8 Reasons Pisces Women Are The Best Zodiac Sign To Love

You've gotta move fast to catch one of these gorgeous women.

At first thought, a fish may not seem like the sexiest symbol among the zodiac signs, but once you take a closer look at the women born under sleek water sign of Pisces, you will quickly see why they are women you'd want to spend a lifetime) with.

Pisces women, born between February 18th and March 20th, are known for their old souls, giving their razor sharp insights, and deep wells of knowledge in a wide variety of areas.

These women tend to be gifted with personality traits that make them unassuming and selfless givers, so you could easily miss the intensity of their emotional lives if you aren't watching closely.

Because they are often content to remain in the shadows and let their loved ones shine, the sometimes give off an aura of naivety. But don't be fooled. Pisces women know what's up, they just don't need to brag about it.

If anything is for certain in this world, you will be hard-pressed to find yourself a more devoted lover and friend than you will in a Pisces woman.

When it comes to Pisces love compatibility, here are 8 of the many reasons why Pisces women are the best zodiac sign to love.

1. She makes you laugh.

If you manage to catch a Pisces woman, get ready for a life of joy and laughter. She will not disappoint.

"Pisces are some of the funniest people you will ever meet since their sense of humor is broad."

2. She helps you stay calm.

Having a Pisces by your side will keep you cool, calm and extra cozy.

"A Pisces is the perfect person that knows how to calm people down and help them overcome their problems."

3. A Pisces woman will fill that hole in your heart.

That strange hole you were never sure how to fill has a Pisces woman's name written all over it.

"Pisces complements you. They are the missing part that makes you whole."

4. Everything she does is from a place of love and empathy.

She's always thinking of others, so be sure to give her the same love in return.

"Pisces are the most kind, good-hearted, considerate, empathetic, compassionate, and loving sign. They think with their heart."

5. She's a strong woman. Period.

Given how loving Pisces are, you may think she's a pushover. But don't get it twisted — this chick is stronger than anyone you've ever met.

"There is nothing 'weak' about a Pisces. They have the heart of a soldier, and when it comes to family and friends, they would do anything."

6. Pisces know how important it is to care for themselves.

Therefore, they only give their time to those who make them happy.

"Pisces like to surround themselves with honest, positive, and happy people. They have enough problem already, and don't need anymore negativity."

7. You'll never have to worry about presenting a perfect picture.

She wants you as you are, and respects you for being true to yourself.

"You don't have to be perfect for a Pisces, just be real. They respect you more for being yourself than for putting on this act."

8. Quite simply, the love of a Pisces woman is extraordinary.

So, don't ever let it pass you by.

"You might not know what love is until you've been loved by a Pisces."