Year Of The Rat Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

Chinese astrology is divided into 12 zodiac animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. But unlike Western astrology where your zodiac sign depends roughly on the month you were born, your Chinese zodiac sign is determined by your year of birth. Each Lunar New Year is represented by one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals and the cycle repeats every 12 years.

According to Chinese mythology, the rat was the first animal to cross through the Heavenly Gates in the Jade Emperor's celestial race to select the zodiac guardians.

Rat Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Rat. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Rat:

Feb 10, 1948 - Jan 28, 1949: Earth Rat

Jan 28, 1960 - Feb 14, 1961: Metal Rat

Feb 15, 1972 - Feb 2, 1973: Water Rat

Feb 2, 1984 - Feb 19, 1985: Wood Rat

Feb 19, 1996 - Feb 6, 1997: Fire Rat

Feb 6, 2008 - Jan 25, 2009: Earth Rat

Jan 25, 2020 - Feb 11, 2021: Metal Rat

Feb 11, 2032 - Jan 30, 2033: Water Rat

Year of the Rat Chinese zodiac personality traits

The Rat is a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and intelligence in Chinese mythology. Those born in the Year of the Rat are naturally blessed with quick wit, incredible observation skills, and good foresight. They are also very inquisitive and have a positive outlook on life. Rats are good problem-solvers and tend to be very ambitious. But they don't reveal their dreams and desires very easily. They prefer to keep a low profile and have people underestimate them so they can score a surprise win. The Year of the Rat produces a lot of underdogs who are actually incredibly talented.

Chinese zodiac Rat strengths

People with the Rat zodiac sign are incredibly intelligent, very social, and always have ingenious, low-budget solutions to everyday problems. They can also be very charming and fun to be around. Some are multi-talented and quite versatile.

Chinese zodiac Rat weaknesses

Some of the weaknesses of the Rat zodiac sign are their tendency to gossip, timidity, unwillingness to take the stage, allowing others to take credit for their work, and being miserly with money.

Famous people born in the Year of the Rat

Katy Perry, Mark Zuckerberg, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Eminem, and South Korean actress Yoon Eun-Hye were born during Years of the Rat.

Year of the Rat Chinese zodiac elements

Chinese astrology also assigns a zodiac element to each Lunar Year based on the five elements theory. They are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water and they influence the personality of an individual just as much as their zodiac sign. Here are the traits of Rats according to their zodiac elements.

Wood Rat

Wood rats are humble and traditional. They don't like to draw too much attention to themselves and are known for their modesty and diligence. They do well in careers related to upholding law and order.

Fire Rat

Fire rats are very ambitious. They tend to be frank and outspoken but make very good friends. They are also very generous. They don't do well when strict rules are enforced.

Earth Rat

Earth rats are bold and courageous with an adventurous streak. They are also very industrious and decisive. But they tend to get offended easily if their pride is hurt.

Metal Rat

Metal rats are very stubborn. They are good at what they do, but they are possessive of their belongings and the people they are close to. They tend to get jealous easily. They are quick learners and can speak very eloquently.

Water Rat

Water is the natural element of the Rat zodiac sign. Water Rats are usually peaceful and mind their own business. They are good with money and can adapt to changing circumstances easily. They are also very shrewd and observant.

Rat Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Rat than others. In love and friendship, the Rat is best compatible with the Dragon and Monkey and least compatible with the Goat.

Dragon and Rat compatibility

The compatibility between Dragon and Rat is excellent. They naturally complement each other's strengths and weaknesses without getting in the other's way. Dragon loves the inquisitive and loyal nature of Rat. They also like that Rat does not try to compete with them for the spotlight. Rat loves the magnanimous nature of Dragon and the good fortune they bring wherever they go. Rat enjoys the attentive nature of Dragon. Rat and Dragon make a great pair for marriage, business partnerships, and even friendship.

Monkey and Rat compatibility

Rat and Monkey form an easy relationship and have great compatibility. Rat loves the cheerful nature of Monkey and how intelligent and inventive they are. Monkey loves the natural curiosity of Rat and their good head for finances and practicality. The pair make an ambitious couple that likes to share mutual benefits.

Goat and Rat compatibility

Rat and Goat have the worst compatibility. They are natural enemies and don't see eye to eye in most things in life. Rat does not like the stubborn, comfort-seeking nature of Goat. Goat does not like the crafty nature of Rat. The two can ruin each other's fortunes if they get together.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.