The Best (And Worst) Chinese Zodiac Compatibility For All Signs

Your birth year decides what your Chinese zodiac sign is among the 12 animal signs: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

In Chinese astrology, each zodiac year correlates with one of the 12 Earthly Branches as well as one of five elements: Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth.

Which Chinese zodiac signs are compatible?

Like Western zodiac sign compatibility, Chinese zodiac sign love compatibilities are real!

According to Chinese astrology, the Chinese zodiac signs can be divided by year to determine overall compatibility.

Three harmonies

The three harmonies consists of four groups of three zodiac signs that are spaced four years apart. These signs make have the best Chinese zodiac compatibility.

Six harmonies

The six harmonies are compatible with each other but on a more platonic level.

Six conflicts

The Chinese zodiac signs in this group are complete opposites. However, this opposition is attractive, as one sign finds something they might be missing in the other sign.

While they're compatible in that sense, ultimately the opposing nature of each sign means a relationship is unlikely to last.

Six damages

These Chinese zodiac signs are not compatible on any level.

Chinese zodiac compatibility chart

This Chinese zodiac compatibility chart provides a quick glimpse into which signs belong to each group.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Rat Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Dragon

Dragon will dominate the relationship, but he will admire the Rat’s intelligence. A Rat should marry the Dragon because the union between these two zodiac signs will be prosperous and happy.

Best match: Monkey

Their common interests make the people born in the year of the Monkey compatible with the Rat.

Worst match: Goat

The Goat and Rat are not compatible because the Goat tends to focus a bit too much on himself.

The Ox Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Snake

Together they form a good team, based on trust and mutual respect.

Best match: Rooster

A relationship with the Rooster is based on trust and passion, which can lead to a long-term relationship.

Worst match: Horse

The Horse and the Ox will find it hard to understand each other in a relationship.

The Tiger Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Horse

The Horse native has many things in common with the Tiger, this aspect makes them a very good pair. Their relationship will be based on trust and mutual understanding.

Best match: Dog

The Dog’s relationship with the Tiger is one based on harmony, because of their mutual respect and admiration.

Worst match: Snake

The Tiger and the Snake have trouble opening up to each other. Therefore, with little understanding of each other, they both tend to focus on the other's negative traits.

The Rabbit Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Goat

They form a solid couple, due to their common interests. They will live in harmony, and their relationship is mainly based on discovering each other.

Best match: Pig

A relationship between the two natives can be a successful, long-term union because they both know how to appreciate and respect each other.

Worst match: Dragon

The Rabbit must keep away from a relationship with the Dragon, the two natives being totally incompatible. There is no mutual understanding because the Rabbit is too much of a dreamer.

The Dragon Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Rat

It is by far the best relationship from the Chinese zodiac. The two natives are ambitious and adventurous, so they will form the perfect couple.

Best match: Monkey

It is a successful relationship because the Dragon will appreciate, first of all, the Monkey’s intelligence, and the latter will appreciate the Dragon’s courage and strength.

Worst match: Rabbit

The Dragon must be reluctant towards a relationship with the Rabbit because it can only lead to conflicts. The two of them are not compatible, the Dragon is too proud to allow the Rabbit to make certain comments.

The Snake Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Ox

The Ox can have an auspicious relationship with the Snake because the Ox is willing to start a family, which will offer the Snake the safety he needs.

Best match: Rooster

It might be a successful relationship because both signs are ambitious, calculating, and attentive to details.

Worst match: Tiger

The Snake is incompatible with the Tiger, so it’s better to avoid any kind of relationship with this native.

The Horse Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Tiger

Both natives love freedom, so their relationship might be a remarkable one. They will form a dynamic and successful couple.

Best match: Dog

Dog can perfectly complete the Horse, their relationship is full of harmony and mutual understanding.

Worst match: Ox

The Horse and the Ox have such opposing personalities that it would be tough for the two to really get along on any level.

The Goat Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Pig

Although these two signs are quite different, together they can form a successful couple. The optimistic nature of the Pig is complementary to the negative nature of the Goat.

Best match: Rabbit

Both signs are docile, so together they might have a successful relationship. They equally appreciate nature and the beauty of life. They can coexist in absolute harmony.

Worst match: Rat

The Goat should stay away from the Rat, as this sign won't bring the serenity and peace of mind the Goat needs.

The Monkey Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Rat

Their common interests make these two signs the right couple, their mutual admiration will be the key to a successful relationship.

Best match: Dragon

This association is a bit weird, but the Dragon will appreciate the Monkey’s intelligence, and the Monkey will prefer the Dragon for his courage and power.

Worst match: Pig

The Monkey, in no circumstances, will be a match for the Pig. Both signs are individualistic with communication issues when they are face to face.

The Rooster Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Ox

Both signs have strong sexual nature, so they will attract each other.

Best match: Snake

Both signs are ambitious and meticulous, so they will form a very good team. They might not be the most romantic couple, but certainly, their relationship can be a successful one.

Worst match: Dog

The Rooster is totally incompatible with the Dog. There is no middle ground between these two strong-willed zodiac signs.

The Dog Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Horse

An association between these two signs can end in a marriage.

Best match: Tiger

There is mutual respect between these two natives and their relationship might be one based on harmony.

Worst match: Rooster

The Dog and the Rooster will go through many conflicts, so a romantic relationship between the two of them wouldn’t be the best choice for the Dog.

The Pig Chinese zodiac compatibility

Best match: Rabbit

These two signs are highly compatible. The Pig appreciates a lot of things about the Rabbit and the latter appreciates the Pig just as he is.

Best match: Goat

This is probably the best association, both signs are cheerful and they both have a strong sense of responsibility for their house and family.

Worst match: Monkey

The Pig should stay away from the Monkey, whose nature is in conflict with the Pig’s personality which will only lead to the loss of time and energy for all involved.

Emil Chelariu is a contributing writer for YourTango.

