Selena Gomez's Birth Chart And Zodiac Compatibility, Explained

Selena was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas at 7:19 a.m. Her life path number is a 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, and producer. She booked her first acting job when she was 10 years old when she appeared on the show "Barney and Friends" alongside Demi Lovato. As a teenager, she earned guest starring roles on "Hannah Montana" and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody."

In 2007, she got her big breakout role as the lead in "Wizards of Waverly Place." Around this time she started working on her music career and released her first album, "Kiss & Tell," two years later.

In 2013, Selena starred in the movie "Spring Breakers" alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. Soon after, she released her album "Revival" which featured the hit song “Good for You,” followed by the 2020 release of her album "Rare" which had the popular song “Lose You to Love Me.”

Selena Gomez birth chart placements

Selena Gomez's zodiac sign is Cancer, with the rest of her big three being the Moon in Aries and Leo Ascendant.

Planet placements

Sun: Cancer

Moon: Aries

Rising: Leo

Mercury: Leo

Venus: Leo

Mars: Taurus

Jupiter: Virgo

Saturn: Aquarius

Uranus: Capricorn

Neptune: Capricorn

Pluto: Scorpio

North Node: Sagittarius

Chiron: Leo

Midheaven: Taurus

Photo: Astro-seek

Selena's Saturn is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the humanitarian, and it's in her seventh house of marriage, which signals hardship in love during the first half of her life. She has two planets in Capricorn and two planets in Leo.

Her birth chart is called the 'splay' because she has several planets conjunct in the same zodiac sign, forming what's called a Grand Trine, which also means hardship but ultimately growth through difficulty.

Selena Gomez's birth chart explained

Sun in Cancer

The Sun sign in astrology gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Selena’s Sun in Cancer zodiac sign, she likely is very protective and caring towards her loved ones. However, Sun in Cancer people can be a bit reserved when it comes to expressing their deepest thoughts to people around them. They tend to hide their sensitive side but learn to show it more as they get older. They can sometimes dwell on the past and they can be pretty emotional. They dislike change and seek comfort and stability in their life.

They listen to their gut feelings when they meet new people, travel to new locations, or are in new situations. They love connecting with others and they are very loving, but they need time alone to recharge their energy. Cancer can be delicate and often get scared or run away when people are too harsh or rude to them. They aren’t confrontational but can be manipulative and sneaky when trying to make things go their way. However, they are known for their compassion, loyalty, and kindness.

Moon in Aries

The Moon sign rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With Selena’s Moon in Aries, she tends to be restless and active. Moon in Aries people don’t like waiting for things to happen and instead want to take matters into their own hands. They can be pretty spontaneous and impulsive with their decisions and actions. They dislike being bored and always want to be doing something exciting. It is difficult for them to see the big picture and instead take things moment by moment.

They are incredibly passionate and direct because Aries is a fire sign. When they have problems, they face them head-on but they can get emotional if they feel hurt. At times they internalize and take things a little too personally. However, they try to deal with their problems swiftly so they can move forward so they won’t be upset for too long.

They lead with confidence, independence, and strength even if they aren’t feeling those things. They tend to have a lot of different crushes and generally like the thrill of the chase but can move on pretty quickly once they get bored. They have strong desires and go after what they want. However, they could want something so badly one day and the next day they want something completely different. Moon in Aries people are very impulsive and usually get what they want when they want it.

Mercury in Leo

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With Selena’s Mercury sign in Leo, she comes off as pretty authoritative and in control when she is speaking. Selena Gomez also publicly speaks out about her battle with lupus, which is an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue, headaches, pain, and facial swelling. In 2017, she announced that she had to get a kidney transplant because of lupus and her good friend Francia Raisa was the donor.

Oftentimes, Mercury in Leo people are mature sounding and persuasive when sharing their beliefs. They are great at sharing their ideas and getting people to see things the way they do. They enjoy expressing themselves and stand firmly in their beliefs. Because of this, they can come off as dreamy and visionary individuals.

They also like to express themselves in a creative and fun way. When talking to others, they like to tell a story and sometimes tap into their more dramatic side when getting their message across. Although, they usually believe their opinions are always right and it can rub others the wrong way. They could even come off as know-it-alls and vain, although they do not do this on purpose.

Venus in Leo

Venus rules what and how you love, and when in Leo, you need your partner's attention and admiration.

With Selena’s Venus in Leo, she tends to be appreciative of her partner when she is in a relationship. Venus in Leo people like the attention they receive when they are in a relationship and often enjoy the chase at the beginning of the relationship. They like to feel sought after and desired.

Venus in Leo people are kind and sweet to their partner and really cherish love and think highly of relationships. They are incredibly loyal to their significant other and expect the same in return. They seek attention and praise from their partner and will be incredibly satisfied if they are getting that. They want to be showered with compliments and can become uninterested if they feel like their partner is starting to dislike them. They also like to keep their relationship feeling alive because they are scared of it getting stale or uneventful.

Although Venus in Leo people enjoy intimacy, they value love more because they are romantics at heart and need to be in a loving relationship. They also enjoy spoiling their partner with gifts and are very giving with their money. They enjoy the finer things in life and want their partner to live a lavish lifestyle with them.

Mars in Taurus

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With Selena’s Mars in Taurus, she tends to take her time when it comes to taking action. Mars in Taurus is also tenacious and hard-working. She is not one that leaps before she looks. Instead, she probably looks at every decision before making a step. They tend to be very patient and put in the work when it comes to getting what they desire. They strive to reach their goals even if it will take them a while. They are not the type to have too much on their plate and usually focus on one project or goal at a time. Once they want something, they will work very hard to get it done. You can’t force them to move at a quicker pace because they will go at their own pace.

