Given the “wood” element of the Lunar New Year 2024 people born under certain Chinese zodiac elements will have an extra lucky year.
By Valeria Black
Written on Feb 09, 2024
Photo: Marco Xu via Unsplash / Musara and sceptical cactus via Canva
Starting February 10, 2024, we will be officially leaving the Year of the Rabbit and welcoming the wonderful Year of the Dragon. More specifically, the Year of the Wood Dragon!
So, given the “wood” element of the Lunar New Year 2024, people born under certain elements in the Five Elements Theory of Chinese astrology will have an extraordinarily fruitful year this time around.
3 Chinese zodiac elements experiencing an incredibly lucky Lunar Year of the Dragon
Chinese zodiac element “Fire” will be the luckiest in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024
If you were born under the influence of the “Fire” element in Chinese astrology, you will experience extraordinary luck this year because, in the creative cycle of the elements, Wood feeds Fire. And since the 2024 Lunar Year is a Wood year, you can say that the energies this year will “mother” those who were born in a Fire year, including:
- 1956 - Year of the Fire Monkey
- 1957 - Year of the Fire Rooster
- 1966 - Year of the Fire Horse
- 1967 - Year of the Fire Goat
- 1976 - Year of the Fire Dragon
- 1977 - Year of the Fire Snake
- 1986 - Year of the Fire Tiger
- 1987 - Year of the Fire Rabbit
- 1996 - Year of the Fire Rat
- 1997 - Year of the Fire Ox
- 2006 - Year of the Fire Dog
- 2007 - Year of the Fire Pig
- 2016 - Year of the Fire Monkey
- 2017 - Year of the Fire Rooster
Every year that ends with the number 6 or 7 is a Fire Year. So if your birth year is not on the list, this will help you figure out if you will be lucky in 2024 too.
As a Fire elemental, you will find it easy to put your plans into action and get good recommendations from the people around you. Opportunities may also drop on your doorstep, although you will have to discern whether they are necessary for your growth and long-term goals or not. You will also find it easier to make friends this year and will naturally thrive under the spotlight, especially if you have a public-facing career, whether as an influencer, entertainer, politician, teacher, etc.
Fire elementals need to be cautious of over-enthusiasm though! So make sure you don't rush headfirst into things in 2024 without doing your due diligence as it can interfere with your good luck. But you can counter this through gratitude rituals aimed at your ancestors or the divine force, depending on your spiritual beliefs.
Being charitable and helpful to others will be beneficial too. After all, what goes around, comes around. It's good to create harmony and goodwill in your community and surroundings when you are blessed.
Finally, it's important to note that the Chinese zodiac signs Monkey and Rooster are naturally ruled by the element Metal, which is destroyed by Fire in the destructive cycle. So people born in years of Fire Monkey or Fire Rooster will have reduced luck compared to their fiery counterparts in the birth years list above.
Similarly, the Chinese zodiac signs Snake and Horse are naturally ruled by the element Fire and will have stronger luck than the other signs this year.
Chinese Zodiac Element “Wood” will have good luck and fortune in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024
If you were born under the influence of the “Wood” element in Chinese astrology, you will have really strong luck this year. After all, it's the Year of the Wood Dragon! Wood Lunar Years include:
- 1954 - Year of the Wood Horse
- 1955 - Year of the Wood Goat
- 1964 - Year of the Wood Dragon
- 1965 - Year of the Wood Snake
- 1974 - Year of the Wood Tiger
- 1975 - Year of the Wood Rabbit
- 1984 - Year of the Wood Rat
- 1985 - Year of the Wood Ox
- 1994 - Year of the Wood Dog
- 1995 - Year of the Wood Pig
- 2004 - Year of the Wood Monkey
- 2005 - Year of the Wood Rooster
- 2014 - Year of the Wood Horse
- 2015 - Year of the Wood Goat
Every year that ends with the number 4 or 5 is a Wood Year in Chinese astrology. So if your birth year is not on the list, this trick will help you figure out if you will be lucky in 2024.
As a Wood elemental, you will find opportunities and open doors wherever you go this year. And if you feel confused, guides and mentors will seemingly appear out of nowhere to help you understand where you need to go or how to remove your confusion.
Your luck in the arena of personal finances, investments, and real estate will be especially strong. Businesses led by Wood leaders will also be blessed. Just make sure not to take on too many loans this year. A more conservative approach with a moderate risk appetite will benefit you more. Also, since Wood is a communal element, you should simultaneously build or support your community this year even as you focus on your personal goals and long-term vision. Charitable acts, volunteering, and creating avenues for children to learn, grow, and understand the world are especially recommended.
Finally, it's also important to note that the Chinese zodiac signs Ox, Dragon, Goat, and Dog are naturally ruled by the element Earth, which is destroyed by Wood in the destructive cycle. So people born in years of Wood Ox, Wood Dragon, Wood Goat, and Wood Dog will have reduced luck compared to their counterparts in the birth years list above.
Similarly, the Chinese zodiac signs Tiger and Rabbit are naturally ruled by the element Wood and will have extremely strong luck this year.
Chinese Zodiac Element “Water” will have luck in relationships in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024
If you were born under the influence of the “Water” element in Chinese astrology, you will experience simple and sweet luck in 2024 because, in the creative cycle of the Chinese zodiac elements, Water feeds Wood. This is why Water is also called the “mother” of Wood as it has a nurturing and beneficial effect on the latter element.
While your luck may not be as strong as the luck experienced by natives ruled by Fire and Wood, because the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 is a Wood year, you can say that its energies will have a harmonious effect on those born in a Water year. But Water natives will experience real luck only when they choose to collaborate with Wood element individuals this year.
Here's a list of all the Water Lunar Years in the last 70 years, so you can check if your birth year is one of them:
- 1952 - Year of the Water Dragon
- 1953 - Year of the Water Snake
- 1962 - Year of the Water Tiger
- 1963 - Year of the Water Rabbit
- 1972 - Year of the Water Rat
- 1973 - Year of the Water Ox
- 1982 - Year of the Water Dog
- 1983 - Year of the Water Pig
- 1992 - Year of the Water Monkey
- 1993 - Year of the Water Rooster
- 2002 - Year of the Water Horse
- 2003 - Year of the Water Goat
- 2012 - Year of the Water Dragon
- 2013 - Year of the Water Snake
- 2022 - Year of the Water Tiger
- 2023 - Year of the Water Rabbit
Every year that ends with the number 2 or 3 is a Water Year. So if your birth year is not on the list, this will help you figure out if you will be lucky in 2024 too.
As a Water elemental, your luck may not be super strong in 2024, but you will feel a synergistic effect this year wherever you choose to go and in whatever you choose to do. Life will be simpler and sweeter for you, although you may get bored — but this is better than the seemingly neverending challenges that some will face in 2024. So make sure to send your gratitude into the ether for the peace and fulfillment you receive. Offerings of flowers, fruits, and incense are especially good for this.
Your love life will also flourish this year. And so will your relationship with loved ones. You can pour the good energy available to you into your creative projects. It will bring you the most luck from a long-term perspective, even if you don't directly experience it this year.
Finally, it's important to note that the Chinese zodiac signs Snake and Horse are naturally ruled by the element Fire, which is destroyed by Water in the destructive cycle. So people born in years of Water Snake or Water Horse will have reduced luck compared to their counterparts in the birth years list above.
Similarly, the Chinese zodiac signs Pig and Rat are naturally ruled by the element Water and will experience more harmony and peace in 2024.
