Are You Ready For Change? 9 Ways To Tell For Sure

How do you really know when you're ready for change?

Depending on what kind of change you want to make, it can either feel like one of the hardest things in the world or one of the easiest. I’m not sure if there’s an in-between.

When you've been thinking about making a change, whether it's certain or just something you're dreaming of, knowing how to pay attention to the signs of a coming change and prepare yourself is an important step in reaching any of your life goals.

Say you got a new job, or are planning to move and gain new experiences. Whatever the case, you should always be prepared for whatever may come.

So how can you tell if you're actually ready to deal with a shift in the course of your normal life?

Sometimes it just takes changing your mindset to help you feel comfortable with change. Sometimes it takes accepting the difficult steps you'll need to take while keeping an eye fixed on the "big picture."

Your decision to accept change might be hard, but if you’re bored with your life or know that you need to do something different, then get ready to make that change, because that's how you can manifest living your best life!

Here are 9 signs that you're ready for change (and how to get started!)

It might be scary to think of all the possibilities that will occur, but with a little bit of positivity and hope, you can move in a direction that will bring you happiness.

1. You’re experiencing discomfort in your life.

This is probably one of the most obvious signs you're ready for a change.

You might even feel like you’re not physically or mentally there yet, but if you’re noticing you aren’t happy with how your life is going or what you’re experiencing, then you’re ready for change.

If you know deep down that you’re not happy with where you are, then it's time to listen to yourself, because only you know what you need.

2. Your dreams feel too big.

If you know you can't achieve your dreams without change and you’re scared, that’s the only thing holding you back.

Making a change to achieve your dreams is essential, so don't be scared or assume that your dreams are "too big."

Taking a risk sometimes and making a change can feel overwhelming, but remember: not all change is bad, even if it is daunting.

3. You feel like life is pulling you toward something or someone.

When the universe is telling you to do something or encouraging what you want deep down, you best listen to it. If you don’t, you're cheating yourself of happiness. Out of the future that will leave you fulfilled and at peace.

If you notice the signs that you're consistently drawn to a place, a job, a person, or a concept, then pay attention and determine the path you need to take to achieve it.

4. You feel "stuck" in life.

If you're at the end of the rope and feeling like you have nowhere to go, then you're well on your way to being ready for change.

You don’t want to live a miserable life that you question all the time. Leaving yourself with “what ifs” will only drive you mad.

If you feel that you're at a dead-end, listen to what your soul is begging you to do to make change happen.

To be happy, you have to take risks and take a chance on change, for the better.

5. You’re looking for signs it's time to make a change.

If you’re reading this advice now, that means you already know you want to make a change. You realize you're ready for it, but you don't know how to overcome your fear and take the necessary steps to begin.

By searching for how to get ready for change or if you just came across this article by sheer coincidence, then it's time.

6. Accept that change is unavoidable in your life.

Life is full of surprises, changes, and challenges. You must know that when preparing yourself for a change, the outcome is always unexpected.

But that doesn't mean you should let fear of the unknown stop you.

Don't overthink things. Identify the constants in your life that will always bring you security. Trust yourself and the people in your life who want you to succeed and support you.

Know that even if the change brings temporary craziness, you'll still have those trustworthy things to rely on.

7. Give yourself time.

Make sure to give yourself all the time you need to make this change — but be sure to set some boundaries for yourself.

Don’t spend so much time thinking and planning that you end up wasting your chance, but also trust your intuition. Don't do something that doesn't feel like it's in your best interest.

8. Prepare for negative consequences.

I know this isn’t what you want to hear, but sometimes preparing for the worst is the best; this way you’re not let down in the end. Preparing for anything always can help you learn how to navigate change gracefully.

For any situation, prepare for the worst, but assume the best. If you want to move to another city, make plans, save money, and have a backup in case something happens.

Learn to roll with the punches, and then you can always land on your feet.

9. List out all the positive outcomes.

This is probably the best step to help keep you stay motivated toward the change you want to make. Remember that while consequences can be both good and bad, you're making this change for a reason.

Write down a list of "pros" to what would be fun, helpful, and life-altering if you made the change — in a realistic way. Maybe try practicing positive affirmations about change so you feel more positive and confident about it.

When you're shifting major aspects of your comfort zone and debating what you want to do with your life, preparedness will help you embrace whatever happens — and that means moving in directions that you may or may not be comfortable with just yet.

But when you feel that stirring in your soul; when you know that something needs to change in order to get you where you need to be in life, you can either jump in with both feet or fight it.

Only you can decide what's best for you, but know this: You’re ready for change, and you will succeed.

Be confident and strong! You got this.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers self, love and relationships, and pop culture.