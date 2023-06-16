Year Of The Pig Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

The Year of the Pig celebrates the last of the twelve zodiac animals. The Pig Chinese zodiac sign has a personality that's joyful, loud, and carefree.

The Pig symbolizes good fortune and blessing: because of how carefree Pigs are, they promise a good and joyful life.

People born under the Pig sign are then usually very loud, happy, and lively.

The Chinese Zodiac Calendar is a 12-year annual cycle represented by 12 zodiac animals. In Chinese culture, the Pig is associated with wealth. Golden piggy banks can be found in nearly every convenience store, bank, and restaurant counter.

Goat Chinese zodiac years

Born in the years 1935, 1947, 1959, 1071, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, people under the Pig Chinese zodiac sign know how to enjoy life.

January 22, 1947 – February 9, 1948: Fire Pig

February 8, 1959 – January 27, 1960: Earth Pig

January 27, 1971 – February 14, 1972: Metal Pig

February 13, 1983 – February 1, 1984: Water Pig

January 30, 1995 – February 18, 1996: Wood Pig

February 17, 2007 – February 6, 2008: Fire Pig

February 4, 2019 – January 24, 2020: Earth Pig

January 22, 2031 – February 10, 2032: Metal Pig

Year of the Pig Chinese zodiac sign personality traits

People born under the sign of the Pig have a big personality and are blessed with good fortune in life. They enjoy life; those born during Pig years love entertainment and will frequently treat themselves. That might mean they are a little materialistic, but they work hard to have the wealth they have.

The Pig is enthusiastic about everything! They are full of energy and people love feeding off their energy. The Pig zodiac sign is a joy in the workplace and can make any boring meeting or team project feel exciting and new. They will freely speak their mind and crack jokes to make even the saddest in the room smile.

However, the Pig Chinese zodiac sign can be a little naive and idealistic. Pigs tend to be optimistic and gentle; they trust easily and are a little gullible, which can sometimes run them into trouble. This doesn’t have to necessarily be a bad thing, because sometimes it is nice to have people who believe the best in a person. However, it is important for them to reign themselves in sometimes and not believe every word they hear. While the Pig can be too trusting, people always find them very trustworthy. Their easy-going nature and infectious excitement make people happy. People appreciate how genuine the Pig zodiac sign is.

Year of the Goat Chinese zodiac elements

Each zodiac sign, in addition to its animal counterpart, also has a corresponding element: metal, water, wood, fire, and earth. These elements tell more about the individual born under the Pig sign, as well as give more detailed observations about a person's future.

Metal Pigs are born in 1971 and 2031

These Pigs have a tendency to be lazy and unmotivated, which runs them into trouble with their career. While the Pig’s natural financial luck gets them out of the bigger scrapes, this Pig has to learn to be careful with their financials for their entire life, or else one bad accident might waste away their good luck.

Water Pigs are born in 1983 and 2043

In contrast to its other signs, water Pigs are responsible and serious — they will have a very successful marriage because they know how to communicate well with friends and family. They will have good fortune, largely due to their big support system, and have a good chance of retiring with ample savings.

Wood Pigs are born in 1935 and 1995

These Pigs are genuine and lovable. You know how to be happy without money, and that’s an incredible strength. Every day will feel trouble-free because you yourself are very easygoing. Wood Pigs will have plain but smooth-sailing relationships.

Fire Pigs are born in 1947 and 2007

These Pigs are very dependent on others, often because they have grown up around money. If they go into jobs that revolve around cooperation and teamwork, there is a chance they might build a more solid foundation and work ethic. But, because of how dependent they are on other people, they will face rocky romantic relationships.

Earth Pigs are born in 1959 and 2019

These Pigs are social butterflies and will have many friends. They will have a large support system, but will only find success later in life.

Pig Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Pig than others. In love and friendship, the Pig is most compatible with the Rabbit and Tiger and least compatible with the Snake.

Pig and Rabbit compatibility

The Rabbit and Pig share a natural affinity and form a deep emotional bond. Both signs value harmony, compassion, and nurturing relationships. The Rabbit's sensitivity and diplomacy blend well with the Pig's kindness and generosity, creating a loving and supportive partnership.

Pig and Tiger compatibility

The Tiger and Pig complement each other through their contrasting qualities. The Tiger's boldness and passion match the Pig's warm and caring nature. Their shared sense of adventure and love for excitement create an energetic and dynamic relationship filled with mutual admiration and respect.

Pig and Snake compatibility

The Snake and Pig may encounter challenges due to their differing perspectives and priorities. The Pig's emotional and open nature may clash with the Snake's more reserved and secretive tendencies. Communication and trust-building may require extra effort to overcome potential misunderstandings and establish a strong foundation.

