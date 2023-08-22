Your Chinese Zodiac Sign's Lucky Number

According to Chinese numerology, certain numbers are incredibly lucky and auspicious while others are considered inauspicious and should be avoided at all costs. Aside from these numbers, each Chinese zodiac sign has its own set of lucky numbers, too.

Interestingly, some of the numbers considered lucky for some of the Chinese zodiac signs are incredibly unlucky for a different set of zodiacs.

Chinese zodiac lucky numbers

Rat zodiac lucky numbers: 2, 3

Curious, intelligent, and ambitious, the lucky numbers for the Rat zodiac sign are two and three. As a yang zodiac sign, it's preferable for Rat to lean into the energy of the number two (a yin number) when balance and harmony are desired along with success in certain endeavors. This is especially true in matters related to pregnancy and childcare. The number three can enhance Rat's natural positivity and enable them to multiply their rewards.

Ox zodiac lucky numbers: 1, 9

Benevolent, traditional, and honest, the lucky numbers for the Ox zodiac sign are one and nine. Since both these numbers are yang in nature while Ox is a yin zodiac sign, one and nine are great for encouraging actions and preventing procrastination. These numbers also have the ability to counter the natural indolence of Ox and reduce their insecurities. Nine is especially good for financial matters too.

Tiger zodiac lucky numbers: 1, 3, 4

Strong, powerful, and temperamental, the lucky numbers for the Tiger zodiac sign are one, three, and four. As a yin zodiac sign with a reserved personality, the numbers one and three (yang numbers) are especially good for Tiger for countering shyness and bringing the spotlight on themselves and their accomplishments. And while four is a feared number by many, for Tigers, it can help enhance their occult abilities and intuition.

Rabbit zodiac lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9

Sensitive, sweet, and lucky, the lucky numbers for the Rabbit zodiac sign are three, four, and nine. As a yin zodiac sign, three and nine are especially good for Rabbit since they are yang numbers. They can help Rabbit be less timid and find new opportunities. Plus, the number nine is great for multiplying their natural luck. While four is considered an unlucky number in Chinese numerology, for Rabbit it's a good number for reaffirming personal values and needs and not falling into the trap of social pressure.

Dragon zodiac lucky numbers: 1, 6, 7

Ambitious, powerful, and benevolent, the lucky numbers for the Dragon zodiac sign are one, six, and seven. As a yang zodiac sign and the symbol of prosperity and pride in Chinese culture, one and six are the best numbers for enhancing the massive powers of the Dragon. These two are also good for situations that require political maneuvering or clout. Seven, on the other hand, is a spiritual number and is very useful for aligning Dragon with their life purpose or connecting with something larger than themselves.

Snake zodiac lucky numbers: 2, 8, 9

Intuitive, private, and charming, the lucky numbers for the Snake zodiac sign are two, eight, and nine. Since two and eight are considered extremely auspicious numbers in Chinese culture in general, they are good for helping Snake find paths to their goals with the least resistance and the most reward. Eight, especially, is a powerful number for Snakes in the English script since the symbol of eight is reminiscent of the ouroboros, a snake eating its own tail. As a yin zodiac sign, nine is a great number for bringing more yang energy into Snake's life for balance and harmony.

Horse zodiac lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7

Free-spirited, honest, and hard-working, the lucky numbers for the Horse zodiac sign are 2, 3, and 7. As a yang zodiac sign, 2 is a good number for bringing balance and temperance into Horse's life through its yin nature. It also has a supportive influence on the actions they take. 3 is especially good for Horse's career while 7 can help them stay true to their convictions in a manner that some might call positive stubbornness.

Goat zodiac lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9

Kind, helpful, and emphatic, the lucky numbers for the Goat zodiac sign are three, four, and nine. As a yin zodiac sign, three and nine are especially good for countering Goat's natural shyness or reticence for taking the spotlight or making their ideas known. The number nine can also enable Goat to seize their leadership potential and authority. Of course, four is usually considered a negative number in Chinese culture, but for Goats, this number is great for enhancing family ties and removing negative social influences.

Monkey zodiac lucky numbers: 1, 7, 8

Quick-witted, mischievous, and brash, the lucky numbers for the Monkey zodiac sign are one, seven, and eight. The first two are especially good for enhancing the natural leadership powers of Monkey and can help them achieve community leadership roles too, especially with the aid of the number seven. The number eight is an all-around auspicious number and is great for business dealings and other monetary activities for Monkey.

Rooster zodiac lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8

Proud, charming, and practical, the lucky numbers for the Rooster zodiac sign are five, seven, and eight. As a yin zodiac sign, five and seven are powerful numbers for helping Rooster discover their true potential and embracing the spotlight in a rewarding way. Five, especially, is good for personal projects and undertakings while seven is an excellent number for phone numbers for them. The number eight works synergistically with Rooster's natural abilities and can multiply their success and rewards in life.

Dog zodiac lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9

Competent, loyal, and friendly, the lucky numbers of the Dog zodiac sign are three, four, and nine. As a yang zodiac sign, three and nine are especially good for thrusting Dog forward on the social scene and enhancing their powers of manifestation. They can also make Dog come across as more powerful and a force to be reckoned with. The number four, on the other hand, is a yin number and has a calming effect on Dogs, especially in household matters.

Pig zodiac lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8

Quick-witted, fashionable, and honest, the lucky numbers of the Pig zodiac sign are two, five, and eight. But two and eight are especially powerful for them because they naturally work with Pig's financial luck to bring them even more opportunities and success. Eight is also a good number for marriages for Pig. Five, on the other hand, is a yang number and is great for balancing the yin energy of the zodiac sign so Pig can be forthright without coming across as rude or impatient.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.