Year Of The Ox Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

The Year of the Ox is the second of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals. Each Chinese zodiac animal governs a Lunar New Year, a cycle that repeats every 12 years.

Ox Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Ox. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Ox:

January 29, 1949 – February 16, 1950: Earth Ox

February 15, 1961 – February 4, 1962: Metal Ox

February 3, 1973 – January 22, 1974: Water Ox

February 19, 1985 – February 8, 1986: Wood Ox

February 7, 1997 – January 27, 1998: Fire Ox

January 26, 2009 – February 13, 2010: Earth Ox

February 12, 2021 – January 31, 2022: Metal Ox

January 31, 2033 – February 18, 2034: Water Ox

Year of the Horse Chinese zodiac personality traits

Lucky, reliable and independent, people born under the Year of the Ox are some of the strongest people on Earth. In Chinese culture, the Year of the Ox is associated with persistence, skill, and hard work. The character for the Year of the Ox, or “niu,” also means good and skillful, or an extraordinary person.

The Year of the Ox is favored for its resilience: Year of the Ox represents someone who works hard but doesn’t ask for much in return, so they are often praised for their gentle, yet noble character. It is a symbol of a successful harvest, and so plays a large role in Chinese agriculture.

The Year of the Ox can be seen throughout Chinese mythology. In the zodiac myth, it represents diligence, but the ox also acts as one of the guardians of the underworld. The two guardians, Ox-Head and Horse-Face, are the first beings a dead soul encounters, and Ox-Head and Horse-Face directly escort the newly dead to the courts of Hell. The story goes that the two animals were rewarded by the king of Hell after being worked to death by their masters. Now, they protect the underworld with the head of an ox and a horse and the body of a human man.

While the zodiac myth may make the Ox look like a bit of a fool, the ox is often rewarded for its hard work, both in Chinese myth and in culture. The ox illustrates how East Asian cultures value hard work and honesty over trickery, as the Ox is rarely taken advantage of, despite its trusting nature. The Ox often acts as a spiritual guide; strong and stoic, when the ox shows up in your life you can trust that you will be able to safely reach your destination. Even if you yourself aren’t sure of your end goal yet, the Ox will be able to take you to a place of safety and stability.

Chinese zodiac Ox strengths

People born under the Ox zodiac sign are reliable and trustworthy. They put their entire being into the work; because of this their loved ones often feel showered under the praise of their actions, if not so much their emotions. They feel great responsibility for their family. Ox children are very filial and will provide for their parents long past they’ve moved out of their homes. The Ox is a great caretaker; silent, stoic, but devoted.

Ox Chinese zodiac signs know how to compose themselves and are often calm and gentle. They will never surrender to any fate that isn’t theirs, which might lead them to a life of struggles. But no matter what, they will be happy in the knowledge that the life they’ve built is theirs and theirs alone.

Chinese zodiac Ox weaknesses

Ox Chinese zodiac signs are a little closed off. People might struggle to connect emotionally with them. The Ox is headstrong and a little stubborn. They have a very one-track mind and resist with equal strength when people try to expose them to a broader diversity of ideas. Those born during Years of the Ox also tend to hold people (especially coworkers) to a high standard, which can be tricky when they find that a lot of people can’t keep up with their bull-headedness.

Year of the Ox Chinese zodiac elements

In addition to their animal counterparts, also has a corresponding element sign. There are five elements: metal, water, wood, fire, and earth.

The Ox is associated with the Earthly Branch: it finds its strongest resonance in Earth and Metal element signs. But that doesn’t mean fire, water, and wood oxen won’t also live a good life.

Metal ox: born in 1961 and 2021

These oxen will face many hurdles early in their life, but their difficult childhoods and young adulthood will be rewarded greatly later on. They will find an easier, more comfortable retirement in comparison to their friends and family.

Water ox: born in 1973 and 2033

They will lead a comfortable early life and will be respected by their friends and family throughout. But, despite their loving family, many water oxen find love later on, often marrying late.

Wood ox: born in 1925 and 1985

They will find a very easy life. They are multi-talented and, unlike the other signs, find great interest in a wide variety of interests. There are little hardships, in the beginning, but everything manages to work out for this hardy sign.

Fire ox: born in 1937 and 1997

They are passionate and stubborn, yet also some of the friendliest and most social people you will meet. They rarely have financial troubles, but sometimes struggle with interpersonal relationships due to their somewhat overwhelming nature.

Earth ox: born in 1949 and 2009

These people are born to be leaders. They are very meticulous, detail-minded, and have a very magnetic, stoic charisma. They live their early lives grinding relentlessly hard in their work and their studies. Their success will come in great dividends, but considering how hard they work early on, you can’t say they didn’t deserve it. However, in their later years, they will be able to enjoy a much easier retirement.

Ox Chinese zodiac compatibility

According to Chinese zodiac compatibility, the Ox is most compatible with the Rat and the Snake, while the Ox is least compatible with the Goat.

Ox and Rat compatibility

The Rat and Ox form a harmonious bond due to their shared values of hard work and stability. The Rat's wit and adaptability complement the Ox's determination, creating a balanced partnership based on mutual understanding and support.

Ox and Snake compatibility

The Snake and Ox share a deep connection built on trust and loyalty. Both signs appreciate privacy and tend to have a reserved nature. The Snake's wisdom and intuition complement the Ox's practicality, resulting in a strong and enduring relationship.

Ox and Goat compatibility

The Goat and Ox have contrasting personalities and priorities, leading to potential conflicts. The Ox's directness and practicality may clash with the Goat's more sensitive and dreamy nature. Communication and understanding may be challenging, requiring significant effort to bridge the gap between their different perspectives.

Jessica Xing is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, relationships and media.