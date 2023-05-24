The Scorpio Woman's Personality Traits And Lifestyle, Explained

The Scorpio zodiac sign is ruled by two planets, Mars (the planet of aggression and action) and Pluto (the planet of power and transformation). These planets influence a Scorpio woman’s personality, making her typically passionate (like Mars) while also reserved (a la Pluto).

As a fixed sign, the Scorpio female is determined to achieve her goals and passions and thrives by adhering to tradition. But Scorpio is also deeply emotional and intuitive due to being a water sign.

The Scorpio woman personality

Scorpio women, born between the dates of October 23 and November 21, are known for being loyal friends and loners who feel emotions intensely and have a dark streak lying just beneath the surface. This makes them one of the most mysterious and attractive signs of the Zodiac.

Her symbol is the Scorpion, which plays into this sign packing a bit of a sting. She will lay in wait to make her move and exact revenge. And though they are vindictive, jealous, stubborn and intense, there’s a soft side to Scorpio women. These ladies are intelligent, passionate, loyal, brave, and highly intuitive.

The Scorpio lady enjoys a lavishly bold lifestyle. Luckily, she has a razor-sharp entrepreneurial nature, carefully assesses situations before jumping in, and routinely overcomes massive obstacles. This woman can take care of herself, thank you very much.

Scorpio woman traits

The Scorpio woman has plenty of likable personality traits, including being passionate, ambitious, full of imagination, assertive, loyal and honest. But no zodiac sign is without a dark side, and Scorpios are jealous, stubborn, vindictive, intense, resentful and controlling.

As one of the most loyal signs, once Scorpio is committed, they are faithful for life. Because it’s so difficult to win their trust, if Scorpio lets you see their vulnerability, they really care about you.

That said, they also value honesty and don’t tend to lie; if they find their partner lying to them, it’s not a pretty sight. Scorpios are also brave and are the first ones to put themselves in a difficult situation. This plays into their determination to achieve their goals and whatever they set their mind to.

But the negative traits of Scorpio women isn’t something you want to experience. They can become so overwhelmed by their emotions that they are prone to jealousy. Scorpio women tend to be jealous and resentful of people who are more successful or achieve their goals. They tend to hold grudges and take betrayals of any kind seriously. It’s through their secrecy, stubbornness and controlling behavior that they try to put themselves ahead, stick to their ideas and values, and gain the upper hand.

Scorpio woman traits in love and relationships

Dating a Scorpio woman comes with plenty of ups and downs. When she searches for her ideal partner, she wants experiences full of excitement and trying new things. And because she so deeply desires an authentic emotional connection, she will look for potential mates who treat her well, are romantic, and will never lie to her. But once her potential partner makes it past the first impressions stage, they may experience moments of frustration, usually due to having misunderstood Scorpio’s unintentionally stinging personality traits, words and actions.

When she finds her ideal partner, she’s emotionally invested in them and the relationship. She lets her partner know what she expects from them and shows her devotion through acts of love. When a Scorpio woman falls in love, she is deeply passionate and loyal, full of praise and mystery. But if her partner hurts her or lies to her, she becomes their worst enemy. Because she feels her emotions so intensely, her partner can expect anger and revenge.

In a relationship, this woman is outrightly dedicated to her love but tends to be secretive and hides her emotions for fear of getting hurt. This is all done in an effort to protect herself but might irritate her partner if they don’t know how to communicate without long-winded conversations and words. The best way to handle her is to just listen and reassure her of your devotion.

Scorpio women can also be possessive and jealous in relationships, but as long as their love and loyalty are returned, there won’t be many issues that can’t be overcome.

Scorpio woman love compatibility

With Scorpio compatibility, this sign is a great match for fellow water signs Cancer and Pisces, as well as earth signs Virgo and Capricorn.

Cancer is deeply emotional like Scorpio and values loyalty and devotion in romantic relationships; Pisces is creative and understanding, and give Scorpio the care they desire so much; Virgo is intelligent and loyal, and a relationship has the potential to last forever; Capricorn is determined and very honest, qualities Scorpio values most.

