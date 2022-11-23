7 Red Flags That You're Not Meant To Be, According To Astrology

Sometimes, astrology can be a good indicator of compatibility.

Synastry and composite charts can give us a little glimpse into the good and bad of a relationship. These charts can show how compatible two people are in a relationship and whether their passion will be fueled for the longevity of the relationship or if that flame will fizzle out.

There are certain synastry aspects that are considered red flags for long-term relationships.

Bad synastry aspects

1. Sun-Saturn aspects

Sun and Saturn aspects are tricky. When the Sun and Saturn come together in synastry, it could make the Sun native feel uncomfortable with self-expression. Sun feels like they need permission from Saturn to do things on its own and are constantly seeking some form of approval.

While a trine aspect can denote mutual respect, squares and oppositions between these two planets will create tension and conflict. Saturn could make Sun feel constantly criticized or as if they aren't good enough. To combat this, Sun needs to remember who they are and Saturn should tone down the expectations.

2. Venus-Pluto aspects

If you are looking for an intoxicating connection, look no further than Venus and Pluto aspects in a synastry chart. These aspects can make both parties feel like their relationship is fated and that their love is all-consuming, however, after some time it could be too much for both parties to handle.

Venus-Pluto aspects show us the good, the bad, and the ugly. Pluto will not be trusting of Venus and may instigate a fight if they suspect something. When Venus tries to pull away, Pluto will surrender to Venus but the cycle will repeat.

It becomes a power struggle where Pluto wants to control and Venus wants to seek their freedom.

3. Mercury-Neptune aspects

Mercury and Neptune bring challenging synastry aspects. With the square, opposition, and even the conjunction, it can show that the relationship could be built on white lies or overall deception if both parties fail to communicate. Mercury might make excuses for Neptune and vice-versa.

It is a relationship that could feel like a fairy tale but when the truth is revealed, it could warp into a nightmare. They both love a version of the other but will ignore the flaws to keep the peace. However, without any grounding aspects, the tower of lies could come crashing down in the relationship, breaking the illusion.

4. Saturn-Venus aspects

Saturn and Venus are a double-edged sword. The conjunction is the strongest aspect, but it could go either way.

When Saturn is aspecting Venus, this shows that although there is a mutual understanding, trust could still be hard to establish between both parties. The free spirit of Venus might feel trapped or controlled as Saturn wants them to adapt to their rules.

The square and opposition bring the issues to light and Venus might feel the need to rebel. Both parties would need to come to make a compromise for Venus to feel like they could be themselves and thrive. However, Saturn might feel reluctant to do so to maintain control.

5. Saturn-Jupiter aspects

When Saturn and Jupiter meet up, the conjunction is synonymous with ending a party early. Saturn wants to restrict the great benefic and the square or opposition will feel draining for the Jupiter native since it brings monotony.

With these harsh aspects, it could be tough for Jupiter to tap into their adventurous and free-spirited side. It could also make Jupiter feel misunderstood and bored in the long run. They could feel the need to break free.

6. Uranus-Venus aspects

Uranus and Venus are the Houdini aspect. The conjunction shows an evolution by both parties if they have a lot of air or Uranian aspects. In this case, the relationship might last.

Square and opposition show a meeting similar to a romantic comedy, in unexpected circumstances. The flow of the relationship will be intoxicating at first but like most Uranus aspects, emotions and experiences are constantly changing and evolving. The relationship will be exciting in the beginning and might lose momentum soon after. Uranus and Venus might fall in lust and then suddenly move on.

Nevertheless, the relationship and the learning experience will be remembered by both parties.

7. Saturn-Mars aspects

Saturn and Mars in synastry will slow things down. Mars is synonymous with impulsiveness, romance, and passion, but when it comes to contact with Saturn, things could feel slow and controlled. The Martian flame will be extinguished by Saturn's harsh dose of reality with the conjunction. Mars would prefer to be impulsive in this situation, but Saturn tends to crack the whip.

With the square and opposition, as time goes by, Mars could feel frustrated by Saturn’s rules. However, they could also adapt to each other, changing the overall dynamic of the relationship.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.