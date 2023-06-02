Year Of The Horse Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

Chinese astrology is divided into 12 zodiac animals Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. Each Chinese zodiac animal governs a Lunar New Year, a cycle that repeats every 12 years, starting with the Year of the Rat and ending with the Year of the Pig. That's why your Chinese zodiac sign is determined by your year of birth rather than the month, like in Western or Vedic astrology.

Horse Chinese zodiac years

The following are the Lunar Years of the Horse. If you were born between these dates, your Chinese zodiac sign is Horse:

Feb 15, 1942 – Feb 4, 1943: Water Horse

Feb 4, 1954 – Jan 23, 1955: Wood Horse

Jan 21, 1966 – Feb 8, 1967: Fire Horse

Feb 7, 1978 – Jan 27, 1979: Earth Horse

Jan 27, 1990 – Feb 14, 1991: Metal Horse

Feb 12, 2002 – Feb 18, 2003: Water Horse

Jan 31, 2014 – Feb 18, 2015: Wood Horse

Feb 17, 2026 – Feb 5, 2027: Fire Horse

Year of the Horse Chinese zodiac personality traits

The Horse is a symbol of strength, power, beauty, and freedom in Chinese mythology. People born in the Year of the Horse are brash, freedom-loving, extremely high-spirited, and full of enthusiasm. They are also known for working fast and being ambitious. Horse people may not like to be told what to do, but once they offer their loyalty and commitment to someone or something, they stick by it. They also love to be the center of attention and make good stage performers and leaders. Horses are known for their great sense of humor.

Chinese zodiac Horse strengths

People born with the Horse zodiac sign have a generous spirit and are naturally very romantic. They also love a good adventure and believe in freedom of thought and action. They can accomplish a lot of things single-handedly and they never allow people to devalue them.

Chinese zodiac Horse weaknesses

Some of the weaknesses of the Horse zodiac sign include a refusal to stick to known traditions and hierarchies. They also speak their mind clearly and directly, which can get them in trouble in bureaucratic environments. Horses also tend to be extravagant in their ways and have a strong stubborn streak. Some can be vain.

Famous people born in the Year of the Horse

Greta Thunberg, Jimi Hendrix, Sandra Bullock, Jackie Chan, and Gordon Ramsay were born during Years of the Horse.

Year of the Horse Chinese zodiac elements

In Chinese astrology, each Lunar New Year is associated with one element from the five elements theory along with a zodiac animal. They are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, each blessing the corresponding zodiac animal with a different expression of its natal abilities and traits.

Wood Horse

Wood horses have a gentle demeanor and are very family-oriented. They make excellent leaders and are prudent about the way they work and establish command. Some have very good powers of analysis and almost seem to read others' minds.

Fire Horse

Fire is the natural element of the Horse zodiac sign. Fire horses have extremely high energy and drive, and do not like to be constrained. They often turn out to be fashion trendsetters. But they can be very unyielding and stubborn.

Earth Horse

Earth horses are hard-working in nature and understand the power of teamwork for accomplishing great endeavors. They easily make friends with those they work and associate with. And are known for being kind-hearted and righteous.

Metal Horse

Metal horses are the shrewdest of all horses. They like to be exact about their actions and rarely ask others for input. They don't mind being in a follower role, but can just as easily take on the mantle of the leader. They are very straightforward and loyal.

Water Horse

Water horses are the least sociable of all the horses. They are sentimental in nature and easily sacrifice for those they love. But they do not like it when people try to micromanage their routine or behavior. They are easygoing and express sincere affection.

Horse Chinese zodiac compatibility

Some Chinese zodiac signs are naturally more compatible with the Horse than others. In love and friendship, the Horse is best compatible with the Tiger and Dog and least compatible with the Ox.

Tiger and Horse compatibility

Horse and Tiger have excellent compatibility as friends, lovers, and business partners. Horse loves the observant nature of Tiger and how they move with confidence. Tiger loves the friendliness and loyalty of Horse and how they refuse to compromise on their values. The two complement each other's strengths and weaknesses and make a power team.

Dog and Horse compatibility

Horse and Dog have really good compatibility. Both are loyal in nature and make friends easily. And they also express sincere affection. Dog loves the animated ways of the Horse and their adventurous personality. Horse loves the practical nature of Dog and how they keep their promises. The two become friends instantly. And they have great romantic compatibility as well.

Ox and Horse compatibility

Horse and Ox have the worst compatibility of all the Chinese zodiac signs. They are mortal enemies. Horse can't stand the plodding nature of Ox and how they cling to their comfort zone and are narrow-minded. Ox doesn't like the extravagant and vain nature of Horse and their constant refusal to fall in line or follow rules. The two can even affect each other's good fortune.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.