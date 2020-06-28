Why Libras Are So Cold

Icy!

Libras can be so cold. You may have received the silent treatment or have been given the cold shoulder from a Libra, and now you wonder why.

Libras are not afraid to tell you how they feel and will not shy away from putting you in your place, even if that means distancing themselves from you.

Why are Libras so cold?

When a Libra acts frosty toward you, it's because something is off-balanced.

Everyone needs a Libra in their life because of their balanced nature and how fairly they treat close friends and family.

Libra zodiac signs like to keep their environment drama-free.

A drama-free environment does not necessarily mean that a Libra zodiac sign is out to tear others down.

No, a Libra wants unity and that means keeping everyone in line and orderly.

With every good personality trait that a Libra has, there is a list of negative attributes that follow.

(And this goes for every sign in the zodiac list, not just Libras!)

When friends of a Libra see them mad or peeved off, it surprises everyone. Libras tend to be tranquil even when everyone else is not.

However, Libras are known to be a bit snappy to their family members.

For example, one of the world's most peaceful Libras is none other than Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi first started his career as a lawyer, but then he quit his job to become a full-time nationalist and spiritual leader.

Although he was known for engaging in passive disobedience, Gandhi was not all sunshine and rainbows to his family at home.

He disowned his eldest son. His son got married instead of abstaining from sexual intercourse.

Yes, like Gandhi, even the most peaceful Libras can have a feisty personality toward anyone, no matter who you are.

If you're wondering just how and why Libras can be so cold at times, we've come up with a list of reasons down below!

Here are a few reasons why Libras can act so cold, per astrology:

1. Libras are so cold when they get angry.

Libras will give you the silent treatment for days.

If you ever cross a Libra in any bad way, be prepared to feel the wrath of being ignored.

They will not hesitate to let you know you have hurt or bothered them by simply ignoring your existence until you catch the hint.

2. Libra acts like ice when they don't know what they want.

Libras are way too indecisive about anything.

Libras do not know how to decide anything, even if a million dollars was on the line.

If you ever need to rely on one for a quick answer, you will be waiting for years.

This indecisive nature can make a Libra very irritated or flustered and they will take their emotions out on you no matter the case.

3. When Libra is holding a grudge, they are frosty.

Libras will hold a grudge for a long time.

Everyone knows that Libras are not quick to anger, and they are very rational when it comes to calculating their moves and responses to everyone.

Once all of their anger and frustration have pent up, Libras will blow up from even the smallest argument.

They will bring up past arguments and will not cease until an apology is heard.

4. Libras are distant when they are irritated with you.

Libras will forgive but never forget.

Circling back to holding a grudge, Libras will eventually simmer down from your heated argument but they will never let it go.

A Libra will always keep your moment of anger toward them in the back of their minds and will be sure to let you know they are still bothered by it during any confrontation.

5. Libra cuts you off, and then give you the cold shoulder.

Libra will cut you off when enough is enough.

Libras will not hesitate to cut all communication with you if they feel as though you have hurt them one too many times.

They are not the ones to step all over like they're a doormat.

Fool a Libra once, shame on you, fool them twice, and you'll feel a hard kick to the behind out the door.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.