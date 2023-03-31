Year Of The Tiger Chinese Zodiac Personality

Unlike Western or Vedic astrology, in which zodiac signs vary by month, Chinese astrology focuses on the year you were born to determine your Chinese zodiac sign. And since there are 12 signs, the cycle rotates through each for 12 lunar years before returning to the first one.

The 12 Chinese zodiac signs are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. In addition, each lunar year is represented by one of the five Chinese zodiac elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, or Water. So every Chinese zodiac sign cycles through each element over the course of 60 years.

Just like in Western astrology, each Chinese zodiac sign, in combination with that year's element, represents a unique set of personality traits.

Tiger Chinese zodiac years

If you were born in any of these Chinese lunar years, your Chinese zodiac sign is Tiger:

February 17, 1950 - February 5, 1951: Metal Tiger

February 5, 1962 - January 24, 1963: Water Tiger

January 23, 1974 - February 10, 1975: Wood Tiger

February 9, 1986 - January 28, 1987: Fire Tiger

January 28, 1998 - February 15, 1999: Earth Tiger

February 14, 2010 - February 2, 2011: Metal Tiger

February 1, 2022 - January 21, 2023: Water Tiger

January 19, 2034 - February 7, 2035: Wood Tiger

Chinese zodiac Tiger traits

In Chinese culture and mythology, the Tiger zodiac sign is a symbol of extraordinary power, cunning, and nobility. They are natural leaders but can be prone to arrogance and cruelty.

Tigers are shrewd strategists who do not show their hand at once. They prefer to lure out information, often through good manners and charm, to stack the odds in their favor.

The Tiger is also considered the patron deity of children, therefore people often dress their kids in hats and shoes with tiger motifs on them for good luck.

Chinese zodiac tiger strengths

Some of the strengths of people with the Chinese zodiac sign Tiger are bravery, adventurousness, passion, optimism, charm, determination, and nobility.

Chinese zodiac tiger weaknesses

On the flip side, Tiger zodiac signs are known for their cruelty, ruthlessness, and stubbornness. They can also be rebellious when they are young and are prone to overconfidence and high emotion.

Types of Tigers

The five Chinese zodiac elements bless each Chinese zodiac sign with a different expression of its natal abilities and traits. Here are the traits of Tigers according to their elements.

Wood Tiger

Wood is the natural element of the Tiger zodiac sign. Therefore, people born during Wood Tiger years tend to be naturally collaborative and good at working in a team. They are more modest and even-tempered than the other tiger types as well as smart, sensible, and social.

Fire Tiger

Fire Tigers are bold and aggressive but they are also tender and compassionate towards those they love. They love to take up space and talk a lot. But they hate criticism. Fire tigers have strong willpower and an equally strong stubborn streak.

Earth Tiger

Earth Tigers are naturally ambitious and confident. They want to achieve big things, especially in their career and/or business. But they are prone to arrogance. Earth Tigers make good friends and know how to show gratitude to those who help them.

Metal Tiger

Metal Tigers have extraordinary endurance and power. They tend to be frank and do not like being restrained. They are also confident and family-oriented.

Water Tiger

Water Tigers are the gentlest and calmest of all the tiger types. They can be very romantic and are curious by nature. Water tigers are fast learners.

Tiger zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Tiger than others. In love and friendship, the Tiger is most compatible with the Dragon and Horse and least compatible with the Ox.

Dragon and Tiger compatibility

Dragon and Tiger zodiac signs are a match made in heaven! They are both powerful in their own right and do not like to be told what to do and how to do it. When a Tiger and a Dragon get together, they boost each other's confidence and drive. Because Tiger and Dragon are both ambitious and high-achieving, the couple can easily become a power pair, encouraging each other to go even further. Their life paths align very well when together.

Horse and Tiger compatibility

This is a very stable and hearty match. When a Tiger and a Horse come together, they are very supportive of each other emotionally and can make an excellent pair for starting a family. Tiger and Horse are both pragmatic in nature and seek harmony in relationships. A relationship with a Tiger can bring luck and fortune into a Horse's life. A relationship with a Horse brings stability, dependability, and trust into a Tiger's life.

Ox and Tiger compatibility

When a Tiger and an Ox come together, prepare yourself for a battle. These two are extremely stubborn in their own ways and have very little in common. Being with an Ox can become bothersome for a Tiger in the long run as the former has a different approach towards money than the latter. Also, Ox is not a risk-taking zodiac sign while Tigers are known for their bravery and drive. This temperamental difference leads to clashes in terms of ambition and what each wants out of life.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.