Year Of The Rabbit: Chinese Zodiac Traits And Dates

The Chinese zodiac calendar is a 12-year annual cycle represented by 12 zodiac animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, or pig.

Each Lunar New Year begins the influence of one of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, and January 22, 2023, starts the Year of the Rabbit.

The Chinese zodiac animals can tell a lot not only about a person’s personality but also about their future.

The Rabbit represents mercy, peace, and elegance. While the Chinese Rabbit zodiac sign can be prideful, tradition mainly focuses on the Rabbit’s purity; because of this, the Rabbit also represents the Moon.

In Chinese culture, the Rabbit zodiac sign is known to be the luckiest out of all twelve animals. People born under the Rabbit zodiac sign are calm, peaceful, and very go-with-the-flow.

Chinese zodiac Rabbit years

Years of the Rabbit include 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, and 2035.

In addition to their animal counterparts, each Chinese zodiac year also has a corresponding element sign: metal, water, wood, fire, and earth.

Water Rabbits: 1963 and 2023

These Rabbits might face some financial troubles during childhood but are able to quickly turn these events around. They will live long lives but need to be careful around money to ensure the longevity of their happiness.

Wood Rabbits: 1975 and 2035

These Rabbits are not sly but are a little mischievous. They are playful and are known to play little, harmless pranks. They start their careers successfully and are about to carry out their fortune throughout their lives.

Fire Rabbits: 1927 and 1987

These Rabbits love speed; they never rest and will live their lives constantly busy doing something exciting. They are intelligent but are a little flighty, so they might abandon a lot of big projects along the way.

Earth Rabbits: 1939 and 1999

These Rabbits have an incredibly easy life. They are natural, relaxed, and rarely bothered by anyone. A long life of luck and fortune awaits them.

Metal Rabbits: 1939 and 2011

These Rabbits have a very strong sense of self-awareness, so because of this, they are incredibly resilient to life’s hardships.

However, because of this, their interpersonal relationships might suffer in the future, as they can keep their emotions bottled up. Once the Rabbit finds the strength to open up later in life, they will be more successful.

Chinese zodiac Rabbit personality and characteristics

According to Chinese mythology, the Jade Emperor chose the 12 animals and sent them to race, their finishing position earning them that spot in the zodiac cycle.

The Rabbit’s position, then, is a fault of arrogance.

The Rabbit, one of the fastest animals of the bunch, actually would have finished first. He started the race the earliest of the twelve animals and saw that no one was around him.

Thinking that he could easily outpace his competitors, the Rabbit decided to take a nap at the starting line of the race. By the time the Rabbit woke up, he had already been outpaced by the rat, the ox, and the tiger.

Because of this, the Rabbit, as a zodiac animal, is seen as prideful to a fault, yet a little dimwitted.

However, the Rabbit is very sincere: it doesn’t get up to much trickery and is entirely trustworthy. Chinese culture decides to focus more on the Rabbit’s luck, rather than its arrogant faults.

Flighty, absentminded, yet pure at heart, if you were born in the year of the Rabbit, here are some of your characteristics:

Strong

On the outside, the Rabbit’s earnestness and sincerity make them seem soft and weak. However, the Rabbit’s somewhat sensitive personality hides their confidence and strength. Because of their legs, they move quickly and surely toward their goals, no matter what people say.

Social

Rabbits are also great socializers. They know how to talk to anyone. Their confidence gives them a magnetic and gentle charisma that draws people to them.

However, those born in a Year of the Rabbit tend to be a little insecure and sensitive.

Insecure

Because of their sensitive nature, Rabbits find it hard to open up to others and often need a lot of validation. If they don’t receive this validation, they tend to quickly turn to escapism, whether it be through books, movies, TV shows, or anything that can take them away.

Adaptable

Rabbits hate conflict and will do whatever it takes to avoid it. They are polite and very easy-going — one might argue a little too easy-going.

Spontaneous

Rabbits hate having a plain and routine life. They like excitement and a lively, quick pace of life. Because of this, despite their somewhat bashful nature, they need surprises to spice their lives up.

Passionate

In relationships, Rabbits are quick to let passion overtake their lives.

In love, they are a little extreme; they are either completely apathetic towards a person or completely enraptured in them.

Rabbits might sometimes place a little too much of their self-worth on their partner and must remember to give their partner space.

Chinese zodiac Rabbit compatibility

Most compatible with Rabbit: Goat and Pig

According to Chinese zodiac compatibility, those born in the years of the Goat and Pig are most compatible with Rabbit.

The Goat and the Rabbit's relationship compatibility is founded on common interests while the Rabbit and the Pig find compatibility in their values.

Least compatible with Rabbit: Dragon

The Rabbit is least compatible with the Dragon, who, despite having similar interests, has a personality that simply does not mesh with the Rabbit.

Things that bring Rabbits luck

Lucky numbers: 3 and 4

Lucky days: 26th, 27th, and 29th

Lucky colors: red, purple, pink, and blue