When it comes to getting angry, a person with Mars in Taurus, is usually very easygoing and level-headed unless they are pushed too hard. It takes a lot to anger someone whose Mars is in Taurus but once they get angry, you do not want to be on their bad side.

Mars in Taurus people also tend to be very sensual and are very passionate.

Jupiter in Virgo

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With Selena’s Jupiter in Virgo, great things tend to happen to her when she leads with honesty, helpfulness, and care. Someone who has their Jupiter in Virgo is great at thinking practically, paying attention to small details, and using their awareness and talents to their advantage. They excel in the service, nutrition, and health industry. They are great at running a business and managing important projects. They tend to work very diligently toward their goals and accomplishments. A Jupiter in Virgo person is also great at dealing with problems and figuring out solutions.

Saturn in Aquarius

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

With Selena’s Saturn in Aquarius, she likely is pretty skeptical and takes an impartial stance when it comes to certain situations. The people around her probably like that she looks at things through an unbiased lens. However, Saturn in Aquarius can have a difficult time connecting with others when they are younger because they like to sit on the sidelines and observe what is going on around them. Although, when they get older they become better at being observant and including themselves in social situations simultaneously.

They do tend to make long-lasting connections with their friends and their friends tend to stick around for a very long time. They like to have a close-knit circle of friends and take their friendships very seriously. They may be a tad more anxious around big groups of people but they are very loyal to their close friends.

They can be scared of making bold moves and big decisions when it comes to their hopes and dreams. They are scared of change and want to make sure they have everything all planned out before they make a big decision.

Being born in 1992, Selena's Saturn return began around February 2022. Her Saturn return in Aquarius likely centers around themes of making the world a better place for the people around her through her work. She may face challenges regarding her role in society, wanting to contribute to the collective. This is evidence is Selena's efforts to condemn bullying on the internet and foster goodwill amongst both her fans and her haters.

Uranus in Capricorn

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. The planet rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With Selena’s Uranus in Capricorn, she likely values innovation, changes, and breaking barriers. Uranus in Capricorn people are individuals who walk to the beat of their own drum. They want to redefine traditions, rules, and structures. Although they want to make a difference, they can be a bit stubborn and can have a difficult time seeing things from a different perspective. At times, they fight authority figures and rules if they are not beneficial for everyone.

Neptune in Capricorn

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With Selena’s Neptune in Capricorn, she is part of a generation that generally abides by the rules and respects structure and discipline. They usually have big goals and dreams but their aspirations have to be practical for them to follow through. Neptune in Capricorn people has to genuinely enjoy what they are doing for them to continue doing it. They could be very optimistic people but their optimism isn’t what pushes them forward, instead, their practicality motivates them. If they believe that their goals are worth pursuing then they will pursue it with gusto.

Pluto in Scorpio

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation. Pluto is the planet of transformation, power, dreams, and illusions.

With Selena’s Pluto in Scorpio, she likely has strong feelings about sexuality, closeness, devotion, and comfort. Pluto in Scorpio people can go to great lengths when it comes to getting close to others or achieving their goals. They seek success and want to be different from others that it can be difficult for them to be at ease or satisfied. They may even push themselves and put a lot of pressure on themselves so they don’t come up short. They are kind as well as pragmatic. They are also incredibly observant and try to see things for what they are.

Selena Gomez zodiac compatibility

Gomez's relationships have long been scrutinized, especially her fraught relationship with Justin Bieber which continues to make headlines today despite their final breakup in 2018 and Bieber's subsequent marriage to Hailey Bieber. Selena has also famously dated The Weeknd and Orlando Bloom.

A highly emotional zodiac sign, Cancers prefer stable and nurturing relationships. As a water sign, they're extremely intuitive and selfless and often fear letting their partner down.

Zodiac compatibility reveals that Selena's most compatible match is Capricorn and the least compatible with Aries. When it comes to zodiac compatibility, it's not just the Sun signs that determine compatibility. Venus and Mars sign combinations also play a role. Selena's Leo Venus is most compatible with Aries Mars.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber zodiac compatibility

Justin Bieber's zodiac sign is Pisces, another water sign. Though two water signs together may create a mutual understanding, at times it just creates far too much emotion that's left unregulated, which can lead to a codependent relationship and constant overstepping of boundaries. Bieber's Mars is in Aquarius, a sign that's known for being emotionally detached. Though loyal in friendships, Mars in Aquarius finds it hard to commit romantically.

When it comes to synastry, which reveals how two people's birth charts interact, Selena and Justin, unfortunately, have many bad synastry aspects. For example, Selena's Pluto squares Justin's Mars. This is an aspect known to create strong sexual attraction but also issues with anger and control. They also have opposing Moon signs which means they each have a tendency to misunderstand and misinterpret the other's feelings.

Overall, Selena and Justin are more alike than they are different. But because they're both such sensitive individuals, this likeness isn't necessarily good for a romantic relationship.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd zodiac compatibility

Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, has his Sun sign in Aquarius. With Selena's Sun in Cancer needing a lot of reassurance in relationships, it's not a great match with The Weeknd's emotionally detached Aquarius Sun. Interestingly, The Weeknd has a Capricorn stellium, including personal planets Mars and Venus. Though The Weeknd's Capricorn Mars complements Selena's Leo Venus, his Capricorn Venus sign may make him too cold and standoffish in relationships, which can trigger Selena's Cancer Sun's insecurities.

According to their synastry chart, Selena and The Weeknd have more easy and harmonious aspects than anything else. However, the two broke up in 2017, and Selena began dating Justin again.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.