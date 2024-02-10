2024 Chinese Year Of The Dragon Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs

Xīn xiǎng shì chéng! (May all your wishes come true.) The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon 2024 is here! And with it, we are welcoming hopes, dreams and wishes for our collective future. But before we get to the 2024 horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign, here are the messages and wisdom for this year.

The I Ching hexagram of the year is Wind over Mountain (#53), which is changing to Fire over Water (#64). It reminds us that gradual change is better than spontaneous windfalls.

The former enables us to grow into a new normal with better skills and more understanding, while the latter can confound and lead to bad decisions. Let this be your guiding light in this new year as you navigate through the months. It's also important to remember that each year is just a continuation of the one before and the one after.

So, hoping for dramatics will only lead to disappointments. Instead, we are being called to seize opportunities where we can and weather storms like seasoned sailors at sea. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's yearly horoscopes for the Chinese Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024.

2024 Chinese new year of the Dragon horoscopes for all zodiac signs

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, the Lunar New Year 2024 is going to be a creatively fulfilling year for you. Some of you are already working on projects and endeavors that you hope will come to a natural conclusion in 2024, bringing with it the fruits of your labor. You are being urged to focus on how you and your work (both creative and otherwise) will impact your life and that of other people. A lot hangs in the balance. If you can strike it right, you will be surprised by the strength of your cosmic blessings.

If there's one thing you can introduce to your life this year, let it be the resolution to be more patient. Whether you develop it through athletic endeavors, meditation, daily gratitude or something else is up to you. You will need this skill as you level up. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 魚裕 (yú yù; fish and abundance).

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, the Lunar New Year 2024 will be "fertile" for you. If you are hoping to have a child with your partner, this will definitely be the highlight of this year for you. This fertility is also referring to new ideas, business ventures and even a new you! Collaborative efforts will, additionally, help you cover more ground and get to your goals faster. No, that's not true for everyone this year. Some periods in life are better for doing things solo and others for the opposite. This year is one of the latter for your zodiac sign.

Introducing a daily practice of positive affirmations is also indicated for you this year. You are in a transitional year and will benefit from structuring your life and solidifying your core for what's awaiting you in 2025 and 2026. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 财富 (cái fù; wealth and riches).

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, the Lunar New Year 2024 will be an introverted year for you. That's good news for the introvert Tigers, as you will get to focus on your priorities and creative endeavors better. If you are an extrovert Tiger, you will find yourself in situations that urge you to speak less and listen more, watch before you leap and unearth the wisdom hiding in plain sight by being more observant. It can be challenging, but it will strengthen the person you are in your core.

You are also being urged to be more kindness with others this year and not be too focused on the idea of perfection. What may be perfect to one will be imperfect to another. Instead, lead with kindness and be the light that others never found in their times of darkness. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 德 (dé; power and virtue).

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, this Lunar New Year 2024 will be quite interesting for you. It will also bring forth certain challenges your way. And that's all because the Lunar Year of the Rabbit will be coming to an end as the Year of the Dragon 2024 begins. You may experience a shift in your good fortune during that time. As long as you follow the principles of patience, strength and wisdom, you will emerge into the new year and soon find your blessings.

Responsibilities and hard work are being highlighted for you. While smart work is always great, don't confuse it with cutting corners, especially if you work on a team. You are being asked to find the silver lining on cloudy days and share the joy on the golden ones. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 魚 (yú; fish).

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

The Lunar New Year 2024 is your year, Dragon! So expect the unexpected this year, including a meteoric rise to fame (however that applies in your life) and an end to all sorrows. Your relationship with your mother is also being highlighted. Make sure to express your love to her and show your gratitude for all that she has done and sacrificed for you. Even if it makes her uncomfortable (because no one makes her feel like a superhero), do your part.

In case your relationship with your mother is a bad one, 2024 will help you find catharsis and understand the root of that trauma. You shouldn't invite toxic/abusive situations or people into your life, no matter who they are but at least this will help you heal. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 船福 (chuán fú; boat blessings).

