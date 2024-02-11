Winds of change are upon us this Chinese New Year 2024! And even as we welcome the new Lunar Year of the Dragon with warm wishes and greetings, one wonders — are the Chinese zodiac signs going to get lucky this year? Let's take a look at the collective wisdom before we get to the lucky horoscopes for 2024.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this lunar new year is Mountain over Wind (#18), which is changing to Fire over Heaven (#14). It reminds us that luck, like the winds of change, prefers to take the path of least resistance. So why not position yourself on those paths so you can catch the gold flowing downstream?

Of course, great luck can often attract miscreants and fake friends. That shouldn't scare you from engaging with this force for powerful change. To counter it, all you need is a strong sense of self and the ability to say no. After all, nurturing these in oneself is always a blessing. Gōng xǐ fā cái! (Wishing you happiness and prosperity.) Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest days in the Lunar New Year of the Dragon 2024.

The luckiest days of the lunar year for each Chinese zodiac sign in 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Days: Feb 15, Aug 14, Sep 16

Rat, as you welcome the Lunar Year of the Dragon, make sure to do a manifestation ritual within the first two weeks to put your wishes and hopes for the year out into the universe. Your luck depends on this! Once you have done so, kick back and relax. Fate will find a way to bring your desires to you.

For some of you, luck will nudge you while you sleep. So, maintaining a dream journal can be handy. It will help you remember the messages. In the end, the overall energy surrounding luck for you in 2024 is closely tied to the planning and prep work you do in all areas of life.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Days: Mar 3, Sep 30, Oct 15

Ox, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 is really strong. Anything you set your mind to is possible this year. So don't second-guess yourself. If naysayers try to "take you down a notch" because of their insecurities, remember that it's a projection of their failings.

The more you lean into your power this year, the stronger your luck will be. So keep honing your self-esteem (and dress with confidence). Candle magick will be a powerful tool for manifestations for you this year because of this fiery cosmic blessing.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Days: Apr 2, Nov 1, Dec 19

Tiger, your luck is strong at the beginning of the Lunar Year of the Dragon. Most of you will see the fruits of your labor from previous years coming to a head now. It's time to relax and enjoy these blessings! If you are a social media influencer or have a public-facing career, expect to level up or experience a lot of boons now.

The second half of the year is somewhat less shiny for you in terms of luck. You can still make your luck through the law of attraction and with manifestation rituals. Just remember: if you believe you can, you can. If you believe you can't, you can't.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Days: Aug 21, Sep 26, Jan 1(2025)

Rabbit, since 2024 is technically the Dragon's year, with the Year of the Rabbit coming to an end in early February, you may feel a dip in your good fortunes as the months go by. It's all relative, really. So focus on the blessings you reaped last year and find ways to build upon those this year. Your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 will help you make those incremental changes successfully.

The second half of the year may call upon your patient side, but stick with it. There's a cosmic plan unfolding for you behind the scenes, and this is part of that scheme. As long as you stay level-headed, you will be golden.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Luckiest Days: Apr 3, July 19, Dec 19

Dragon, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 is going to be absolutely fabulous! But instead of coming to you like a windfall, this luck will bless you throughout the year with unexpected happiness, unexpected friends, and new love. If you want to lean into this energy, do a gratitude ritual from time to time. The cosmic forces love such rituals of respect.

You are also being urged to pay attention to the path forward this year. The next two years depend on the direction you choose now. The more grounded you can stay while making such decisions, the better things will be.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Days: Mar 2, Apr 6, May 19

Snake, you will make your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024. And that's because there are certain requirements you need to fulfill for the cosmos to release your blessings. The first one is putting an end to toxic connections and those dragging chapters of your life. The second requirement is clarity about your true needs and wishes as opposed to desires that others manipulated you into wanting.

Journaling your thoughts and feelings can help you with this. Because once the terms are met, you will be surprised by the force of the cosmic blessings waiting for you. The universe doesn't want your good fortune to be stolen by the wrong people.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Days: Apr 1, Jun 2, Dec 15

Horse, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 depends on the decisions you have made so far and the path you are walking on. If you have chosen well for yourself (as in, you are truly aligned and feel it in your soul), nothing and no one can stop your blessings from reaching you. If not, fate will keep trying to turn you around so you can stop climbing the wrong ladder of success.

Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities this year. You will also benefit from adopting a patience-building practice into your daily/weekly life, like meditation, simple breathing or mindful tea ceremony, to help you see the signs more clearly.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Days: Sep 13, Oct 3, Nov 1

Goat, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 is strong. Focus your energies on your goals and priorities this year, and don't get distracted. You are on your way to reaping big rewards and success. You must protect these blessings by making sure naysayers don't drag you down.

The second half of the year will be a little more challenging for you, but the same principles apply. As long as you trust your abilities and your capacity for growth, luck will help you find your footing in the wider world. You can even whisper your wishes into thin air to let it be known to the cosmic forces.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Days: Apr 2, May 19, Oct 14

Monkey, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 is good, but you need to be careful. You may accidentally squander your blessings on the wrong people or give your secrets away. A more introverted approach will help you this year. If you are in a competitive field, make sure always to keep your eyes on the prize.

Some of you are being cautioned against letting people into your inner circle too fast. There's no harm in being friendly and having good conversations, but let the inner circle stay tight. This also applies to your love life for the singles among you (and those in a relationship who may have ignored the red flags before they jumped into a commitment).

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Days: Apr 1, Jun 2, Dec 4

Rooster, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 will emerge in social interactions, time spent with your loved ones and your creative endeavors. Just make sure not to second-guess yourself because you are stronger and more capable than you think. Some of you are being urged to keep your inner circle small and make sure only good ones get a foot in. After all, it's said that we are the average of the five people we surround ourselves with.

If you feel called to, do a manifestation ritual at the beginning of the year to put your wishes and desires out into the universe. Yellow or white candles, clearing sage and bright flowers are some good ingredients for this.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Days: Apr 5, May 19, July 18

Dog, your luck in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024 is tied to the hard work you do throughout the year. As long as you hunker down and do what is needed, no one can take your blessings and rewards away from you. Some of you are truly forging a beautiful future for yourself at this time and the cosmic forces want to support you in this endeavor.

If you feel called to, spend more time in nature this year. It will have a positive effect on your psyche and will indirectly amplify your good fortunes through the law of attraction. You can also add more green to your wardrobe to align yourself with this force.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Days: Feb 7, Mar 2, Oct 31

Pig, your intuition will be heightened in the Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024, and that's how you will know where to put yourself throughout the year to reap significant benefits. Your luck is dependent on this inner knowing, so pay attention to the nudges! Some of you may have dormant psychic abilities, too, which can be unlocked and nurtured. Luck will help you with this as well.

If you feel called to, adopt a grounding ritual into your daily/weekly life this year. It can be a morning meditation practice, grounding yoga tai chi or even a tea ceremony in the evenings. You will benefit from the focus you reap from these activities.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.