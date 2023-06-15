Year Of The Goat Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

Chinese astrology is divided into 12 zodiac animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each Lunar New Year is governed by one animal, creating a cycle that repeats every twelve years.

Goat Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Goat. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Goat:

Feb 5, 1943 – Jan 24, 1944: Water Goat

Jan 24, 1955 – Feb 11, 1956: Wood Goat

Feb 9, 1967 – Jan 30, 1968: Fire Goat

Jan 28, 1979 – Feb 15, 1980: Earth Goat

Feb 15, 1991 – Feb 3, 1992: Metal Goat

Feb 1, 2003 – Jan 21, 2004: Water Goat

Feb 19, 2015 – Feb 7, 2016: Wood Goat

Feb 6, 2027 – Jan 25, 2028: Fire Goat

Year of the Goat Chinese zodiac personality traits

The Goat is a symbol of protection, peace, and kindness in Chinese astrology. People born in the Year of the Goat are generally shy and mild-mannered. They value stability and peace over all else and are great fixtures in any community. But despite their sympathetic and gentle nature, Goats are also very strong and resilient on the inside. They don't budge once they make up their mind and have strong defensive instincts.

The Goat zodiac is also called “sheep” in some circles. Therefore, Year of the Goat and Year of the Sheep are interchangeable.

Chinese zodiac Goat strengths

People born with the Goat zodiac sign are peace-loving, enjoy the company of others, are practical, stable, and do well when they have a routine. They also have a love for fashion, but don't use it to look down on others.

Chinese zodiac Goat weaknesses

Some of the weaknesses of the Goat zodiac sign are their pessimism, zero desire to step out of their comfort zone, and their tendency to fall for flattery. Their shyness can also get in the way of their career success.

The Goat is also believed to be an "unlucky" sign, with some families reportedly holding off on having kids during Goat years. "Giving birth to a goat baby is definitely a bad idea," Liang Bing told Worldcrunch. In fact, CNN reported in 2016 that China saw a drop in birth rate in 2015, the last Goat year, with "some 320,000 fewer" babies being born that the year prior.

Famous people born in the Year of the Goat

Bill Gates, Leonardo da Vinci, Barbara Walters, Mick Jagger, and Issac Asimov were born during Years of the Goat.

Year of the Goat Chinese zodiac elements

In Chinese astrology, each Lunar New Year is associated with a zodiac animal and one element from the five elements theory: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements bestow the corresponding zodiac animal with a different expression of its natal abilities and traits. Here are the traits of Goats according to their elements.

Wood Goat

Wood Goats are community-centered and love to help others out. They are also compassionate and gentle.

Fire Goat

Fire Goats are the most extroverted of all the elemental Goats. They are very friendly and always have great ideas. Most like to keep their surroundings clean and tidy.

Earth Goat

Earth is the natural element of the Goat zodiac sign. Earth Goats are honest, straightforward, and very protective of their friends and family. They are the kindest among all the elemental Goats and also very righteous.

Metal Goat

Metal Goats are extremely ambitious and meticulous. They can shoulder a lot of responsibility and prefer to work slowly and steadily. But they also tend to be very stubborn.

Water Goat

Water Goats can be very self-sacrificing. They are naturally introverted and have a rich inner world and imagination. They don't like to be left alone though and prefer to be around people even if they are focusing on something all by themselves.

Goat Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Goat than others. In love and friendship, the Goat is most compatible with the Rabbit and Pig and least compatible with the Rat.

Rabbit and Goat compatibility

Goat and Rabbit have excellent compatibility in all areas of life. Both are very social and friendly and love to lead with kindness and compassion. Goat loves the soft-hearted nature of Rabbit and their funny inquisitiveness. Rabbit loves the stable and mild manners of Goat and their protective nature. They naturally fall into leader-follower roles in work settings without much conflict and do well in marriage as well.

Pig and Goat compatibility

Goat and Pig have very good compatibility. Goat loves the fashion sense of Pig and their attention to detail. Pig loves the easygoing nature of Goat and how they like to stick to a routine and don't upset anyone's comfort zone. The two often make great colleagues and friends and can also eventually develop a romantic relationship (if that's appropriate).

Rat and Goat compatibility

Rat and Goat have the absolute worst compatibility. In fact, they are part of the “six damages” group of Chinese zodiac signs who are considered mortal enemies. Rat doesn't like the conforming nature of Goat and how they don't like it when fresh ideas upset their routines. Goat doesn't like the way Rat tries to outsmart people by pretending to be weak and talentless at first. Both of them can have a bad impact on each other's fortune and luck as well.