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, you are on the fast track to success in the Lunar New Year 2024. All your hard work over the last many years will bring fruit now. Just make sure not to fall into the trap of complacency when the harvest comes in. The journey ahead is still long. Some of you will literally serve karma this year to those who harmed you in the past. Others will rise as the ones to watch out for in competitive arenas.

2024 will also be a "fertile" year for you, both literally and metaphorically. Some of you will grow your family. Others are encouraged to plant seeds that will bring treasures many years from now. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 植 (zhí; to grow).

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, the Lunar New Year 2024 is going to be a loving year for you. Some of you will meet your soulmate(s), although it's not highlighted whether they will be romantic or platonic soulmates. Others will find themselves involved in charitable projects and volunteering their time for the good of the community. Live your life this year with the motto of being "heart-first." A lot of blessings await you on this journey.

If you feel called to, adopt a journaling practice into your life. It can be a daily habit or a weekly one; do what works well with your lifestyle. This practice can help you lean into the positive side of the universe, manifest your dreams faster and find catharsis from old wounds. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 馬速 (mǎ sù; horse and speed).

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

"Strength and power" is the motto for you in the Lunar New Year 2024, Goat. Are you ready to live it up? The universe will send a lot of challenges to you this year, but they aren't here to annoy you or block your progress. Instead, these are intentionally given to you so you can dig out the opportunities hiding behind them and make new connections along the way. Let your intuition help you read between the lines.

2024 is also a great year for strengthening your self-esteem. So, if you find it difficult to set boundaries or are struggling to let go of people-pleasing habits, now's the time to make those goals part of your New Year's resolutions. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 和谐 (héxié; harmonious).

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, the Lunar New Year 2024 will be somewhat relaxed for you in the first half. Take advantage of the peaceful times to lean into your creative side and unleash your inner artist. The second half promises to be more challenging and breakneck fast. So, if you utilize the first half well, this fast pace won't faze you. You will, instead, love the exhilaration of how things progress for you.

If you feel called to, adopt a grounding ritual into your daily life this year. It can be 5 minutes of meditation early in the morning, a gratitude exercise before bed or even a physical activity like tai chi or yoga. You will need this to help you stay focused and squeeze the opportunities out of life. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 力量 (lìliàng; strength).

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Do what you love and love what you do, Rooster. That's the motto for you this Lunar New Year 2024. Don't let the opinion of others, especially the criticism of naysayers, hold you back from your dreams. Follow your heart and stand your ground. You will succeed when you choose the path that's aligned with your soul. If you accidentally choose the wrong path or fall for manipulations, fate will nudge you back to the right one.

Your creative side is also being highlighted. So, make sure to engage with at least one hobby seriously this year. It can also be something you used to love as a child but lost touch with. Bright colors, especially reds and yellows, will be lucky for you this year. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 幂 (mì; power).

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lead with your heart in the Lunar New Year 2024, Dog. You are about to level up as a leader, and the universe wants you to do it the right way. As long as you understand the needs of those you seek to help, you will succeed. Humility will make it easier to know what those needs are. Just make sure not to fall into people-pleasing habits while you do this!

If you have been thinking of starting a social media page, whether on TikTok, Instagram or somewhere else, go for it! The more fun you have with this, the better things will be, especially if you love dancing or making people laugh. The colors blue and aquamarine will be lucky for you this year. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 梅 (méi; plum).

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, the Lunar New Year 2024 will be a relationship-focused year for you. Even if you are a workaholic, destiny will keep pulling you to social events, crossing your path with soulmates (platonic or romantic) and urging you to spend more time with your loved ones and significant other. Don't question this pull. Let the journey enrich your heart, and you will soon realize blessings are waiting for you here.

If you are a writer, this year will be highly productive for you. If not, you are being urged to adopt a writing ritual, like gratitude journaling or filling out psychology workbooks. It will help you understand yourself better and strengthen your identity. The lucky symbol for you in 2024 is 寫 (xiě; write).

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.