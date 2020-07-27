Good luck!

Which Chinese zodiac signs are lucky by birth?

The Chinese zodiac started as a popular way to simply categorize and determine someone’s birth year according to the lunar calendar.

But Chinese horoscopes quickly evolved to determine a lot about a person: not only their personality traits but also their destiny.

Which Chinese zodiac signs are lucky?

Turtles are seen as lucky animals because they guarantee the longevity of dynastic tradition and family.

Zodiacs are particularly lucky on certain days: in Chinese culture, the 6 and 8 are particularly auspicious, while the 4 is associated with bad luck.

This means that on certain years and dates, some zodiac signs are more auspicious than others. So, which Chinese zodiac signs are lucky?

To start, “ben ming nian,” or your zodiac year, comes every 12 years when the zodiac calendar resets.

For example, I was born in the Year of the Tiger in 1998, so my ben ming nian will be 2022 when I turn 24.

Contrary to popular belief, your ben ming nian does not mean you will have more luck.

Astrologists say that your ben ming nian is your unlucky year: people in their zodiac year are believed to offend the God of Age and incur his curse.

It is important then to take special care on your ben ming nian to drive away bad luck: wear a lot of red, jade, and make sure to face the opposite direction of the God of Age.

China’s auspicious symbols have roots in ancient superstitions: for example, the color red represents power, status, and confidence amongst Chinese royalty.

The Dragon is treated with reverence rather than fear because emperors were understood to be the descendants of dragons.

For example, for 2020, the Year of the Rat, the God of Age faces North. So if your zodiac year falls in 2020, it is important to adjust your furniture, adjust your sitting position so you are facing south.

But just because you don’t seem to be getting good luck on your zodiac year, doesn’t mean your time won’t come!

Is your Chinese zodiac sign lucky?

Here's which Chinese zodiac signs are lucky, per astrology:

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Rat

People born in the Year of the Rat are known to be quick-witted, intelligent, and resourceful.

While you might argue that your luck comes from your natural scrappiness, you often seem blessed in areas that require studies, like your academics and your career.

If you are born on the 4th, 13th, and 30th of any month, the Rat must really love you, because you are bestowed with an exceptional amount of luck.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Ox

The Ox is strong, resilient, and steadfast. While luck might not come immediately, it will reward you greatly in the future, so just be patient!

Luckily, people born in the Year of the Ox do not have a hard time waiting their turn: because of their steadfast effort, they often are well respected.

If you are born on the 13th or the 27th of any month, the Ox bestows you with a little more luck.

You will find that wealth comes easily to you and that your family will live a long and happy life.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Tiger

The Tiger is brash, courageous, unabashed, and impulsive.

If luck doesn’t come, through sheer force of will you will make sure you get your moment.

Luck seems to reward you greatly because of how often you seek it out; however, sometimes you mistake your own bad decisions for misfortune.

People born on the 16th or 27th in the Year of the Tiger will live a rich and colorful life and will gain both fame and wealth as rewards for their loud lifestyle.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Rabbit

People born in the Year of the Rabbit are quick, elegant, if not a little arrogant.

The speed in which you blow through life will have you run into luck very early on.

However, you need to make sure that you treasure the luck while you have it; it is okay to slow down once in a while.

Do not take your good fortune for granted.

People born on the 26th and the 27th in the Year of the rabbit will be rewarded with high income, high social status, and harmonious marriage.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Dragon

Respected and revered like a god, the dragon is not just associated with good luck, they are known to be the bringers of good luck.

Dragons in Chinese myth have the power to bring rainfall to struggling villages: so if you are born in the Year of the dragon, your good luck influences a lot of people.

Your good luck ensures you have a lot of power in your life: people will naturally look up to you.

People born on the 1st and the 16th in the Year of the Dragon are rewarded with power and autonomy in their careers and their social lives.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Snake

Overshadowed by the dragon in the original myth, the Snake is easy to overlook.

However, people born in the Year of the Snake are witty and complex thinkers.

When luck arrives, they sometimes are too busy overthinking the details to take advantage of it!

Make sure you get out of your head every once in a while and trust when good fortune comes to you.

People born on the 1st and the 23rd of any month in the Year of the Snake get great rewards for their bravery and wisdom.

So if you were born in the Year of the Snake, and are born on these dates, take a chance once in a while!

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Horse

The Horse is easily spooked; a fast runner like the rabbit, but not as arrogant, Horses lack a lot of courage.

But what they lack in bravery, they make up in freedom.

Luck comes to you with especially risky decisions, because despite your hesitations, the speed in which you pursue your dreams forces chance encounters with fortune.

Make sure to push yourself out of your comfort zone more, you will find many great things past what is familiar.

People born on the 5th and the 20th of any month in the Year of the Horse will live very long.

You will find great fortune with your family and in your art: whatever you choose to create.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Goat

This will be very unfortunate to hear, but goats are known to be the least lucky zodiac animal.

Goats are associated with bad luck: so much so that in 2014 Chinese government officials saw a sudden uptick in births before 2015, as families rushed to have their children born before the “dreaded” Year of the goat.

The goat is associated with meekness. Like the bad luck surrounding number 4, the goat is associated with death, and with slaughter.

This is to say though, your misfortune has made you very resilient, and your gentleness might seem misleading in comparison to your sheer strength of character.

You don’t need luck to be on your side, you know how to take care of yourself.

People born on the 7th and the 30th in the Year of the goat get along really well with their colleagues and their neighbors.

One might say that the good luck comes from how willing people are to help you out!

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Monkey

The Monkey is very cheeky, likes to have fun, and is a notorious prankster.

Because you laugh a lot, luck comes to you through the happiness you bring others, and the happiness you find for yourself.

Fortune will bestow you with a long and joyful life.

People born on the 4th and the 14th of any month in the Year of the Monkey will live a wealthy life because of help from parents and friends.

The 14th in the Year of the Monkey is an especially fortunate star: people born on this date and in this year will be very capable leaders, and will accomplish a lot, accompanied by power and fame.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Rooster

Roosters are perfectionists; they have a tireless work ethic, yet need a lot of validation from others.

People born in the Year of the Rooster often find good luck in business, and their career.

However, sometimes they might squander their fortunate opportunities by overanalyzing how luck might make them seem to others.

Trust in yourself a little bit more, and you will find a lot more encounters with luck, without the scrutiny of others.

People born on the 4th and the 26th in the Year of the Rooster will find great luck in family and their career, especially during middle age.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Dog

The Dog is unfailingly loyal and reliable. You have a large and loving social circle because you bring good fortune to others.

However, it is important to learn to take care of yourself once and awhile. It is not necessary to give all your good fortune to all your friends and family, no matter how much you love them.

People born on the 7th and the 28th in the Year of the Dog will live especially healthful and long lives, and keep a large and loving family.

Lucky Chinese zodiac sign — The Pig

Often mocked for appearing unintelligent, the Pig is actually one of the more fortunate animals on the zodiac list.

People born in the Year of the Pig have loud and colorful personalities and bless everyone around with their natural good fortune.

Good luck seems to find them often because they do not live life with any restraints: people born in the Year of the Pig love entertainment, food, and treating themselves.

Their enthusiasm naturally draws them to good fortune.

People born on the 17th and 24th in the Year of the Pig surpass ordinary people both in intelligence and courage; they will enjoy a lot of fame because of their noble character and high prestige.

They are highly respected by people from all walks of life.

Jessica Xing is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, relationships and media.