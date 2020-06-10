Why Are Virgos So Distant

Virgos can never stay in one place!

How can a zodiac sign like Virgo who cares for others be so distant?

They are the zodiac sign of work and keeping things neat and tidy. In astrology, they are likable and always get things done.

Why is Virgo so distant?

Virgos have a serious problem when it comes to communicating with others.

So, it can be frustrating when the most dependable person you know suddenly disappears without notice. What happened?

This creates a huge barrier in their relationships with those who are close to the. As inconsiderate as this is, our Virgo friends might not see things the way we do.

When it comes to communication, everyone has their own special way of socializing with others.

Some people are very present in relationships and be contacted at any time while others might be a bit harder to find.

This doesn’t mean that the person who is distant doesn’t value the relationship, but simply that they are handling their emotions and time in a way that makes them feel most comfortable

When it comes to Virgos, they are known to be extremely hard-working and focused.

This plays a large part in their lack of communication with others.

They place a large priority on their short-term and long-term goals, therefore they don’t have much time through the day to respond to your time.

Understanding this can help you adjust your expectations so that you can avoid unnecessary drama with a Virgo.

With that being said, it's also important to remember that communication on both sides is essential in every relationship.

If you feel like you are being ignored or treated with low priority, there’s nothing wrong with communicating this to the other party.

It’s not realistic to expect others to read your mind, and once it's addressed, you’ll no longer feel like a burden to the other person.

Although we understand the traits and characteristics that cause Virgos to distance themselves.

When Virgo is distant, he or she can become unavailable to people.

Since respect is also an important key in a relationship, if you feel like someone is not reciprocating the same respect. It’s ok to confront them and explain to them how you feel about that as well.

If you ever wondered why Virgo has such a hard time communicating, check out these 4 reasons why, so you can start a conversation.

Here's why Virgo zodiac signs are so distant, per astrology:

1. Virgo is distant because they are busy overthinking.

Overthinking has a way of bringing out the worst in us.

Virgos naturally have a tendency to overthink. When this happens, they assume the worst of everyone around them.

This causes them to pull away for multiple reasons. This can be because they feel like they did something or you did something wrong.

They’re usually font reach out because they feel like they already know your side of the story before you even get a chance to say it.

This causes them to have many issues within their social group and individual relationships as well.

There is also a sense of pride that prohibits them from telling themselves to confront the problem and bring it up to the person to give them a chance to defend themselves.

2. Virgo is so distant because they are busy.

Virgos are known to be one of the hardest-working signs in all of the zodiacs.

They spend the majority of their time working to achieve their goals and might not be as accessible as others want them to be.

They also have a tendency to not communicate this to others which causes more problems in their relationships.

This makes the other person feel like they are being distant and don’t value your time.

When it comes to a Virgo, it’s important to not assume the worst because it’s most likely they honestly forgot and will get back to you as soon as they have the time.

3. When Virgo is distant, something has become critical.

Virgos have a tendency to be overly critical of themselves and others.

This attitude comes from their perfectionist personality trait where they have a perfect image of how everything is supposed to be.

When reality doesn’t reach their expectations, they might react by pulling away.

This is because these types of environments make them feel stressed out and they avoid the situation like the plague.

This attitude is usually apparent when they mess up rather than when others mess up.

Virgos have high expectations for themselves, and when they don’t meet them, they can be very hard on themselves.

So don’t take it personally if your Virgo friend is distant themselves after a crazy social faux pas.

4. Virgo needs to remove themselves socially in order to return to being kind.

Virgos are also known for being very kind to others.

They work very hard to encourage those around them and make good first impressions to strangers.

However, they also have a tendency to take this overboard.

Naturally, there might be a situation where something they do or say gets taken the wrong way and they can blow it out of proportion.

They hate upsetting people or making them feel like they don’t matter so any situation that arises that makes them look impolite.

This can cause extreme embarrassment for a Virgo. This embarrassment can make them distant themselves for a while without telling anybody.

Virgos try very hard to maintain a certain image and when they can’t hold it anymore, they tend to avoid it until they feel better about the situation.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.