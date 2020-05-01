Why She's Acting Distant All Of A Sudden, According To Her Zodiac Sign

Knowing what's pulling her away can help you bring her back.

Have you had moments where your partner is there with you, but you sense that they are not really "there"? Perhaps the conversations, shows of affection and emotional exchanges have dwindled, or maybe they're spending more and more time by themselves.

Why is she acting distant all of a sudden? Some distance in relationships is healthy, but if your partner is making you feel lonely and isolated, you might start to worry.

Try not to panic. Just as we evolve as individuals, so do our relationships change over time. Dynamics change, and the level of intimacy and closeness between people naturally ebbs and flows.

Just because your partner has been acting distant lately does not necessarily signal the end of the relationship.

As hard as it may be, do your best not to argue and really listen to what your partner has to say.

Relationships take work. If your partner were to give up on you any time you were out of sorts or acting different, you certainly would not view them as long-term relationship material. Giving up on a relationship prematurely may cause you to regret it later.

The effectiveness of what you say and do to bring your girlfriend or wife closer will be influenced by how well you understand them. And this is where knowing her zodiac sign helps.

If her zodiac sign is one that loves communication, talking to them is one of the best ways to improve and work on relationship problems. If her zodiac sign makes her prone to withdraw and become emotionally distant when problems arise, giving her space to focus on yourself will be the dynamic shift that makes your partner wonder what they are missing out on.

If the relationship is not working out for whatever reason, you may need to be prepared to let it go. It will not be the end for you and it will not be the end for your partner. But before you get to this point, the keyword to remember is patience.

Here's why your partner may be acting distant, according to her zodiac sign, and what you should do about it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you are dating an Aries woman, more than likely you have noticed that she is a firecracker of a woman and a powerhouse of decisiveness. You were probably originally attracted to her for her bold nature, pioneering spirit, and motivation to be successful both inside and outside of the home.

You may feel like she has been distant lately, but consider that she may simply be highly motivated to succeed on goals outside of the relationship.

If an Aries woman dislikes anything, it's a man of weak character and ambition. Make sure that you are working on your own goals and she will respect you in return, which may bring her closer to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, there is nothing Taurus jives with more than stability and reliability. They are excellent at knowing when someone is being fake or dishonest.

If your Taurus lady starts to act distant, it may be that she senses something is off. If it is a new relationship, ask yourself if you are trying to hard to be something you are not for the sake of impressing her. And if you are, stop doing it because Taurus can smell inauthenticity from a mile away.

Keep in mind that a Taurus woman isn't exactly the type to display a passionate show of emotions. She might be testing you to see if you will make a good long-term partner. If you two have been together for a while, ask yourself if something about you has changed recently.

Taurus women need someone she can depend on and show fortitude even during stormy weather. They want someone who will be strong for them in the long haul and provide them with absolute loyalty. Try to make yourself appear as stable as possible.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis can be complicated and confusing to people. They are represented as a set of twins due to the dichotomy of their nature, and the deep chasm they feel between their mental and physical/earthly, and spiritual lives.

Geminis are also prone to nervousness, instability, depression and get bored easily. Your Gemini partner may be confused about the emotions they are feeling and be unable to express them. This can make you think they are being distant when in reality they are tortured inside.

Luckily, Gemini loves intelligent communication. Think carefully about how to approach the subject of their recent odd behavior, but be very careful to not be overbearing. A Gemini in love needs light emotional demands, and lots of patience and forgiveness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A Cancer woman needs tons of affection, warmth and nurturing to feel comfortable in a relationship. If she has been holding back recently, make sure to express your emotions and love for her in a ridiculous amount of detail.

Did you recently say something mean that may have offended her? Cancer partners are extremely sensitive to criticism. If so, apologize. Sing about your love for her and shower her with praises.

Cancers have a love for a luxurious home environment and have a strong domestic drive. They also value family. Make a point to schedule family time. Do all these things and Cancer's coy yet undeniably deep and lusty nature will come out in no time.

