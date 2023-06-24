Year Of The Rooster Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

Chinese astrology is divided into 12 zodiac animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Every Lunar New Year is represented by one of them, creating a cycle that repeats every twelve years.

Rooster Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Rooster. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Rooster:

Feb 13, 1945 – Feb 1, 1946: Wood Rooster

Jan 31, 1957 – Feb 17, 1958: Fire Rooster

Feb 17, 1969 – Feb 5, 1970: Earth rooster

Feb 5, 1981 – Jan 24, 1982: Metal rooster

Jan 23, 1993 – Feb 9, 1994: Water Rooster

Feb 9, 2005 – Jan 28, 2006: Wood Rooster

Jan 28, 2017 – Feb 15, 2018: Fire Rooster

Feb 13, 2029 – Feb 2, 2030: Earth Rooster

Year of the Rooster Chinese zodiac personality traits

The Rooster is a symbol of loyalty, punctuality, and auspicious beginnings in Chinese mythology. The crowing of a rooster is also considered a good omen and is said to awaken one from metaphorical darkness. People born in the Year of the Rooster share a lot of these qualities and are considered to be loyal, honest, and talkative. Roosters love being the center of attention, dressing up well, and surrounding themselves with luxury. They are also fun to hang out with and are a perennial crowd favorite. They are the happiest when they are surrounded by people and have the spotlight on them.

Chinese zodiac Rooster strengths

People born with the Rooster zodiac sign are frank, humorous, loyal to those they are close to, and always abide by their personal values. They are also energetic, attractive, and straightforward.

Chinese zodiac Rooster weaknesses

Some of the weaknesses of the Rooster zodiac sign are their excessive pride, attachment to vanity, and perpetual need for attention. They are also easy to agitate.

Famous people born in the Year of the Rooster

Ariana Grande, Benjamin Franklin, Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, and Stephen Fry were born during Years of the Rooster.

Year of the Rooster Chinese zodiac elements

In Chinese astrology, each Lunar New Year is associated with a zodiac animal and one element from the five elements theory: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements bestow the corresponding zodiac animal with a different expression of its natal abilities and traits. Here are the traits of Roosters according to their elements.

Wood Rooster

Wood Roosters are family-oriented and love being in the company of others. They also have great comic timing and can easily diffuse tense situations with well-placed jokes. A lot of them seem to have endless confidence but they don't like standing alone.

Fire Rooster

Fire Roosters are benevolent, ambitious, and always keep their word. But they suffer from impatience. They love taking care of their appearance and usually become fashion icons.

Earth Rooster

Earth Roosters are the humblest of all the elemental Roosters. They take great pride in their responsible nature and trustworthiness and are good at building strong networks in their career and social life to bring stability to their life.

Metal Rooster

Metal is the natural element of the Rooster zodiac sign. Metal Roosters are naturally aggressive, particular about their skills, values, and associations, detail-oriented, and clear-headed. They easily amass a lot of fortune in life and are incredibly independent.

Water Rooster

Water Roosters are the least boastful and spotlight-hungry of all the elemental Roosters. But they have strong inner pride and make it known if people take their quiet nature to be a sign of weakness. They are kind-hearted and loving and are very attached to the people they are close to.

Rooster Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Rooster than others. In love and friendship, the Rooster is most compatible with the Ox and Snake and least compatible with the Dog.

Ox and Rooster compatibility

Rooster and Ox have excellent compatibility in love, friendship, and life. Both are naturally family-oriented and take pride in upholding traditions. Ox loves the self-sufficient nature of Rooster and their great personal drive and ambition. Rooster loves the steady and practical nature of the Ox and how they stand by their loyalties. The two even have a positive effect on each other's fortunes.

Snake and Rooster compatibility

Rooster and Snake have great compatibility in all aspects of life, but especially in romance. Rooster loves the considerate nature of Snake and their ability to problem-solve without drawing too much attention to themselves. They also like how Snake takes pride in who they are and what they put out into the world. Snake loves the self-assured nature of Rooster and their frank straightforwardness. Both have great camaraderie with each other as long as they respect one another.

Dog and Rooster compatibility

Rooster and Dog have the absolute worst compatibility. They are usually considered each other's mortal enemies. Dog does not like the excessive bluntness of Rooster and how they are inflexible about their opinions and values. Rooster does not like the dependent nature of Dog and how they are also adamant about their ways and point-of-view. These two are destined to be locked in battles when around one another.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader and YouTuber, obsessed with charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She focuses her writing on astrology, tarot and spirtuality and her work has been featured on YourTango and MSN.