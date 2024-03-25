What Makes The Week Of March 25 So Special For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

The energy in the week of March 25 - 31, 2024, has a jeweled quality. If you align yourself with the cosmos and truly engage with the world around you, even the smallest things will feel precious.

Under this influence, the weekly horoscopes of each Chinese zodiac sign have an almost poignant feel. But before we get to them, here are everyone's messages for the week.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Fire over Thunder (#21), which changes to Water over Mountain (#39). It reminds us that the world is too complex to ever understand in its entirety.

Just when you think you are wise, it shows you how much you still have to learn. No matter your age or your state in life, never forget that the road goes on.

This truth is not a cause for despair, though. One may find themselves in metaphorical fire only to realize that it has forged them into steel.

You can stack the odds in your favor by being mindful and open — not like a sponge that absorbs anything and everything, but more like the quintessential semi-permeable membrane from biology.

It's all about active participation. Now, let's focus on what makes this week's horoscopes so special for each Chinese zodiac sign for March 25 - 31.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for March 25 - 31, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, your investments will yield fruits this week, whether they are monetary or otherwise. It's time to celebrate!

Lucky Day in Love: March 27

In love, you may suffer a few setbacks, but don't take it to heart. Red-flag individuals will always say the worst things to puff themselves up. Roll your eyes and move on.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 25

Your social life may be a bit all over the place this week if you feel overwhelmed or need to back out from any obligations. It's time to set healthy boundaries.

Lucky Day for Career: March 26

As for your career, things are looking really good right now. Expect positive changes and compliments. You deserve it!

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, if your gut has been telling you to walk away from someone, do it. Astrologically, you are going through a phase where enemies will become obvious even if they were masking themselves so far.

Lucky Day in Love: March 28

Some of you will benefit from taking a break from romance this week. Do right by yourself and lean into self-care. Burning from both ends never helped anyone.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 27

This week, you may experience many signs and synchronicities. Follow the white rabbit; it will lead to new friends and exciting experiences.

Lucky Day for Career: March 25

If someone in your workplace makes you uncomfortable, don't let them corner you when you are alone. And if they don't take the hint, send yourself flowers for a week with a fake lover's name. *wink*

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, be careful at this time. Some of you are surrounded by fake friends who may hype you up just to laugh when you fall. Listen to your inner voice of caution.

Lucky Day in Love: March 28

If you haven't found the one who treats you with love, care, and respect, don't settle. Fate is shifting things to bring your person to you. All you have to do is be patient.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 27

Your social life will be excellent this week... if you choose to engage with people and have fun. So make time for this. It will refresh your soul.

Lucky Day for Career: March 26

In your career, it's time to look for new opportunities and try something new. Let your intuition guide you.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, your intuition will be heightened this week, especially during the Lunar Eclipse on March 25. Don't brush off the messages that rise to the surface!

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

Your love life will be a game of Russian Roulette. Trust your instincts in this arena, too. Sometimes, we win big, and sometimes, we have to wait things out.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 31

If you are dealing with an obnoxious know-it-all in your social circle, don't engage with them or butt heads. You will benefit more from avoiding them altogether and enjoying other activities with other acquaintances and friends.

Lucky Day for Career: March 29

As for your career, don't let anyone trample on your self-esteem this week (or any week!). Be your own best friend and cheerleader, especially on the metaphorical rainy days.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, your energy is really strong this week. Things are moving in your favor, so don't be scared. It's time to stand your ground and let the pieces fall where they may.

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In love, don't settle for less. If you want commitment, don't allow a stranger to convince you otherwise. After all, who are they?

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 29

Your social life will make you famous this week, in a good way. Or, at least, you have the potential for this. So turn up the charm and let them experience why you are the best.

Lucky Day for Career: March 31

In your career, you are urged to pay it forward through acts of kindness this week, especially if you can help someone in need with a reference or opportunity. It's time to be the light in the dark for someone.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your love life will be the highlight of your week this time. Whether it's platonic, romantic, or professional, love will rule them all!

