatever it is they are doing, can easily succumb to burnout and may sometimes even find themselves entwined in negative energy.

Best healing crystals for Virgo energy

1. Quartz point

Photo: Didier Descouens / Wikimedia Commons

This crystal helps with self-care rituals and is perfect for Virgos.

They tend to help others way more than they help themselves, but the quartz point will ensure that you are learning to help and heal yourself first.

A good place to put this crystal is near your bath or shower to feel as if you are constantly cleansing yourself from bad energies.

2. Green jade

Photo: Thomas Nordengen / Wikimedia Commons

This is the birthstone for Virgos!

Green jade allows you to know what is ahead of you and direct your attention to the important aspects of life (finance, happiness, life goals).

You should wear your birthstone as a necklace to ensure that you are reminded of the great things coming your way.

3. Green calcite

Photo: Neptunerover / Wikimedia Commons

If you're in need of a boost every morning, green calcite is the one for you, Virgo!

You tend to look at situations from (sometimes too) many perspectives, but having this crystal around will help you ease your tension and go with the flow.

4. Blue tourmaline

Photo: Robert M. Lavinsky / Wikimedia Commons

This crystal is perfect for Virgos because of their intense work ethic.

Not only does the Blue Tourmaline help you feel confident in your work, but it also helps you enhance your productivity levels!

5. Moss agate

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This stone will also help your drive for motivation and gives you a sense of peace while accomplishing even the hardest tasks!

Moss agate should be placed on your lower spine, which is your root chakra.

Once you have placed this on your back, imagine that this stone is keeping you grounded to the earth.

6. Kyanite

Photo: Piotr Sosnowski / Wikimedia Commons

Kyanite is an all-around healing crystal that helps improve many areas in your life.

For Virgos, it especially helps with stimulating a sensation of loyalty throughout your everyday life, which is an already amazing quality that you have!

7. Red jasper

Photo: Doronenko / Wikimedia Commons

Your busy life and schedule can make way for lots of stress and anxiety, Virgo.

Red jasper brings peace and tranquility into your hectic life and will boost your energy levels.

8. Peacock ore

Photo: Sam Droege / Wikimedia Commons

Virgos strive for perfection, but sometimes when they fail to reach their own requirements, it makes them feel terrible.

Peacock ore crystal brings a positive energy that relieves you from those fears of failing and allows you to have an open mind and heart to life's obstacles.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, and love and relationship topics.