Year Of The Monkey Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

Chinese astrology is divided into 12 zodiac animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each Chinese zodiac sign governs a Lunar New Year, creating a cycle that repeats every twelve years.

Monkey Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Monkey. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Monkey:

Jan 24, 1944 – Feb 12, 1945: Wood Monkey

Feb 12, 1956 – Jan 30, 1957: Fire Monkey

Jan 30, 1968 – Feb 16, 1969: Earth Monkey

Feb 16, 1980 – Feb 4, 1981: Metal Monkey

Feb 4, 1992 – Jan 22, 1993: Water Monkey

Jan 22, 2004 – Feb 8, 2005: Wood Monkey

Feb 8, 2016 – Jan 27, 2017: Fire Monkey

Jan 26, 2028 – Feb 12, 2029: Earth Monkey

Year of the Monkey Chinese zodiac personality traits

The Monkey is a symbol of cleverness and power in Chinese mythology. The fable of the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, is very famous in China, depicting the trickster god as possessing of superhuman strength and having the ability to transform into various animals and objects. This is why individuals born in the Year of the Monkey are considered to be blessed with intellect and wit. These natives are naturally curious, mischievous, and crafty about accomplishing their goals. They are also incredibly social and ambitious.

Chinese zodiac Monkey strengths

People born with the Monkey zodiac sign can easily find clever solutions to problems and are quick learners. They are good at capitalizing on opportunities and unearthing information. They also tend to be very eloquent and are cordial with everyone.

Chinese zodiac Monkey weaknesses

Some of the weaknesses of the Monkey zodiac sign are impatience, inability to control their emotions, and their tendency to get frustrated very easily. Some can even be too sly and develop a bad reputation.

Famous people born in the Year of the Monkey

Will Smith, Macaulay Culkin, Jennifer Aniston, Martina Navratilova, and Tom Hanks were born during Years of the Monkey.

Year of the Monkey Chinese zodiac elements

In Chinese astrology, each Lunar New Year is associated with a zodiac animal and one element from the five elements theory. They are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements bless the corresponding zodiac animal with certain abilities and traits. Here are the traits of Monkeys according to their elements.

Wood Monkey

Wood Monkeys are always ready to help others out, but they are incredibly stubborn. They have excellent self-esteem and make good leaders.

Fire Monkey

Fire Monkeys are a handful to deal with. They love playing pranks on people and are the naughtiest of all the elemental Monkeys. They also love to be the center of attention.

Earth Monkey

Earth Monkeys have an optimistic nature and are easy to work with. They believe in humility but have big dreams. They tend to be straightforward in their words and actions and are often very fearless.

Metal Monkey

Metal is the natural element of the Monkey zodiac sign. Metal Monkeys are great opportunists and can easily work in bureaucratic environments and adapt them to their advantage. They are very smart and confident.

Water Monkey

Water Monkeys are quick-witted and smart, but they tend to be very haughty. They can also find it difficult to manage their emotions if they don't get their way. They are blessed with good fortune though.

Monkey Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Monkey than others. In love and friendship, the Monkey is best compatible with the Rat and Dragon and least compatible with the Pig.

Rat and Monkey compatibility

Monkey and Rat have excellent compatibility in most areas of life, especially friendship and romance. Both are extremely intelligent and love to work fast. Rat loves the inquisitive nature of Monkey and how they are fun to be around. Monkey loves the book-smarts of Rat and how they conquer goals that often seem unlikely. Both usually have a lot of respect for one another.

Dragon and Monkey compatibility

Dragon and Monkey make an excellent pair in work, friendships, and other relationships. Dragon loves the free-spirited and independent nature of Monkey and how they lean into their ambitions. Monkey loves the larger-than-life nature of the Dragon and how good fortune seems to bless their doorsteps. As long as they respect each other's input, they tend to have a great relationship.

Pig and Monkey compatibility

Monkey and Pig have the absolute worst compatibility. They are part of the “six damages” group of Chinese zodiac signs who are mortal enemies. Monkey does not like the self-centered nature of Pig and how they don't like to share. Pig does not like the hypocritical nature of Monkey and how they try to make deals that are more in their favor and bad for the other party. These two should avoid each other at all costs.