Scorpio woman marriage compatibility

Though there are many contenders for Scorpio women, their most successful marriage match is with Pisces, where a long-term relationship is more than possible. Pisces is loving and intuitive like Scorpio. A marriage between them is nothing short of understanding, and their shared emotional depth is a trait both seek in a partner.

Scorpio women also make great long-term partners for Capricorn. The Sea Goat is driven and ambitious, honest to a fault, and provides the emotional support Scorpio so greatly needs. Capricorn is also focused on the future and will do whatever it takes to ensure a stable life with Scorpio.

Scorpio woman sexuality

Scorpio women are known to be sex goddesses, and they earn that reputation in the best possible ways. It's only natural given that Scorpio rules the hips and genitals. Sex with a Scorpio lady is emotional, intense and passionate — just like her.

But in order for her to be truly fulfilled, she must share the experience with someone she’s bonded with. Casual sex isn’t really her thing; she prefers intimacy with someone she’s close to. Still, she’s not shy about expressing her sexuality, giving thought and care to the act itself. She’s the perfect balance of giving and satisfying her own needs.

Scorpio women tend to have a high libido and connect with sexual partners who respect their needs.

The Scorpio woman's family life

Scorpio is a homebody, much like Cancer tends to be. To her, home is where she can really be herself, and her space is sacred. As a mother, the Scorpio woman will pass on traditions to her kids, just as her parents had done for her.

She views her kids as equals, and doesn’t baby them; instead, she instills a sense of independence and strength that will carry them through life. Other moms simply can’t compare to the power this woman has in her household. She disciplines her kids with ease, and they seldom go against her rules.

But despite being so loving, her claws will come out when she’s defending her kids. Just like a Scorpio woman scorned is no joke, neither is anything that threatens her brood.

The Scorpio woman's friendships

Friendship with Scorpio is based on trust, loyalty, and honesty; if her friends break her trust or lie, she won’t soon forget their error. But once her trust is earned, her friendships are for life. She’s trustworthy with secrets, hopes and dreams, and she expects the same in return from her closest friends.

While she treats her friends well and is there for them in times of despair, because she’s so secretive, her friends may struggle to decipher her emotions. It’s hard to know what she’s thinking, so she needs friendships that encourage her to share that part of herself.

Traits of Scorpio women at work

Scorpio’s determination pays off big time in their career. They are more than willing and capable of achieving goals, working consistently and completing tasks. In the workplace, their coworkers may see them as a bit standoffish, but it’s only because they dedicate themselves to their work.

But Scorpio won’t do well in a setting where they aren’t in charge. Their need for control means they want to make the decisions, and they also have a tendency to manipulate others to get what they desire. Once Scorpio wants to achieve something, they will do whatever it takes to reach their goals, even if it means sacrificing the needs of others.

Ideal careers for Scorpio women include something in medicine, science, psychology, law, social work, research, therapy, and education. She needs a career where she can reach her full potential, share her knowledge, and put all her energy into her work.

Famous Scorpio women

Scorpio ladies are passionate, driven and brave. So, it’s no wonder that these famous Scorpio women are so successful in their own careers due to this attitude.

Winona Ryder: October 29, 1971

Allison Janney: November 19, 1959

Whoopi Goldberg: November 13, 1955

Anne Hathaway: November 12, 1982

Shailene Woodley: November 15, 1991

Thandie Newton: November 6, 1972

Katy Perry: October 25, 1984

Julia Roberts: October 28, 1967

Emma Stone: November 6, 1988

Rachel McAdams: November 17, 1978

Gabrielle Union: October 29, 1972

Jodie Foster: November 19, 1962

Hillary Clinton: October 26, 1947

Executive Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, is a writer, former family law mediator, and recognized expert on relationships and conflict resolution. Her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN, Bustle, Parents and more. You can follow her on Twitter @ariannajeret and Instagram @ariannajer.