20 Facts You Need To Know About A Leo Woman — If You Know What's Good For You

If you want to understand a female born under the Leo zodiac sign, start at the lion's mouth.

A Leo woman, born between the dates of July 23 to August 22, is a strong, influential yet stubborn force that you certainly don't want to mess with.

As a fire sign known by the symbol of the lion, you'll most likely see her standing up for what she believes in at a rally or confidently strutting around the new outfit she knows she rocks.

Either way, both scenarios call for personality traits packed with confidence ... which is exactly what astrology says is true of the characteristics commonly found in Leo women.

To some people born under other zodiac signs, us Leo women may seem slightly intimidating, but for many others, we are thought of as the best females to emulate.

A Leo woman inspires all, as most people yearn to love themselves in a way that leaves them unafraid to face life and whatever her horoscope foretells head on the she does.

Although the confidence a Leo woman possesses is a quality to be envious of, there are some less positive characteristics people sometimes can't ignore.

For example, we can be extremely lazy and may overcompensate with our big mouths. And while it's pretty admirable that we will fight tooth and nail for what we believe in, we're also extremely stubborn and won't admit to pretty much anything we've done wrong.

Leos can also be extremely sensitive, but we're always loyal to the ones we love. First, of course, you have to prove your worth, as we don't have the patience to mess around with people who will only waste our time.

We have no problem telling you like it is, but when push comes to shove, we love to curl up with with a nice blanket and cuddle — like the big cats we are.

We get it ... we're confusing.

To help you understand the contradictions that make us who we are, here's a list of 20 personality traits and characteristics you'll find in a Leo woman, according to astrology.

1. A Leo woman is extremely passionate.

She goes after what she wants and loves it with all her heart. She gives every relationship her all. You're either with her one hundred percent, or not at all.

She strives to be successful in all she does, and most likely, she succeeds.

2. A Leo woman is forward.

If you see a cute guy across the bar and you're wondering if you should go up to him, you're probably not a Leo. A Leo woman doesn't wonder if she should she should follow her gut, she just goes right after him — and anything else she wants.

The only way a Leo thinks is aggressively. No ifs ands or buts about it!

3. A Leo woman speaks her mind.

A Leo is unafraid and fearless when it comes to knowing — and saying — what she thinks. She's opinionated, which definitely can have its down falls.

However, one thing is for certain: a Leo woman would make an amazing lawyer.

4. A Leo woman is confident.

Need I say more? She's pretty flawless when it comes to exuding confidence. Being a Leo means there will be no room for hesitation.

She's slightly intimidating, especially when she feels her best in that new outfit. It doesn't matter who she's around or where she is: when she feels good, she feels good.

5. A Leo woman is theatrical.

A Leo woman is quite the artsy type. I mean, considering her other characteristics, she'd make a great actress!

She is in touch with her emotions and always looks to express herself. The world is her stage and the light shines on her.

Sorry, not sorry!

6. A Leo woman is expressive.

Whether it's on the stage or not, communication is big for a Leo female. Nothing goes unacknowledged or unaccounted for when it comes to her feelings.

She'll tell you like it is, whether it's good or bad. She wants you to know how she feels at all times.

7. A Leo woman can be stubborn.

Leo's highlighted qualities are her confidence and persistence, but let's not forget it's nearly impossible to talk her out of what she thinks.

She's incredibly stubborn, and once her mind is set, there's just no going back.

8. A Leo woman Isn't particularly discrete.

A Leo woman is not only fearless, but once she sets out to do something, she needs the world to know about it.

There's no such thing as hiding a Leo woman's intentions.

9. A Leo woman is creative.

A Leo woman is quite creative. 'Where there's a will, there's a way' takes on a whole new meaning for her. Even if it seems nearly impossible to accomplish something, she'll find a way to make it happen.

And she'll keep things fresh and interesting no matter what.

10. A Leo woman is influential.

A Leo woman inspire almost anybody she's around. She's the leader of the pack and can convince you of anything she believes in whole-heartedly.

She was born to make a difference in this world, and she will.

11. A Leo woman is always loyal.

No matter what, a Leo fights for those she loves. Once you gain a Leo girl's trust, there's no going back.

The process to get inside her inner circle may be intense, but that's only because once you prove you are worthy, she will fight to the death for you. She will be there whenever, and where ever, you need her.

12. A Leo woman is good with words.

A Leo female, who we've already established is very expressive and creative, is obviously good with words. She's convincing and strong, mostly because she knows how to say something.

She's effective and can convince anyone of anything because of this talent.

13. A Leo woman can be domineering.

A Leo, who's a natural born leader, can also be quite domineering. For those of you who are into that, then she's an exquisite sex partner. However, outside of the bedroom, it can be a little much.

A Leo woman can't help it, she was born to dominate and take over the world.

14. A Leo woman is kind of self-centered.

She believes she's right and loves herself so much, to the point of no return. She takes what's hers, but she does it to such an extent that it can get a little irritating.

A Leo woman does believe her name is on everything but cut the girl some slack, she was born to do it.

15. A Leo woman is lazy.

A Leo is good with her mouth and words, as well as fighting for what she believes in. If she doesn't believe in it but still has to do it, she most likely will give you a hard time.

Her body shuts down for all that she doesn't deem important. I mean, school, work? Nah, she's good.

16. A Leo woman tends to be quite sensitive.

A Leo woman is extremely sensitive to other people's actions involving her. She's also extremely sensitive to other people's feelings.

She feels too much, which is why her reactions are so extreme. She's got the biggest heart and carries the weight of the world on her shoulders.

17. A Leo woman is ambitious.

A Leo woman will never let herself fall when it comes to her success. No matter what's going on in her life, she refuses to let it come get in the way of what she has to do.

Her drive is what makes her fierce. She'll always go after the gold.

18. A Leo woman is courageous.

A Leo woman's sign is that of a lion, so ... need I say more? She'll never be fearful, only feared by others.

She's the queen of her own jungle and no matter what, will not let anyone ruffle her environment. She understands fear and embraces it, but ultimately, she knows she will not hesitate to do what's needed.

19. A Leo woman is extremely adventurous.

If you want to keep a Leo woman happy, take her out of the boring routine. You'll probably need to do this a bunch of times because a Leo woman gets bored quite easily. She's up for any sort of adventure, mainly because she's constantly motivated to learn something new.

She understands life on Earth is short, and she wants to suck every ounce of newness she can get her hands on.

20. A Leo woman is a fighter.

She doesn't limit herself with time, she only understands completing the mission. She'll fight to the end for those she loves, for her dreams, for other people, and for what she believes is right.

The term "give up" is simply not a part of her vocabulary. No matter how long it takes, she will win the battle.

Brittany Berke is a twenty-something who loves to story-tell through the art of writing and acting. Her work has been featured in Elite Daily, Bustle, Odyssey and more.