Just a warning: Cancer women can be kind of clingy. Try not to worry about it but don't let yourself be manipulated.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Despite her sunny and personable exterior, Leo loves nothing more than to be adored by her fans. You can never worship a Leo enough. If your Leo seems like they are pulling away from the relationship, make sure that you are still making the effort to put them at the center of attention.

Leos secretly love money, power, and fame. Make sure to show yourself as strong and capable. A Leo woman likes when you are dependent in some ways and independent in others.

Finally, be frank and honest with her. She will expect this from you since she is likely very open about her feelings herself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo women know exactly what they want in a partner before making any long-term commitments. If you Virgo lady is acting strangely, she may be reconsidering what she thought of you in the first place.

While they can be reserved at times, they will lavish their adoration on a partner who considers her feelings and is willing to take things slow. Make sure to have plenty of open communication with your partner about your expectations of the relationship since honesty is very important to a Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra women are masters of flirtation. They expect to be courted, treated like the queen and pampered with luxurious things.

Even though they crave social attention, they are also painfully shy. A Libra woman is forever trying to maintain balance and harmony. For this reason, she tends to be a perfectionist, an over-planner, and worries about anything that will through her off her zen.

She needs plenty of time by herself to indulge in the finer things. Do not worry if she seems somewhat distant at times; it could just be her cooling off period. Perhaps you need to spend more time making her feel beautiful and adored.

The things that turn off Libra most is a needy man. Libra secretly has high expectations of the person she is dating, but she likely will have a hard time expressing her needs directly due to her fear of conflict. Take the time to talk to her; be assertive, but try not to get angry or you might scare her away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios will not be one to show a lot of affection naturally. It's not that they don't love you, they just have sensitive hearts they are trying to protect.

A Scorpio woman can be very possessive and vindictive if hurt, but that's only because they desire absolute loyalty and submission from their partner. If you want to get on her good side, consider being a little cunning yourself.

Talk to her and tell her you are concerned about her being distant and how it makes you feel. Be direct and frank. A Scorpio woman will respect your bluntness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Freedom, spontaneity, good humor and positivity are key characteristics of a Sagittarian woman. Try not to be too clingy, and keep your romantic advances witty and light-hearted.

Any time a Sagittarius woman feels like she is being tied down, she will want to run. Similarly, try not to be too domineering or controlling. Sagittarius simply likes an element of freedom in relationships. So, suggest going on a trip together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A Capricorn woman may have a tough exterior, but will more than make up for it with a strong work ethic, practicality, loyalty, and discipline.

Especially in the beginning of a relationship, a Capricorn woman may seem difficult to approach. This is because they desire a firm foundation for a relationship and will be testing whether the relationship will be worth their effort for emotional and financial security — something Capricorn values highly.

The best thing you can do for your partner is to make sure you are patient, supportive, and are also contributing to the practical aspects of the relationship. Make sure to encourage opportunities for relaxation for both you and her.

Remain encouraging, accepting and express a cheerful message about her accomplishments. If she feels comfortable with you, you can expect your intimacy to be powerful and sensual.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You were probably drawn to your Aquarius partner for her kind, independent, quirky and rebellious nature. But just because she is in a relationship with you, she will still require a certain level of autonomy and freedom to talk to other people, express herself freely, and engage in her humanitarian ideals.

An Aquarius woman may desire plenty of varied experiences before deciding on an ideal partner. If you let jealousy get the best of you, you will likely push your partner further away. Practice tolerance of her eccentricities and love of freedom, but keep your relationship expectations clear.

If you should find her being more distant than her usual self, make that you are keeping the relationship exciting through role-playing, traveling to unusual locations, or trying out new erotic techniques.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A Pisces woman is very idealistic about love. She likes to believe that her partner shares her aspirations for a future and perhaps a family. She wishes to give her all to the relationship and needs the emotional validation to keep her from worrying.

If you have noticed that she has been less than her usual loving self, make sure that you are still doing the little things that make her feel cared about.

Even if you have been together awhile, do things as if you were still courting her. Take her on dates, tell her how much you love her, and talk about plans that you both can look forward to.

Brianna Androff is a journalist living in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a special interest in astrology, entertainment, and science writing.