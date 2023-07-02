Year Of The Dog Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

Chinese astrology is divided into 12 zodiac animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. And every Lunar New Year is represented by one of them, creating a cycle that repeats every twelve years.

Dog Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Dog. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Dog:

Feb 2, 1946 - Jan 21, 1947: Fire Dog

Feb 18, 1958 - Feb 7, 1959: Earth Dog

Feb 6, 1970 - Jan 26, 1971: Metal Dog

Jan 25, 1982 - Feb 12, 1983: Water Dog

Feb 10, 1994 - Jan 30, 1995: Wood Dog

Jan 29, 2006 - Feb 17, 2007: Fire Dog

Feb 16, 2018 - Feb 4, 2019: Earth Dog

Feb 3, 2030 - Jan 22, 2031: Metal Dog

Year of the Dog Chinese zodiac personality traits

The Dog is a symbol of honesty, friendliness, and loyalty in Chinese astrology. In ancient times, they were also associated with the solar eclipse because of the legend of the heavenly dog Tiangou who ate the moon and was forced to spit it out by Zhang Xian, the god of birth and protector of male children.

Individuals born in the Year of the Dog are naturally friendly, responsible, loyal, and straightforward. They also tend to be cautious and prudent.

Chinese zodiac Dog strengths

People born with the Dog zodiac sign are amiable, sincere, and kind-hearted. They are good at working in groups and have a great sense of personal responsibility. They also have a good sense of humor.

Chinese zodiac Dog weaknesses

Some of the weaknesses of the Dog zodiac sign are their stubbornness, critical nature, pessimism when they feel insecure, and their love for theory with limited practical knowledge.

Famous people born in the Year of the Dog

Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, George W. Bush, Andre Agassi, and Queen Latifah were born during Years of the Dog.

Year of the Dog Chinese zodiac elements

In Chinese astrology, each Lunar New Year is associated with a zodiac animal and one element from the five elements theory: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements bestow the corresponding zodiac animal with a different expression of its natal abilities and traits. Here are the traits of Dogs according to their elements.

Wood Dog

Wood Dogs are very people-forward in nature and are great communicators. They also repay any and all favors extended to them. They have a lot of patience and are very reliable.

Fire Dog

Fire Dogs are the friendliest among all the elemental Dogs. They have a wide range of interests and rarely stick to one path in life. They are adventurous and easily get influenced by their peers.

Earth Dog

Earth is the natural element of the Dog zodiac sign. Earth Dogs are sincere in nature and steadfast in their ways. They approach life from a practical perspective and never throw in the towel when the going gets tough.

Metal Dog

Metal Dogs are practical and conservative in nature. They tend to be very attractive and have good self-esteem. They never give up on their goals.

Water Dog

Water Dogs are good at planning for the future and building a beautiful life for themselves. They are also great friends and loyal to those they are close to.

Dog Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Dog than others. In love and friendship, the Dog is most compatible with the Tiger and Horse and least compatible with the Rooster.

Tiger and Dog compatibility

Dog and Tiger have great compatibility in life and friendship. They admire each other's personalities and have many similarities in worldviews. Dog loves the strategic nature of Tiger and how they have an artistic flair in even the most basic things in life. Tiger loves the loyal nature of Dog and their practical sincerity. The two can work well together.

Horse and Dog compatibility

Dog and Horse have great compatibility in life, romance, and work. Both have a great sense of responsibility and are hard-working in nature. Horse loves the sensibility and friendliness of Dog and how they are always willing to extend a helping hand. Dog loves the free-spirited nature of Horse and how they bring adventure into their life along with camaraderie. The two have good marriage compatibility as well.

Rooster and Dog compatibility

Dog and Rooster don't have good compatibility. They fall in the “six damages” group in Chinese astrology and are each other's mortal enemies. Rooster does not like the understated nature of the Dog and often feels judged by them. Dog doesn't like the boastful nature of Rooster and prefers rising together with others than on their own. The two should avoid each other at all costs as they tend to have a bad impact on each other's good fortune as well.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader and YouTuber, obsessed with charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She focuses her writing on astrology, tarot and spirtuality and her work has been featured on YourTango and MSN.