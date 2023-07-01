Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Best Marriage Compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs get along with each other like peanut butter and jelly. Others are mortal enemies and should avoid each other at all costs! But which Chinese zodiac signs have the best marriage compatibility?

Best Chinese zodiac marriage compatibility

Chinese zodiac compatibility is based on the three harmonies in Chinese astrology. Also called sān hé (三合), the “three harmonious” group of Chinese zodiac signs consists of four groups of three zodiac signs that have the best compatibility in almost all aspects of life. This includes love, romance, and marriage. They are:

Rat, Dragon, Monkey

Ox, Snake, Rooster

Rabbit, Goat, Pig

Tiger, Horse, Dog

Rat and Dragon marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Rat have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Dragon. The Rat is known for their intelligence, curiosity, practical nature, and incredible problem-solving capabilities while the Dragon is known for their courage, generosity, larger-than-life drive and ambition, and excellent leadership abilities.

When Rat and Dragon come together in a romantic setting, sparks fly at first glance. But their dance of love is more subtle and tends to be an exhilarating game of running and chasing with a good deal of seduction thrown in the mix. But once these two commit to each other in marriage, they fit together like puzzle pieces, enhancing each other's strengths and covering for the other's weaknesses.

A Rat and Dragon couple is good with finances and usually becomes respected figures in their community. They are also good at honoring each other's personal space and don't try to compete for the spotlight. They raise their children to have good self-esteem but also teach them the value of humility.

Monkey and Rat marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Monkey have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Rat. The Monkey is known for their creativity, social skills, intelligence, and mischievousness while the Rat is known for their curiosity, practical nature, incredible problem-solving capabilities, and quick wit.

When Monkey and Rat come together in a romantic setting, they are playful with each other at first, exchanging jokes and good banter. They also tend to engage in a physical relationship pretty early in their romance. And once they commit to each other in marriage, their life is filled with laughter, good cheer, and a “can-do” spirit, regardless of whether it's sunshine or rain.

A Monkey and Rat couple often breaks traditional rules in their married life. They are also avid travelers and explorers. Both love to share information with one another and talk to each other a lot. As parents, they raise their children to aim for the best and never give up.

Dragon and Monkey marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Dragon have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Monkey. The Dragon is known for their vital spirit, love for adventure, great ambition, and fearlessness. The Monkey is known for their intelligence, people skills, natural curiosity, and ability to seize opportunities as they come.

When Dragon and Monkey come together in a romantic setting, they evaluate each other first without letting the other know they are interested. Both believe they are leading the game of love and drawing the other to them until they meet in a collision course of surprise, anticipation, and candor. Once they commit to each other in marriage, they are good at dividing responsibilities equally and falling into traditional roles.

A Dragon and Monkey couple is always going to aim high and try to make a good buck while they are at it. They have the potential to be a power couple too. If not, they raise their children to be high achievers with a thirst for knowledge and adventure.

Ox and Snake marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Ox have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Snake. The Ox is known for strength, persistence, reliability, and good character. The Snake is known for their observation skills, intelligence, piercing intuition, and excellent fashion sense.

When Ox and Snake come together in a romantic setting, they are both cautious at first about letting their feelings be known, out of fear of rejection. Ox is more likely to pursue the Snake first because of this reason. But once they get to know one another, they absolutely love how their personal values match so well. They are also very respectful of the other's boundaries.

In marriage, an Ox and Snake couple will always be great with their finances and be more on the conservative side when it comes to spending. Their home is always immaculate and beautifully decorated. And they try to engage in community activities to generate goodwill. As parents, they are known for raising sensible children.

Snake and Rooster marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Snake have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Rooster. The Snake is known for their intelligence, high creativity, good leadership ability, and observation skills. The Rooster is known for their straightforwardness, social skills, great sense of humor, and excellent ambition and drive.

When Snake and Rooster come together in a romantic setting, they love playing ball before they get together. Both have good wit and humor and try to impress the other with it. Once they commit to each other in marriage, their life becomes an adventure of new experiences mixed in with traditional good sense.

A Snake and Rooster couple is not the type to tell everyone about their private matters. They also love to dress well and keep their surroundings beautifully decorated. Even if they fight, they usually find a middle ground sooner rather than later. As parents, they raise their children to be independent, future-focused, and presentable at all times.

Rooster and Ox marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Rooster have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Ox. The Rooster is known for their piercing sense of humor, excellent people skills, good ambition, and independence. The Ox is known for their practical nature, hard-working spirit, good luck, and resilience.

When Rooster and Ox come together in a romantic setting, they may not like each other right away. One is more extroverted than the other. But when they get to know one another, they realize they have very similar values and relate to each other's independent nature. Once they commit to each other in marriage, they form a formidable team that likes to be prepared for all eventualities and put forward a good image in society.

