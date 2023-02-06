There are 12 Chinese zodiac signs: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

In Chinese astrology, your zodiac sign depends on the year you were born, and every 12 years, the cycle begins again from the Year of the Rat all the way to the Year of the Pig.

Every zodiac year is marked by its unique flavor and traditions depending on its ruling sign, which represents specific traits and characteristics with some zodiac years culturally recognized as more powerful than the rest.

Top 3 most powerful Chinese zodiac signs

1. Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

If you know anything about Chinese culture, you probably already guessed this.

The Year of the Dragon is considered to be so powerful and auspicious in Chinese astrology that couples will try really hard to have a child during a Dragon year so their child is guaranteed extraordinary success.

Suffice it to say, the dragon is a powerful symbol of grandeur, success, power, leadership, generosity, and good luck.

Those who have the Chinese zodiac sign dragon are believed to be highly ambitious, naturally talented and intelligent, confident, mature, and capable of overcoming any obstacle that life throws their way.

Charles Darwin, Bruce Lee, and Vladimir Putin were born in Dragon years.

2. Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

The Tiger is a really powerful Chinese zodiac sign.

Those born in the Year of the Tiger are believed to be brave, authoritative, strategic, and extremely determined.

Tigers also have innate charm and natural charisma. Plus, this zodiac sign blesses its natives with extraordinary power, resilience, and wherewithal.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga, Bear Grylls, Usain Bolt were born in Tiger years.

3. Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Extraordinary skill, leadership, toughness, and resilience make the Horse an extremely powerful Chinese zodiac sign.

People born in the Year of the Horse are believed to be hard workers, proud, imaginative, and strong. They do not leave any stone unturned and often exceed people's expectations by leaps and bounds.

This zodiac sign is also known for its loving nature and generosity. No wonder horses win hearts wherever they go!

Neil Armstrong, Clint Eastwood, and Greta Thunberg were born in Horse years.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.