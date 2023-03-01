Year Of The Dragon Chinese Zodiac Years And Traits

In Chinese astrology, your zodiac sign is determined by the year you were born in.

For example, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, so every child born during the lunar year between January 22, 2023 and February 10, 2024 will have the Rabbit Chinese zodiac sign.

In total, there are 12 Chinese zodiac signs: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat (or Sheep), Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. The calendar cycles through all 12 over 12 years, beginning with the Rat and ending with the Pig.

In addition, each year is represented by one of the five Chinese zodiac elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, or Water.

For example, 2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit while the Chinese lunar year between 1975 - 76 was the Year of the Wood Rabbit.

So with the basics out of the way, let's focus on the Chinese Dragon zodiac sign and the traits of the people who were born in Dragon years.

Dragon zodiac years

If you were born in any of these Chinese lunar years, your Chinese zodiac sign is Dragon:

February 8, 1940 – January 26, 1941: Metal Dragon

January 27, 1952 – February 13, 1953: Water Dragon

February 13, 1964 – February 1, 1965: Wood Dragon

January 31, 1976 – February 17, 1977: Fire Dragon

February 17, 1988 – February 5, 1989: Earth Dragon

February 5, 2000 – January 23, 2001: Metal Dragon

January 23, 2012 – February 9, 2013: Water Dragon

February 10, 2024 – January 28, 2025: Wood Dragon

Chinese zodiac Dragon traits

In Chinese astrology, the Dragon zodiac sign is the most powerful of them all. It represents power, nobility, honor, luck, and success. No other zodiac sign can parallel the Dragon's talent and excellence.

In fact, Chinese culture reveres dragons so much that studies have shown a significant increase in childbirths during Dragon years in Asian populations.

Chinese zodiac dragon strengths

Some of the strengths of people with the Chinese zodiac sign Dragon are strong ambition, leadership abilities, far-sightedness, fearlessness in the face of challenges, and good confidence.

Chinese zodiac dragon weaknesses

On the flip side, Dragon zodiac signs are known for their hot temper and can easily become arrogant and self-important if they don't take care. The negative traits of the Dragon also include the inability to face criticism and too much aggression.

Types of Dragons

Each Chinese zodiac element blesses the sign with a different expression of its natal abilities and traits.

Here are the traits of Dragons according to their elements.

Wood Dragon

Wood Dragons are the most patient of the lot and exhibit wisdom and respect for traditions and elders. They are not as ambitious as Fire Dragons or Metal Dragons, but they are very determined when they make up their mind.

Fire Dragon

Fire Dragons are extremely smart, outgoing, and enthusiastic about life. They have big dreams and even bigger aspirations. But they can be a little unreliable and impulsive. Plus, they get angry very easily.

Earth Dragon

Earth is the natural element of the Dragon zodiac sign. It blesses the natives with a balanced outlook on life with enough gravitas to be a king/queen and also enough wisdom to not make a fool of themselves in the process. Earth Dragons are very hard-working and don't get into fights unless provoked.

Metal Dragon

Metal Dragons can be ruthless when it comes to achieving what they want. They never give up and don't like to associate with people who aren't serious about life.

Water Dragon

Water Dragons are magnanimous and romantic at heart. They tend to be more introverted but don't let their silence fool you. They are very observant.

Dragon zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Dragon than others.

In love and friendship, the Dragon is best compatible with the Rooster and Rat and least compatible with the Goat.

Rooster and Dragon compatibility

Roosters are pragmatic, bold, and ambitious. They are also very good with money and form strong bonds of loyalty and friendship with the people they are close to, in both romantic and platonic situations. This makes the Rooster a perfect match for the Dragon.

The couple enjoys each other's company and loves giving each other gifts. Both are independent go-getters and supportive of each other's goals.

Rat and Dragon compatibility

Rats are incredibly smart. They find the swiftest, easiest, and most strategic solutions to problems. And they love it when people underestimate them. It makes it easier for them to win.

Dragon and Rat zodiac signs are a great match because they form a symbiotic relationship of positive influence on each other. The Dragon lends the Rat more confidence and power while the Rat brings their ingenuity and pragmatism to the table. This is a good match for marriage.

Goat and Dragon compatibility

These two should avoid each other if possible. Goats and Dragons don't see eye to eye. Their inherent nature is at odds with each other's. And so, they are unable to appreciate each other and constantly 'find faults' in each other.

In truth, it's just a difference of opinion and not an actual personality flaw that they complain about.