A Rooster and Ox couple is good at respecting each other's personal space and developing a synergistic relationship where each makes up for the other's weaknesses. They are also very sentimental and value making rich memories. As parents, they will raise their children to be independent and fierce but also understand the importance of going slow and steady.

Rabbit and Goat marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Rabbit have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Goat. The Rabbit is known to be soft-hearted, incredibly lucky, sincere, and very creative. The Goat is known for their wisdom, dedication, mild manners, and sympathetic attitude.

When Rabbit and Goat come together in a romantic setting, there's an instant connection between them with a lot of goodwill and romantic fantasy thrown in the mix. Once they get to know each other, the positive energy gets even more heightened. In marriage, the two are complimentary towards one another and try to help out each other as much as they can.

A Rabbit and Goat couple likes to mind their own business and is usually spotted strolling outside in their own personal bubble of peace and coziness. They are not the best with money in terms of spending, but they usually find ways to bring in whatever they need. As parents, they are kind-hearted with their children and raise them to be law-abiding citizens who help those in need.

Goat and Pig marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Goat have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Pig. The Goat is known for their diligence, mild nature, focus on building stability, and steadfast approach to life. The latter Pig is known for their ostentation, good skills with money, incredible creativity, and optimistic personality.

When Goat and Pig come together in a romantic setting, they are immediately attracted to one another. But whether they come together fast or take their time depends on their unique circumstances. Goat often becomes shy if they feel they do not match up to the person they are attracted to in some capacity. And it's not obvious with Pig, but they too suffer from the same, although in a lesser capacity compared to Goat. Once they commit to each other in marriage, they have a happy home life with little conflicts.

A Goat and Pig couple is very traditional and loves celebrating all the festivals and important events that are culturally significant to them. They also love inviting friends and neighbors so everyone can have a good time together. As parents, they teach their children the importance of saving money for the future and moving forward with a goal in mind.

Pig and Rabbit marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Pig have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Rabbit. The Pig is known for their ambition, good business sense, social skills, and great fashion sense. The Rabbit is known for their good fortune, lively nature, gentle mannerism, and incredible creativity.

When Pig and Rabbit come together in a romantic setting, they are instantly attracted to one another and waste no time in getting together. They love having fun together and sharing laughs. And once they commit to each other in marriage, their camaraderie gets stronger.

A Pig and Rabbit couple oscillate between being very traditional and throwing the rules out of the window. They also have a rich sex life. Both love to surround themselves with luxury and are always dressed to the nines. As parents, they raise their children to be generous with others (but not to a fault) and emphasize the importance of being patient because they suffer from the opposite.

Tiger and Horse marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Tiger have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Horse. The Tiger is known for their fearlessness, leadership skills, determination, and incredible powers of observation and strategizing. The Horse is known for their hard-working nature, free-spiritedness, incredible loyalty, and great ambition.

When Tiger and Horse come together in a romantic setting, they are drawn to each other's strength of character at first. But once they get to know each other better, they also develop a lot of respect for each other and their perspectives in life. As for marriage, when they finally commit to it, they become a formidable team and are not ones to be messed with.

A Tiger and Horse couple's life is full of adventure, excellent camaraderie, and sweet romance. Tiger prefers to keep their private life private while Horse is more open about public displays of affection and asking for counsel from trusted family and friends. As parents, the two will raise their children to value family bonds and do right by everyone while they aim for success in life.

Horse and Dog marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Horse have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Dog. The Horse is known for their persistence, determination, independence, and excellent drive. The Dog is known for their loyalty, practicality, social skills, and responsible nature.

When Horse and Dog come together in a romantic setting, sparks fly as soon as they see each other. Their relationship is intensely romantic and both love to express their love through physical touch and lots of sex. Once they commit to each other in marriage, they know how to honor each other and build their relationship on mutual love and respect.

A Horse and Dog couple is usually very traditional and people-oriented. But they also have a strong sense of adventure and excitement. They usually merge their friend circles together and love involving everyone as much as they can. As parents, they are strict with their children but raise them with a lot of love and care.

Dog and Tiger marriage compatibility

People born in the Year of the Dog have the best marriage compatibility with those born in the Year of the Tiger. The Dog is known for their responsible nature, practicality, incredible determination, and friendliness. The Tiger is known for their acute powers of observation, incredible ambition and drive, fearlessness, and generosity.

When Dog and Tiger come together in a romantic setting, they are attracted to one another immediately. But Tiger is more cautious in love and the two usually become friends first with heated attraction underneath the surface. Once they get together and commit to each other in marriage, they move forward with practical wisdom and a future-focused mindset.

A Dog and Tiger couple is intensely loyal to one another and can get jealous easily as well. They are also very private about their personal lives. As parents, they raise children who understand the value of hard work and ambition but can still work well with their peers.