Lucky Day in Love: March 31

Be warm and loving with your loved ones and spend quality time with them. Don't miss out on precious experiences that will never return.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 31

If you are a comedian or a natural entertainer, prepare to have your popularity go through the roof this week socially. You will be the one they want to grace all their events.

Lucky Day for Career: March 30

In your career, you have an important decision to make. If you don't feel ready, don't make the decision this week. But if you know what you want, then move forward without delay. Don't second-guess yourself.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, if anyone tries to put you in a compromising situation this week, walk away without looking back. There is no cure for disrespect, and you must uphold your worth.

Lucky Day in Love: March 30

In love, look for ways to spend quality time with your crush/date/significant other without any interference or interruption from others. It's your week to put the icing on the cake.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 29

Your social life will be highly illuminating to you at this time. Look for conversations instead of activities. That's where you'll find gold.

Lucky Day for Career: March 28

For your career, new changes and positive results are coming. Some of you may also receive a fat check or bonus!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is really strong for your life. Big changes are coming, especially during and after the lunar eclipse on March 25. So prepare yourself and know your mind.

Lucky Day in Love: March 27

Don't mix your professional life and love life. That's the biggest message for you this week. The astrological energy at this time is tenuous, so some of you will inadvertently attract the wrong sorts to yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 26

Your social life will be the absolute best this week, especially when you spend time with your best mates. Don't forget to raise a toast!

Lucky Day for Career: March 25

Some of you will feel overburdened in your career at this time. Ask for help if you need it and delegate wherever you can. Everything will continue to run smoothly if you do.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, you may not know this, but fate is weaving a wonderful story for you behind the scenes. Be patient. You will be beyond ecstatic once everything falls into place.

Lucky Day in Love: March 25

In love, speak your mind and be your authentic self. You will not appeal to everyone, and that's okay. You only need to appeal to the right one.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 25

Your social life will be absolutely amazing this week, especially if you are already scheduled to attend a party or gathering. If it's a bachelor's or bachelorette's night, expect only the best!

Lucky Day for Career: March 27

Your career is headed in the right direction. Keep juggling your responsibilities as usual, and you will not fail or fall.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is perfect for a vacation. So make it an impromptu one if you don't have anything planned. And if you do, you couldn't have chosen a better week!

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In love, you will have more options than you will know what to do with. Let your gut guide you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 28 & 29

Your social life will be the absolute best this week. Just be careful when out and about, especially if you have a drink in your hands!

Lucky Day for Career: March 27

Things are aligning exactly as they should in your career. If anything triggers insecurities or anxiety, allow yourself to work through the pain points and release the wounds.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, if fake friends surround you, you need to get out! These people are blocking your blessings. You may think being alone is the worst thing that can happen to you, but the universe promises you it will not be so.

Lucky Day in Love: March 27

In love, you are urged to be honest with yourself. If you are dating someone or with a significant other who raises all your red flags, don't entertain them any longer. You deserve love and respect.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 26

Your social life and career will be entwined this week. So, if you have a conference to attend or a business fair to take part in, be prepared for some extraordinary experiences!

Lucky Day for Career: March 25

Be careful of drinking too much alcohol during outings with colleagues or bosses this week. While it's good to be friendly, don't commit a social faux pas.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy urges you to be upfront and speak your mind clearly. Don't bow out from competitions. You have as good a chance of winning as anyone else.

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In love, don't entertain situationships. The ones who want to commit will commit right away (because they know the danger of not doing so). The ones who like to use people as placeholders are excellent at lying until they no longer need to.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 28

If you feel the need to turn inward and back out of social events this week, honor your inner wishes and set healthy boundaries. It's your life. Make it count.

Lucky Day for Career: March 30

In your career, you are urged to be more discreet about what you do and whom you interact with. Keep your best ideas close to your chest at this time. The time to be more open will come later.

